First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Corporate Information

MODARABA MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Syed Rasheed Akhtar

- Chairman (Non-Executive

Independent Director)

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Ibrahim

- Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Mr. Usman Nurul Abedin

- Non-Executive Director

Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan

- Non-Executive

Independent Director

Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar

- Non-Executive Director

Dr. Irum Saba

- Non-Executive Director

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mohsin Tayebaly & Company

Ahmed & Qazi Advocates & Legal Consultants

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan

- Chairman

Syed Rasheed Akhtar

- Member

Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar

- Member

Mr. Muhammad Babar

- Secretary

HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE

Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan

- Chairman

Syed Rasheed Akhtar

- Member

Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar

- Member

Mr. Muhammad Jehanzeb

- Secretary

SHARES REGISTRAR

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

Share Registrar Department

CDC House, 99-B, Block "B",

S.M.C.H.S

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Karachi,

Pakistan. Tel: 111-111-500

AUDITORS

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Aeraj Abeer

SHARIAH ADVISOR

Mufti Faisal Ahmed

BANKERS

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (Islamic Banking) Meezan Bank Limited

Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited

Bankislami Pakistan Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Soneri Bank Limited (Islamic Banking)

Habib Bank Limited (Islamic Banking)

REGISTERED OFFICE

6th Floor, HBZ Plaza (Hirani Centre) I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Tel : 021-32635949-51

UAN : 111-346-346

Web : www.habibmodaraba.com

Email : fhm@habibmodaraba.com

GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE - BRANCH OFFICES

Karachi Branch:

3rd Floor, Al-Manzoor Building,

Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road. Karachi.

Tel : 021-32635949-51

Lahore Branch:

1st Floor, 5-Z Block, Phase III, Defence Housing

Authority, Lahore.

Tel : 042-35693074-76

Islamabad Branch:

Oﬃce No. 513, 5th Floor, ISE Towers, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad.

Tel : 051-28994571-73

Multan Branch:

Mezzanine Floor, Abdali Tower,

Abdali Road, Multan.

Tel : 061-4500121-3

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Directors' Report

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our great pleasure to present the un-audited accounts of the First Habib Modaraba (FHM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Performance of first quarter of current year remained satisfactory due to slightly better economic conditions of Pakistan. Disbursements of Rs.2.702 billion were made as compared to Rs.2.132 billion of corresponding quarter of last year. Balance sheet footing also increased by around 20% and reach to Rs.21.300 billion as compared to Rs.17.793 billion same quarter of last year. FHM has also made significant growth in profit before and after tax i.e., 95% and 80% respectively.

At present the economy of Pakistan is slightly showing positive sign and business sentiments are marginally improved. The few positive steps of caretaker government i.e., crackdown on smuggling goods, reforms in exchange company's businesses etc., are yielding some positive results. Furthermore, few encouraging news on current account position, improved home remittances, strengthening of Pak rupee against US dollar and rising index of Pakistan Stock Exchange are promising move. However, sustainability of these short term achievements is critical and most important for stability of economy.

Inflation in the month of September, 2023 bounced back to 31.4% which is the highest in four months due to increase in electricity and fuel prices. However, recent reduction in prices of petroleum products in line with global trend and improving Pak rupee parity with US dollar, the inflation numbers showed slightly downward trend. However, uncertainties are also prevailing around particularly on political fronts. The support from IMF in the shape of the current standby facility is expiring in March, 2024 and Pakistan has heavy debt repayments in coming years. According to recent report of IMF, Pakistan's key macroeconomic indicators as projected in the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Monitor showed declining trend as compared to the projections in the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) documents of July 2023. To achieve projection of SBA documents and its renewal will be most critical task for upcoming government.

Going forward, we expect that in current year business activities will be improved to some extent, however, overall economy will remain under stress till formation of new government after general election. Our first quarter performance remained satisfactory but slightly behind our business targets. According to our business strategy of current year, we shall move forward in cautious manner and enhance our domestic presence, continue to deliver unmatched services to our customers and add sound entities within financing portfolio.

We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the continued support and guidance provided by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Registrar Modaraba, customers of the Modaraba for their patronage and Certificate holders, investors who have remained committed to FHM. We also appreciate dedication, high level of professionalism and hard work of employees of FHM for smooth operations and achieving satisfactory results in extremely difficult business environment.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors

Syed Rasheed Akthar

Muhammad Shoaib Ibrahim

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: 24th October, 2023

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

ٹرîرزïaاڈ

۔Wر   î ( ( ý )ؤ(ا ہä ٹڈآ 5 ر>  î ~ (او ( 8 ä ٢٠٢٣( ٣٠ ز)@اڈ فآ ڈرî b

 ( ¸ور  2.132 ( ¸ Lا ( ل- ۔äر = د(ر( í î لںاور .و ( O  ےرت8 ( i ن ھ 20 (_  * =è (  ور  17.793 ( ¸ Lا ( ل- ۔ä ( ںادا =ور  2.702 ( u ۔ 80 روا 95 (ô ( àا ں( é (  1   روا . ا œا [ا ۔a   `ور  21.300 روا 

 ( ن( ü ت(اا à ( ç .  ںاä ۔آ ى_% ß تىرîورî روا ]ر (د ےرا ¢ ےر( î ن ä (و سا  ( ت( ،-زؤ`ا ï،ںآß '۔T Áر ]آ]W î ( ä ہNو ت'ا ^ رSورî C ( ¸ا ،نؤاڈ ( ف: ۔م اäا اäا  ا ا(ا  ä ( íا( ä  ا (0 &(  ا كا ن روا ( ور (Z : © ( uاڈ (ا ،ى

۔Wا    روا ا h ä مLا ( ¸ ىراä_ ں(=è (نا ،(

 (  P ن(ر ( ،à ۔ہدìز   . ہ( رU و .ا î ں. (ا روا آ Nاو  31.4 (_ T 2023 (  ر  ص"، ò ۔ا( Û ن¹ر ےر[ حË ( رز طا ا ، آ ى( Û ى_ا  ور (Z :> © (اڈ (ا روا ;Ì ( ں$ تuو9  (ر    2024 چرî ٹرî Äاو ( ىد ف( øا ا èآ `   aÓ ä_ ہدì۔4 دلر  T ںوذí ü-

 ( زÇا  ïا وˆىQ نõ  ،(  U ٹرîر  î ( þا ا èآ ۔ñ ںادا ىرî ¸ ں=è ( ن1Ì å ںÀ (او آ روا  ۔=é ن[ر Ë ( ü à  ںC ( تا(وuد(SBA)  (را ( %ا  2023 (_% ،AO (=é ( & ىUu (Zا

۔à م ا û C ( h äہآ (^

 ( ;4 م¬ ( ª8 ت¸ا م% ( ،ں@ ( ¸ ( ç ںV[  ىرîورî C لU ہدìT <(] ،b: ( Cآ

 ، Û Ž'( ىرîورî Cا لä ہدì۔4ر ےر  ف اäا ىرîورî ےر( îر K در  d ( + ىرî ۔ر ر] ؤîد

¹

 ( uٹرî / 6 روا Aر ىرî Qا( ¢ ت6ل= Lر' ا ،M ( uا ~ (دu  0 وڈ ا روا AŽ(آ ز اäا طä (

۔Žb1 ںور ادا ط(

=

(SECP) ·

 ( ںن:فآ ( üا روا ںور ادا (،  .ر(ر اäر  ن ü > © ا ا 4رä=  (ُا د  روا نوþ Ð ( Nر اä } ڈرî  (رd î ~% ں( w ن( 8،:ر ىرî i تUu (د روا ر(ورî Cا ںä ( زرہوþ õ سا ،( ð  (  (b  b و « ( (اO þ (= ا روا N ،م*وÛ û Bزþ À (رڈرî ، ( Ûآ ۔ ر ىرî نوþ Ðا ä ( ۔I_ˆä

۔روا فøاڈ فآ ڈرî

 (ا  ر (

]ا ا 'N

US    7آ ß(ا a

٢٠٢٣  ا ٢٤ :رä

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

September 30,

June 30,

Note

2023

2023

ASSETS

--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

67,631,034

Fixed assets in own use

4

54,442,474

Intangible assets

65,936

81,143

Diminishing musharaka financing

5

12,466,044,786

12,102,544,307

Long term deposits

852,800

852,800

Deferred tax assets - net

189,567,236

169,977,273

CURRENT ASSETS

12,724,161,792

12,327,897,997

627,500,643

Investments

6

858,857,564

Current portion of diminishing musharaka financing

5

6,288,572,586

5,879,239,824

Diminishing musharaka financing installments receivables

13,050,405

7,590,286

Advances and prepayments

7

940,223,069

1,253,786,642

Other receivables

39,549,664

24,375,360

Cash and bank balances

8

667,056,905

188,108,417

8,575,953,272

8,211,958,093

TOTAL ASSETS

21,300,115,064

20,539,856,090

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized certificate capital 280,000,000

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

(June 30, 2023: 280,000,000) certificates of Rs.5/- each

Issued, subscribed and paid-up certificate capital

1,108,305,000

1,108,305,000

Reserves

3,465,490,772

3,499,571,200

Certificate holders' equity

4,573,795,772

4,607,876,200

SURPLUS ON REVALUATION OF INVESTMENTS

2,768,088

5,915,958

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

17,402,470

Liability against right of use assets

9

19,655,522

CURRENT LIABILITIES

14,420,461,097

Certificates of investment (musharaka)

10

13,708,381,051

Current maturity of liability against right of use assets

9

5,834,134

2,769,105

Unearned lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments

42,249,313

38,359,710

Advance lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments

13,506,703

15,572,861

Trade and other payables

1,050,870,816

981,833,656

Profit payable on certificates of investment (musharaka)

404,438,832

362,344,841

Running musharaka

495,664,632

745,667,326

Unclaimed profit distributions

273,123,207

51,479,860

16,706,148,734

15,906,408,410

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

21,300,115,064

20,539,856,090

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

11

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

First Habib Modaraba
A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n
Condensed Interim Profit And Loss Account (Un-audited)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2023

2023

--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

Income from lease financing

-

21,934,723

Income from diminishing musharaka financing

1,195,195,209

642,695,262

Provision in respect of diminishing musharaka

(86,440,186)

(33,894,927)

Administrative expenses

(62,878,164)

(48,737,880)

1,045,876,859

581,997,178

Other income

12

69,243,338

40,036,770

1,115,120,197

622,033,948

Financial charges

13

(804,087,040)

(462,562,030)

Modaraba Management Company's remuneration

14

(31,103,316)

(15,947,192)

Sales tax on Modaraba Management Company's remuneration

14

(4,043,431)

(2,073,135)

Provision for Workers' Welfare Fund

(5,517,728)

(2,829,033)

Proﬁt before taxation

270,368,682

138,622,558

Taxation

15

(82,788,110)

(34,889,064)

Proﬁt for the period

187,580,572

103,733,494

Earning per certiﬁcate - basic and diluted

16

0.85

0.51

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Condensed Interim Statement Of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

Proﬁt for the period

187,580,572

103,733,494

Components of other comprehensive income

reﬂected below equity

Items that will not be reclassiﬁed subsequently to

proﬁt and loss account

Deficit on revaluation of investments classified as 'at fair value

(3,305,000)

through other comprehensive income'- net

(5,884,054)

Total comprehensive income for the period

184,275,572

97,849,440

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Un-audited)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2023

2023

--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

270,368,682

Profit for the period

138,622,558

Adjustment for:

4,884,136

Depreciation and amortization

30,745,827

Financial charges

804,087,040

433,298,086

Gain on transfer of lease financing assets - net

-

(559,370)

Loss on disposal of assets in own use - net

1,009,483

-

Gain on disposal of assets in own use

12

-

(11,668)

Provision in respect of diminishing musharaka

86,440,186

33,894,927

Changes in working capital

896,420,845

497,367,802

Decrease / (increase) in current assets

(5,460,119)

Diminishing musharaka financing installments receivables

(33,065,881)

Advances and prepayments

313,563,573

(75,746,241)

Other receivables

68,968,262

(2,694,937)

(Decrease) / increase in current liabilities

377,071,716

(111,507,059)

3,889,603

Unearned lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments

16,031,340

Advance lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments

(2,066,158)

2,735,007

Trade and other payables

450,040,102

1,553,619

451,863,547

20,319,966

Cash generated from operations

1,995,724,790

544,803,267

Proceeds from transfer of lease financing assets

-

4,198,551

Diminishing musharaka financing - net

(686,393,055)

(490,548,246)

Long term advances, deposits and prepayments

-

25,000

Security deposits against lease financing assets

-

(1,016,450)

Financial charges paid

(725,347,555)

(403,977,803)

Tax paid

(84,142,566)

(5,914,709)

(1,495,883,176)

(897,233,657)

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

499,841,614

(352,430,390)

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(23,347,719)

Purchase of assets in own use

4.1.1

(833,750)

Proceeds from sale / maturity of investments - net

(228,051,921)

-

Payments of lease rentals

9

(168,859)

(143,553)

Proceeds from sale of assets in own use

7,699,028

89,505

Net cash used in investing activities

(243,869,471)

(887,798)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(221,643,347)

Dividend paid

(110,632)

Running Musharaka

(250,002,694)

-

Certificates of investment (musharaka)

712,080,046

506,066,270

Net cash inﬂow from ﬁnancing activities

240,434,005

505,955,638

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

496,406,147

152,637,450

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

(197,618,432)

(329,366,278)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

17

298,787,715

(176,728,828)

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

First Habib Modaraba

A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Condensed Interim Statement Of Changes In Equity (Un-audited)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Capital reserves

Revenue reserves

Certiﬁcate

Certiﬁcate

Amalgamation

Statutory

General

Unappropriated

capital

premium

reserve

reserves

reserves

proﬁt

Total equity

---------------------------------------------------------

(R upees) ---------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at June 30, 2022 (Audited)

1,008,000,000

378,000,000

-

1,284,362,639

740,000,000

557,156,812

3,967,519,451

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

103,733,494

103,733,494

Profit distribution for the year ended

June 30, 2022 @ Rs.1.00/- per certificate

-

-

-

-

-

(201,600,000)

(201,600,000)

Balance as at September 30, 2022

1,008,000,000

378,000,000

-

1,284,362,639

740,000,000

459,290,306

3,869,652,945

Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Audited)

1,108,305,000

378,000,000

233,003,899

1,284,362,639

1,340,000,000

264,204,662

4,607,876,200

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

187,580,572

187,580,572

Profit distribution for the year ended

June 30, 2023 @ Rs.1.00/- per certificate

-

-

-

-

-

(221,661,000)

(221,661,000)

Balance as at September 30, 2023

1,108,305,000

378,000,000

233,003,899

1,284,362,639

1,340,000,000

230,124,234

4,573,795,772

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

