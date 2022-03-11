First Hawaiian : 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders
2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T
2 CEO's Message
Financial Highlights
COVID-19Response
Digital Transformation
Commercial Banking
Wholesale Banking
Small Business Banking
Personal Banking
Wealth Management and Private Banking
Community and Foundation
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Balance Sheets
GAAP/Non-GAAPReconciliation
Environmental, Social & Governance Statistics
Senior Management Committee
Senior Officers
Boards of Directors (Inside Back Cover) Shareholder Information (Back Cover)
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawai'i.
Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and today is Hawai'i's largest financial institution with assets of $25.0 billion as of December 31, 2021. The bank has branch locations throughout Hawai'i, Guam and Saipan. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online, and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc.,
visit fhb.com.
At First Hawaiian, we put connection at the center of everything we do.
C E O ʼ S M E S S A G E
Strong Earnings,
Enhanced Digital Platforms,
Optimistic Outlook
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
When I look back on 2021, it's amazing how we were able to address the many obstacles we faced in our communities-as friends, colleagues and families, and as an organization- while dealing with the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am inspired by how our communities showed their resilience, and how our FHB team responded, taking great pride in our customer relationships and serving our customers with excellence as we did whatever it took to cautiously reopen our economy.
Through it all, we made exciting progress in our digital transformation strategy. As we saw changes in consumer behavior, our efforts were timely and reaffirmed that the key to our future is digital. We will not lose sight of our 163-year history as a community bank, but will enhance our relationship banking strategies and personal service with the digital touchpoints that are so important to today's customer.
Our dedication to service, paired with our progress in our digital transformation led to solid earnings, excellent credit quality and an active strategy to return capital to shareholders despite the ongoing economic challenges caused by rising COVID-19 cases. Through these efforts, we have the bank well positioned for 2022 with a strong balance sheet and sufficient capital to fund loan growth from the rising interest rates signaled by the Federal Reserve.
Reviving Hawai'i's Economy
Hawai'i's unemployment rate improved during 2021, reaching a low of 5.7% in December. Although Hawai'i tourism has taken a hard hit from the pandemic, demand for travel is high and the state remains a desirable destination. The University of Hawai'i Economic Research Organization forecasts that tourism will continue its recovery this year throughout the islands, which leaves me optimistic about our future.
As a part of our duty to mitigate the impact of public health threats such as COVID-19 on our economy, we have taken steps in our branches and offices that have proven we can operate in person while keeping employees and customers safe.
It is our goal that the communities we serve feel a deeper connection with First Hawaiian.
Robert S. Harrison
Chairman, President and CEO
We understand that vaccination is a critical component to reducing the spread and severity of COVID-19, and FHB was one of the first large local companies in Hawai'i to require our employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Our employees stepped up, and by year end our workforce was 95% fully vaccinated and more than 56% of those eligible have received booster doses.
In addition to public health efforts, we helped our customers create a safety net so they can get back on track and minimize the effects of COVID-19 on their finances. We continue to assist both our small business customers and their employees by guiding their participation in the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We originated over 10,000 PPP loans for $1.4 billion to date and have already helped over 90% obtain loan forgiveness.
On a broader level, First Hawaiian's corporate philanthropy emphasized aid to organizations that help people struggling to recover from the pandemic. First Hawaiian Bank Foundation and our employees donated $5.7 million to non-profits that help those in our community still being impacted by the pandemic. Our company made more cash and in-kind donations than any other organization on the 2021 "Most Charitable Hawaii Companies" list compiled by Hawaii Business magazine.
Our core conversion is a foundational element and the next phase of our digital transformation strategy. When we embarked on this project, it was to advance our ability to develop the types of digital products and services that are driving the transformation taking place in the banking industry today. It is the key to automating processes and broadening our abilities to provide a personalized, seamless customer experience between our digital channels and our branches. With our transformation, we'll be upgrading over 40 platforms and applications, many of which are the systems we rely on every day to operate the bank and service our customers. We made tremendous progress on our core project in 2021, and we're excited about completing our conversion in May of 2022.
We recognize that with the speed of digital adoption, customers will continue to engage with us differently. Still, our business is about building relationships, gathering deposits, making loans, and providing complimentary financial services. Our platforms will support these areas, ensuring we're well positioned to grow for years to come.
Mahalo, Aloha and A Hui Hou
Leading a successful bank requires a team of collaborative and caring individuals, from the Board of Directors to
O U R B R A N D I N G R E F R E S H
It's all connected.
As residents in the islands know, we are intricately connected. There is the ocean, which flows between our shores and brings us together. There is culture, which defines our daily experiences and connects us through everything from food to story. And there is community, the invisible thread between everything we do. Talk story for a minute and we find that someone's auntie is another's co-worker, someone's neighbor is another's regular customer.
I'm especially proud that 98% of our team contributed to the employee-run Kōkua Mai fundraising campaign. Employees and retirees raised $910,225 for 36 charities in Hawai'i, Guam, and Saipan.
Relationship Banking Reimagined
At FHB, digital is about empowering our customers with the information they need in the channels they prefer. Whether it's a simple mobile deposit, or utilizing best-in- class digital tools to fill their needs for mortgage loans, credit cards, budget management, or paying bills at the click of the button, First Hawaiian's combination of tailored digital and in-person service positions us well for how our customers prefer to bank.
In 2021, we launched the new fhb.com, our new mobile app, new features on our residential lending platform, new dynamic loan applications and we made major headway on our core conversion. I'm excited to report that our customers have responded positively to the progress we've made with these important initiatives. With the improved user experience in our digital channels, our data shows that customer engagement has increased as they integrate their in-branch transactions with the power of our digital platforms.
our customer-facing employees. I rely on their expertise and feedback to guide our direction and decision-making process as we navigate a new normal for our state.
I'm pleased to welcome two new members to our Boards of Directors: James S. Moffatt, former Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting, and Kelly A. Thompson, former Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of samsclub.com. Their experience and expertise will help us as we continue with our digital transformation efforts.
I also want to extend a warm mahalo to Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO, and Matthew J. Cox, Chairman and CEO of Matson, Inc., who both announced that they will not stand for re-election as directors on our boards. Their extensive leadership experience in business and community affairs has made them a source of wise counsel and I can't thank them enough for their years of service and commitment to our community.
With an eye toward our digital future, we strengthened our senior leadership with the appointment of Christopher L. Dods to Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of our bank and holding company. During his 15-year career with First Hawaiian, Chris has led significant initiatives in digital banking, card services, and marketing.
For 163 years, First Hawaiian Bank has been a community bank. Community is what motivated the creation of our institution, and it continues to drive us today. As we reflected on our brand refresh in 2021, we realized that connection is at the center of everything we do. This purpose is reflected in our digital transformation, which empowers our customers with information when they need it, where they need it. Whether they use the Quick Quote mortgage feature on fhb.com for estimated rates and closing costs while at an open house or manage a personalized budget with MoneyMap on our mobile app,
our digital products and services are meant to amplify connections.
Our customers also demonstrate the power of connection. Take Shane Mizusawa of
535 Plumbing, whose business has grown from one to 34 employees in just a few years thanks to his tireless work ethic and dedication to family values-and who grew up with First Hawaiian Hawai'i Kai branch manager Nohonani Leslie, who is now his banker. Customers such as Shane and 535 Plumbing received Payroll Protection Program loans through FHB, relying on the support of their
As we reflected on our brand refresh in 2021, we realized that connection is at the center of everything we do.
banker while using our online PPP platform. In 2021, the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation also supported Diamond Head Theatre and other local organizations who keep us inspired and connected in good and trying times.
Banking with FHB takes many shapes and forms, from managing financial wealth with our private banking team to using the new mobile app to get a comprehensive overview of all financial assets in one place. Our customer relationships also take many different shapes and sizes. And as our customers grow, they too help our community thrive. Together, we accelerate Hawai'i's connections, and it all starts with yes.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS F I R S T H A W A I I A N , I N C .
I also want to congratulate and thank former Vice Chairman of the Retail Banking Group Mitchell Nishimoto, who retired after a prestigious 35- year career at First Hawaiian. With his retirement, Executive Vice President Neill Char has expanded his role to lead both the Retail Banking and Commercial Banking Groups.
On behalf of the bank, I wish each of these leaders the best of luck as they embark on these new chapters and thank them for their dedication and commitment to serving our customers, employees, and community.
Sadly, during 2021 we lost two community giants who played major roles in creating today's First Hawaiian.
James C. Wo, who served 19 years on the First Hawaiian Bank board, passed away at the age of 95. He and his brothers led their family's century-old C.S. Wo & Sons furniture firm. Jim also was a philanthropist who supported many education causes.
Former Vice Chairman Anthony Guerrero, who retired after 42 years with First Hawaiian Bank, passed away at 76. Tony's energy, passion, and humor were contagious. He taught us the importance of the Hawaiian word "kīnā'ole," doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. It's a good axiom for us all.
BY THE NUMBERS
NET INCOME GREW TO
$265.7 million
TOTAL ASSETS WERE
up 43.1%
up 10.3% to
$25 billion
from 2020
LOANS AND LEASES TOTALED
$13.0 billion, down 2.4%
due to the impact of federal
Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans.
We saw broad-based strength in residential
mortgages, home equity, credit card, and commercial real estate lending.
Deposits rose 13.5% to
$21.8 billion. The planned runoff of public deposits was more than matched by growth in consumer and commercial deposits.
Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T D A T A
Interest income
$ 549,311
$ 582,759
Interest expense
18,752
47,025
Net interest income
530,559
535,734
Provision for credit losses
(39,000)
121,718
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
569,559
414,016
Noninterest income
184,916
197,380
Noninterest expense
405,479
367,672
Income before provision for income taxes
348,996
243,724
Provision for income taxes
83,261
57,970
Net income
$ 265,735
$ 185,754
Core adjustments (Non-GAAP)(1)
13,494
3,624
Core net income (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 279,229
$ 189,378
Core basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1)
$
2.17
$
1.46
Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1)
$
2.16
$
1.45
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
128,963,131
129,890,225
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
129,537,922
130,220,077
O T H E R F I N A N C I A L I N F O /
P E R F O R M A N C E R A T I O S
Net interest margin
2.43%
2.77%
Core net interest margin (Non-GAAP)(2)
2.43%
2.77%
Efficiency ratio
56.45%
50.10%
Core efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)(2)
54.30%
49.77%
Return on average total assets
1.09%
0.85%
Core return on average total assets (Non-GAAP)(2)
1.14%
0.87%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
9.81%
6.88%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP)(2)
10.31%
7.02%
B A L A N C E S H E E T D A T A
Loans and leases
$12,962,537
$ 13,290,676
Allowance for credit losses
157,262
208,454
lnterest-bearing deposits in other banks
1,011,753
737,571
Investment securities
8,428,032
6,071,415
Goodwill
995,492
995,492
Total assets
24,992,410
22,662,831
Total deposits
21,816,146
19,227,723
NET INCOME (IN MILLIONS)
2021 Net Income: $265.7 million
5-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate: 2.9%
$300
$250
$284.4
$230.2
$265.7
$264.4
$200
$150
$183.7
$185.8
$100
$50
2 0 1 6
2 0 1 7
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 9
2 0 2 0
2 0 2 1
A S S E T S (IN BILLIONS)
Total Assets (12/31/21): $25.0 billion
5-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.9%
$26
$24
$25.0
$22
$22.7
$19.7
$20.5
$20.2
$20
$20.7
$18
$16
$14
$12
$10
$8
$6
$4
1 6
1 7
1 8
1 9
2 0
2 1
$2
2 0
2 0
2 0
2 0
2 0
2 0
Thank you for continuing to put your trust in a bank that has put the needs of the people of Hawai'i first for 163 years. We head into 2022 with a positive outlook for our company, customers, and the communities we serve. Our employees continue to help thousands of businesses and families stabilize their finances, manage the pandemic's economic side effects, and recover quickly.
Aloha,
ROBERT S. HARRISON
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Because our credit quality remains excellent,
First Hawaiian was able to release $39 million from our loan-loss reserves during 2021, reversing loss provisions we had made early in the pandemic. We still remain well reserved. First Hawaiian's Allowance for Credit Losses was $157.3
million, or 1.21% of total
loans and leases at year end; nonperforming assets totaled just 0.06% of total
We continue to be rated "well-capitalized." Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021. Our commitment to returning capital
to shareholders is undiminished. The board maintained the quarterly dividend through 2021; the company repurchased $75 million of common stock during the year.
Total liabilities
22,335,498
19,918,727
Total stockholders' equity
2,656,912
2,744,104
Book value per share
20.84
21.12
A S S E T Q U A L I T Y R A T I O S
Non-performing loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.06%
0.07%
Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.21%
1.57%
Net charge-offs / average total loans and leases
0.10%
0.23%
C A P I T A L R A T I O S
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.24%
12.47%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.24%
12.47%
Total capital ratio
13.49%
13.73%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.24%
8.00%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
10.63%
12.11%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(2)
6.92%
8.07%
D E P O S I T S (IN BILLIONS)
Total Deposits (12/31/21): $21.8 billion
5-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate: 5.4%
$22
$20
$21.8
$18
$19.2
$16
$17.6
$17.2
$16.4
$16.8
$14
$12
$10
$8
$6
$4
01 6
01 7
01 8
01 9
02 0
02 1
$2
2
2
2
2
2
2
loans and leases.
These amounts are Non-GAAP financial measures. See GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation on page 24 of this Annual Report
for reconciliations of core net income, core basic earnings per share and core diluted earnings per share to comparable GAAP measures.
These ratios are Non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of how these ratios are computed, as well as a reconciliation of the components of such ratios to comparable
GAAP measures, see GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation on page 24 of this Annual Report, including Notes (1) through (6) in that section.
