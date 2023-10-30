A n I s l a m i c F i n a n c i a l I n s t i t u t i o n

Directors' Report

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our great pleasure to present the un-audited accounts of the First Habib Modaraba (FHM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Performance of first quarter of current year remained satisfactory due to slightly better economic conditions of Pakistan. Disbursements of Rs.2.702 billion were made as compared to Rs.2.132 billion of corresponding quarter of last year. Balance sheet footing also increased by around 20% and reach to Rs.21.300 billion as compared to Rs.17.793 billion same quarter of last year. FHM has also made significant growth in profit before and after tax i.e., 95% and 80% respectively.

At present the economy of Pakistan is slightly showing positive sign and business sentiments are marginally improved. The few positive steps of caretaker government i.e., crackdown on smuggling goods, reforms in exchange company's businesses etc., are yielding some positive results. Furthermore, few encouraging news on current account position, improved home remittances, strengthening of Pak rupee against US dollar and rising index of Pakistan Stock Exchange are promising move. However, sustainability of these short term achievements is critical and most important for stability of economy.

Inflation in the month of September, 2023 bounced back to 31.4% which is the highest in four months due to increase in electricity and fuel prices. However, recent reduction in prices of petroleum products in line with global trend and improving Pak rupee parity with US dollar, the inflation numbers showed slightly downward trend. However, uncertainties are also prevailing around particularly on political fronts. The support from IMF in the shape of the current standby facility is expiring in March, 2024 and Pakistan has heavy debt repayments in coming years. According to recent report of IMF, Pakistan's key macroeconomic indicators as projected in the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Monitor showed declining trend as compared to the projections in the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) documents of July 2023. To achieve projection of SBA documents and its renewal will be most critical task for upcoming government.

Going forward, we expect that in current year business activities will be improved to some extent, however, overall economy will remain under stress till formation of new government after general election. Our first quarter performance remained satisfactory but slightly behind our business targets. According to our business strategy of current year, we shall move forward in cautious manner and enhance our domestic presence, continue to deliver unmatched services to our customers and add sound entities within financing portfolio.

We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the continued support and guidance provided by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Registrar Modaraba, customers of the Modaraba for their patronage and Certificate holders, investors who have remained committed to FHM. We also appreciate dedication, high level of professionalism and hard work of employees of FHM for smooth operations and achieving satisfactory results in extremely difficult business environment.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors

Syed Rasheed Akthar Muhammad Shoaib Ibrahim Chairman Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: 24th October, 2023