Quarterly Accounts
FOR THE QUARTER
ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Contents
Corporate Information
Directors' Report
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (unaudited)
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes In Equity (unaudited)
Notes To The Condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)
First Quarter Report 2023
Corporate Information
MODARABA MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Syed Rasheed Akhtar
- Chairman (Non-Executive
Independent Director)
Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Ibrahim
- Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Mr. Usman Nurul Abedin
- Non-Executive Director
Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan
- Non-Executive
Independent Director
Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar
- Non-Executive Director
Dr. Irum Saba
- Non-Executive Director
LEGAL ADVISOR
Mohsin Tayebaly & Company
Ahmed & Qazi Advocates & Legal Consultants
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan
- Chairman
Syed Rasheed Akhtar
- Member
Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar
- Member
Mr. Muhammad Babar
- Secretary
HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE
Mr. Saeed Uddin Khan
- Chairman
Syed Rasheed Akhtar
- Member
Mr. Mohammad Shams Izhar
- Member
Mr. Muhammad Jehanzeb
- Secretary
SHARES REGISTRAR
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
Share Registrar Department
CDC House, 99-B, Block "B",
S.M.C.H.S
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal,
Karachi,
Pakistan. Tel: 111-111-500
AUDITORS
BDO Ebrahim & Co.
Chartered Accountants
COMPANY SECRETARY
Ms. Aeraj Abeer
SHARIAH ADVISOR
Mufti Faisal Ahmed
BANKERS
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (Islamic Banking) Meezan Bank Limited
Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited
Bankislami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Soneri Bank Limited (Islamic Banking)
Habib Bank Limited (Islamic Banking)
REGISTERED OFFICE
6th Floor, HBZ Plaza (Hirani Centre) I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Tel : 021-32635949-51
UAN : 111-346-346
Web : www.habibmodaraba.com
Email : fhm@habibmodaraba.com
GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE - BRANCH OFFICES
Karachi Branch:
3rd Floor, Al-Manzoor Building,
Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road. Karachi.
Tel : 021-32635949-51
Lahore Branch:
1st Floor, 5-Z Block, Phase III, Defence Housing
Authority, Lahore.
Tel : 042-35693074-76
Islamabad Branch:
Oﬃce No. 513, 5th Floor, ISE Towers, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad.
Tel : 051-28994571-73
Multan Branch:
Mezzanine Floor, Abdali Tower,
Abdali Road, Multan.
Tel : 061-4500121-3
First Quarter Report 2023
Directors' Report
On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our great pleasure to present the un-audited accounts of the First Habib Modaraba (FHM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Performance of first quarter of current year remained satisfactory due to slightly better economic conditions of Pakistan. Disbursements of Rs.2.702 billion were made as compared to Rs.2.132 billion of corresponding quarter of last year. Balance sheet footing also increased by around 20% and reach to Rs.21.300 billion as compared to Rs.17.793 billion same quarter of last year. FHM has also made significant growth in profit before and after tax i.e., 95% and 80% respectively.
At present the economy of Pakistan is slightly showing positive sign and business sentiments are marginally improved. The few positive steps of caretaker government i.e., crackdown on smuggling goods, reforms in exchange company's businesses etc., are yielding some positive results. Furthermore, few encouraging news on current account position, improved home remittances, strengthening of Pak rupee against US dollar and rising index of Pakistan Stock Exchange are promising move. However, sustainability of these short term achievements is critical and most important for stability of economy.
Inflation in the month of September, 2023 bounced back to 31.4% which is the highest in four months due to increase in electricity and fuel prices. However, recent reduction in prices of petroleum products in line with global trend and improving Pak rupee parity with US dollar, the inflation numbers showed slightly downward trend. However, uncertainties are also prevailing around particularly on political fronts. The support from IMF in the shape of the current standby facility is expiring in March, 2024 and Pakistan has heavy debt repayments in coming years. According to recent report of IMF, Pakistan's key macroeconomic indicators as projected in the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Monitor showed declining trend as compared to the projections in the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) documents of July 2023. To achieve projection of SBA documents and its renewal will be most critical task for upcoming government.
Going forward, we expect that in current year business activities will be improved to some extent, however, overall economy will remain under stress till formation of new government after general election. Our first quarter performance remained satisfactory but slightly behind our business targets. According to our business strategy of current year, we shall move forward in cautious manner and enhance our domestic presence, continue to deliver unmatched services to our customers and add sound entities within financing portfolio.
We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the continued support and guidance provided by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Registrar Modaraba, customers of the Modaraba for their patronage and Certificate holders, investors who have remained committed to FHM. We also appreciate dedication, high level of professionalism and hard work of employees of FHM for smooth operations and achieving satisfactory results in extremely difficult business environment.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors
Syed Rasheed Akthar
Muhammad Shoaib Ibrahim
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: 24th October, 2023
First Quarter Report 2023
ٹرîرزïaاڈ
۔Wر î ( ( ý )ؤ(ا ہä ٹڈآ 5 ر> î ~ (او ( 8 ä ٢٠٢٣( ٣٠ ز)@اڈ فآ ڈرî b
( ¸ور 2.132 ( ¸ Lا ( ل- ۔äر = د(ر( í î لںاور .و ( O ےرت8 ( i ن ھ 20 (_ * =è ( ور 17.793 ( ¸ Lا ( ل- ۔ä ( ںادا =ور 2.702 ( u ۔ 80 روا 95 (ô •( àا ں( é ( 1 روا . ا œا [ا ۔a `ور 21.300 روا
( ن( ü ت(اا à ( ç . ںاä ۔آ ى_% ß تىرîورî روا ]ر (د ےرا ¢ ےر( î ن ä (و سا ( ت( ،-زؤ`ا ï،ںآß '۔T Áر ]آ]W î ( ä ہNو ت'ا ^ رSورî C ( ¸ا ،نؤاڈ ( ف: ۔م اäا اäا ا ا(ا ä ( íا( ä ا (0 &‰( ا كا ن روا ( ور (Z : © ( uاڈ (ا ،ى
۔Wا روا ا h ä مLا ( ¸ ىراä_ ں(=è (نا ،(
( P ن(ر ( ،à ۔ہدìز . ہ( رU و .ا î ں. (ا روا آ Nاو 31.4 (_ T 2023 ( ر ص"، ò ۔ا( Û ن¹ر ےر[ حË ( رز طا ا ، آ ى( Û ى_ا ور (Z :> © (اڈ (ا روا ;Ì ( ں$ تuو9 (ر 2024 چرî ٹرî Äاو ( ىد ف( øا ا èآ ` aÓ ä_ ہدì۔4 دلر T ںوذí ü-
( زÇا ïا وˆىQ نõ ،( U ٹرîر î ( þا ا èآ ۔ñ ںادا ىرî ¸ ں=è ( ن1Ì å ںÀ (او آ روا ۔=é ن[ر Ë ( ü à ںC ( تا(وuد(SBA) (را ( %ا 2023 (_% ،AO (=é ( & ىUu (Zا
۔à م ا û C ( h äہآ (^
( ;4 م¬ ( ª8 ت¸ا م% ( ،ں@ ( ¸ ( ç ںV[ ىرîورî C لU ہدìT <(] ،b: ( Cآ
، Û Ž'( ىرîورî Cا لä ہدì۔4ر ےر ف اäا ىرîورî ےر( îر K در d ( + ىرî ۔ر ر] ؤîد
¹
( uٹرî / 6 روا Aر ىرî Qا( ¢ ت6ل= Lر' ا ،M ( uا ~ (دu 0 وڈ ا روا AŽ(آ ز اäا طä (
۔Žb1 ںور ادا ط(
=
(SECP) ·
( ںن:فآ ( üا روا ںور ادا (، .ر(ر اäر ن ü > © ا ا 4رä= (ُا د روا نوþ Ð ( Nر اä } ڈرî (رd î ~% ں( w ن( 8،:ر ىرî i تUu (د روا ر(ورî Cا ںä ( زرہوþ õ سا ،( ð ( (b b و « ( (اO þ (= ا روا N ،م*وÛ û Bزþ À (رڈرî ، ( Ûآ ۔ ر ىرî نوþ Ðا ä ( ۔I_ˆä
۔روا فøاڈ فآ ڈرî
(ا ر (
]ا ا 'N
US 7آ ß(ا a
٢٠٢٣ ا ٢٤ :رä
First Quarter Report 2023
5
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
September 30,
June 30,
Note
2023
2023
ASSETS
--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
67,631,034
Fixed assets in own use
4
54,442,474
Intangible assets
65,936
81,143
Diminishing musharaka financing
5
12,466,044,786
12,102,544,307
Long term deposits
852,800
852,800
Deferred tax assets - net
189,567,236
169,977,273
CURRENT ASSETS
12,724,161,792
12,327,897,997
627,500,643
Investments
6
858,857,564
Current portion of diminishing musharaka financing
5
6,288,572,586
5,879,239,824
Diminishing musharaka financing installments receivables
13,050,405
7,590,286
Advances and prepayments
7
940,223,069
1,253,786,642
Other receivables
39,549,664
24,375,360
Cash and bank balances
8
667,056,905
188,108,417
8,575,953,272
8,211,958,093
TOTAL ASSETS
21,300,115,064
20,539,856,090
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized certificate capital 280,000,000
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
(June 30, 2023: 280,000,000) certificates of Rs.5/- each
Issued, subscribed and paid-up certificate capital
1,108,305,000
1,108,305,000
Reserves
3,465,490,772
3,499,571,200
Certificate holders' equity
4,573,795,772
4,607,876,200
SURPLUS ON REVALUATION OF INVESTMENTS
2,768,088
5,915,958
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
17,402,470
Liability against right of use assets
9
19,655,522
CURRENT LIABILITIES
14,420,461,097
Certificates of investment (musharaka)
10
13,708,381,051
Current maturity of liability against right of use assets
9
5,834,134
2,769,105
Unearned lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments
42,249,313
38,359,710
Advance lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments
13,506,703
15,572,861
Trade and other payables
1,050,870,816
981,833,656
Profit payable on certificates of investment (musharaka)
404,438,832
362,344,841
Running musharaka
495,664,632
745,667,326
Unclaimed profit distributions
273,123,207
51,479,860
16,706,148,734
15,906,408,410
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
21,300,115,064
20,539,856,090
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
11
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Habib Metropolitan Modaraba Management Company (Private) Limited
(Modaraba Management Company)
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Director
First Quarter Report 2023
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2023
2023
--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
Income from lease financing
-
21,934,723
Income from diminishing musharaka financing
1,195,195,209
642,695,262
Provision in respect of diminishing musharaka
(86,440,186)
(33,894,927)
Administrative expenses
(62,878,164)
(48,737,880)
1,045,876,859
581,997,178
Other income
12
69,243,338
40,036,770
1,115,120,197
622,033,948
Financial charges
13
(804,087,040)
(462,562,030)
Modaraba Management Company's remuneration
14
(31,103,316)
(15,947,192)
Sales tax on Modaraba Management Company's remuneration
14
(4,043,431)
(2,073,135)
Provision for Workers' Welfare Fund
(5,517,728)
(2,829,033)
Proﬁt before taxation
270,368,682
138,622,558
Taxation
15
(82,788,110)
(34,889,064)
Proﬁt for the period
187,580,572
103,733,494
Earning per certiﬁcate - basic and diluted
16
0.85
0.51
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
First Quarter Report 2023
Condensed Interim Statement Of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2023
--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
Proﬁt for the period
187,580,572
103,733,494
Components of other comprehensive income
reﬂected below equity
Items that will not be reclassiﬁed subsequently to
proﬁt and loss account
Deficit on revaluation of investments classified as 'at fair value
(3,305,000)
through other comprehensive income'- net
(5,884,054)
Total comprehensive income for the period
184,275,572
97,849,440
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
First Quarter Report 2023
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement (Un-audited)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2023
2023
--------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
270,368,682
Profit for the period
138,622,558
Adjustment for:
4,884,136
Depreciation and amortization
30,745,827
Financial charges
804,087,040
433,298,086
Gain on transfer of lease financing assets - net
-
(559,370)
Loss on disposal of assets in own use - net
1,009,483
-
Gain on disposal of assets in own use
12
-
(11,668)
Provision in respect of diminishing musharaka
86,440,186
33,894,927
Changes in working capital
896,420,845
497,367,802
Decrease / (increase) in current assets
(5,460,119)
Diminishing musharaka financing installments receivables
(33,065,881)
Advances and prepayments
313,563,573
(75,746,241)
Other receivables
68,968,262
(2,694,937)
(Decrease) / increase in current liabilities
377,071,716
(111,507,059)
3,889,603
Unearned lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments
16,031,340
Advance lease financing and diminishing musharaka installments
(2,066,158)
2,735,007
Trade and other payables
450,040,102
1,553,619
451,863,547
20,319,966
Cash generated from operations
1,995,724,790
544,803,267
Proceeds from transfer of lease financing assets
-
4,198,551
Diminishing musharaka financing - net
(686,393,055)
(490,548,246)
Long term advances, deposits and prepayments
-
25,000
Security deposits against lease financing assets
-
(1,016,450)
Financial charges paid
(725,347,555)
(403,977,803)
Tax paid
(84,142,566)
(5,914,709)
(1,495,883,176)
(897,233,657)
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
499,841,614
(352,430,390)
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(23,347,719)
Purchase of assets in own use
4.1.1
(833,750)
Proceeds from sale / maturity of investments - net
(228,051,921)
-
Payments of lease rentals
9
(168,859)
(143,553)
Proceeds from sale of assets in own use
7,699,028
89,505
Net cash used in investing activities
(243,869,471)
(887,798)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(221,643,347)
Dividend paid
(110,632)
Running Musharaka
(250,002,694)
-
Certificates of investment (musharaka)
712,080,046
506,066,270
Net cash inﬂow from ﬁnancing activities
240,434,005
505,955,638
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
496,406,147
152,637,450
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
(197,618,432)
(329,366,278)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
17
298,787,715
(176,728,828)
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
First Quarter Report 2023
Condensed Interim Statement Of Changes In Equity (Un-audited)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Capital reserves
Revenue reserves
Certiﬁcate
Certiﬁcate
Amalgamation
Statutory
General
Unappropriated
capital
premium
reserve
reserves
reserves
proﬁt
Total equity
---------------------------------------------------------
(R upees) ---------------------------------------------------------
Balance as at June 30, 2022 (Audited)
1,008,000,000
378,000,000
-
1,284,362,639
740,000,000
557,156,812
3,967,519,451
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
103,733,494
103,733,494
Profit distribution for the year ended
June 30, 2022 @ Rs.1.00/- per certificate
-
-
-
-
-
(201,600,000)
(201,600,000)
Balance as at September 30, 2022
1,008,000,000
378,000,000
-
1,284,362,639
740,000,000
459,290,306
3,869,652,945
Balance as at June 30, 2023 (Audited)
1,108,305,000
378,000,000
233,003,899
1,284,362,639
1,340,000,000
264,204,662
4,607,876,200
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
187,580,572
187,580,572
Profit distribution for the year ended
June 30, 2023 @ Rs.1.00/- per certificate
-
-
-
-
-
(221,661,000)
(221,661,000)
Balance as at September 30, 2023
1,108,305,000
378,000,000
233,003,899
1,284,362,639
1,340,000,000
230,124,234
4,573,795,772
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
First Quarter Report 2023
