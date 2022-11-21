Advanced search
    FGBI   US32043P1066

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(FGBI)
2022-11-21
23.50 USD   -1.71%
First Guaranty Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek for the Third Year in a Row
AQ
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 118th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders
GL
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares 118th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend to Shareholders
AQ
First Guaranty Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek for the Third Year in a Row

11/21/2022
HAMMOND. La., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, First Guaranty Bank has been named the Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek, a premier news magazine and website. This year’s rankings aim to help customers find the financial institution that best serves their needs. First Guaranty Bank was named the Best Small Bank in Louisiana and The Best Small Bank in America. To be considered for the award of Best Small Bank, banks need to hold $10 billion or less in assets and maintain at least twenty branches.

“We are honored to be named The Best Small Bank in America for the third year in a row! This is a testament of all the hard work from every person at every level of our organization. From the board members, to our staff, to our cleaning crew; we work hard to be the best we can be for our customers and our communities,” Alton Lewis, President and CEO of First Guaranty Bank said.

“Rates are only one factor to consider when choosing a bank these days. Finding an institution that offers bigger incentives, like cashback or other rewards programs and fewer-than-average fees, also ranks highly for customers on the hunt for a new bank this year, a J.D. Power survey found,” Newsweek’s Senior Reporter, Kerri Anne Renzulii writes.

The ranking compared thousands of FDIC-insured institutions, on various factors like savings and checking accounts offered among an additional 50+ separate factors. Using this information, they came up with a best-in-class option in 26 different categories—including the best big and small bank in every state.

First Guaranty Bank is proud to deliver all the best of banking small: a more personal touch, good customer experience, competitive rates, low fees, and a variety of financial products.

About First Guaranty Bank

First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Contact: Alton Lewis, CEO
First Guaranty Bank
(985) 375-0350


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 28,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 256 M 256 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Alton B. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Dosch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
William K. Hood Independent Director
Edgar R. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.17.32%256
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836