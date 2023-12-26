First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana and Texas customers through approximately 36 banking facilities primarily located in the metropolitan statistical areas. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and local municipalities in its market areas and then investing those deposits. It serves the credit needs of its customer base, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and municipalities, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and money market accounts.

Sector Banks