Item 3.02.Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.
On December 19, 2023, First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") completed a private placement of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, $1.00 par value per share (the "Common Stock") for aggregate offering proceeds of $10,000,000. The offer and sale of the Common Stock by First Guaranty was made in reliance upon the exemptions from registration available under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D.
