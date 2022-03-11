First Hawaiian : 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders

C E O ʼ S M E S S A G E

Strong Earnings,

Enhanced Digital Platforms,

Optimistic Outlook

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

When I look back on 2021, it's amazing how we were able to address the many obstacles we faced in our communities-as friends, colleagues and families, and as an organization- while dealing with the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am inspired by how our communities showed their resilience, and how our FHB team responded, taking great pride in our customer relationships and serving our customers with excellence as we did whatever it took to cautiously reopen our economy.

Through it all, we made exciting progress in our digital transformation strategy. As we saw changes in consumer behavior, our efforts were timely and reaffirmed that the key to our future is digital. We will not lose sight of our 163-year history as a community bank, but will enhance our relationship banking strategies and personal service with the digital touchpoints that are so important to today's customer.

Our dedication to service, paired with our progress in our digital transformation led to solid earnings, excellent credit quality and an active strategy to return capital to shareholders despite the ongoing economic challenges caused by rising COVID-19 cases. Through these efforts, we have the bank well positioned for 2022 with a strong balance sheet and sufficient capital to fund loan growth from the rising interest rates signaled by the Federal Reserve.

Reviving Hawai'i's Economy

Hawai'i's unemployment rate improved during 2021, reaching a low of 5.7% in December. Although Hawai'i tourism has taken a hard hit from the pandemic, demand for travel is high and the state remains a desirable destination. The University of Hawai'i Economic Research Organization forecasts that tourism will continue its recovery this year throughout the islands, which leaves me optimistic about our future.

As a part of our duty to mitigate the impact of public health threats such as COVID-19 on our economy, we have taken steps in our branches and offices that have proven we can operate in person while keeping employees and customers safe.