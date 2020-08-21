First Hawaiian : 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
2nd QUARTER
2020 EARNINGS CALL
July 24, 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of
which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental
authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third
parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of
these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
1
UPDATES
Hawaii
Bank
Operations
Increase in daily new cases following re-opening of the economy, but well within capacity of the healthcare system
Retail, restaurants, bars, gyms re-opened under new guidelines
Quarantine lifted for inter-island travel
Quarantine requirement for trans-Pacific travelers extended to August 31
June 2020 unemployment rate improved to 13.9% from 23.5% in May
Investment in digital architecture enabled rapid development of PPP application portal and rollout of customer-friendly online and mobile features ➢ Processed over 6,000 PPP loans for a total of $942 million1
Launched "contactless" debit and credit cards
Began re-opening branches
Bringing staff back into the offices, but also incorporating work from home
Supporting
Businesses
and the
Community
Launched the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, which supported the restaurant industry, and the FHB Foundation donated $1 million to non-profits for COVID-19 relief
FHB donated $1 million to the Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarship Fund to support 2020 Hawaii public high school seniors with flexible funding support as they transition to college or vocational schools
1Principal Balance
2
LOAN DEFERRALS
MAJORITY OF LOANS ARE RETURNING TO PAYMENT
Total Deferred Loans1
Balance
Count
($ mm)
Commercial and Industrial
931
1,433
Commercial Real Estate
1,179
434
Construction
66
40
Lease Financing
11
61
Sub-Total Commercial
2,187
1,968
Residential Mortgage
565
1,322
Consumer
276
17,898
Sub-Total Consumer
840
19,220
Grand Total
3,027
21,188
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding
1 All loans flagged as on COVID-19 deferral as of 6/30/20
Update as of 7/21/20
Balance
($ mm)
Original Deferral Balance
3,027
Commercial: >95% returned to payment or
(2,078)
plan on returning to payment
Consumer: 91% of loans that have ended
(139)
deferrals and are back on payment
Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking
810
Additional Relief
Residential Mortgage (6 month deferral)
(565)
Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking
245
Additional Relief (ex Res mtg)
Worked with all commercial customers who went on deferral
Over 95% of borrowers have returned to payment or indicated they intend to return to payment at end of deferral
Review resulted in 14% of commercial loans on deferral being downgraded to criticized levels
91% of consumer loan borrowers whose deferrals have ended have returned to payment
Deferrals have ended for ~$153 mm
Residential mortgage loans are on six-month deferrals
Of the original $3 bn of loans that went on
deferral, ~$810 mm remain on deferral or are
seeking additional relief (6.3% of loans ex PPP)
Excluding residential mortgage loans, ~$245 mm remain on deferral or are seeking additional relief (1.9% of loans ex PPP)
3
TOTAL EXPOSURE TO SELECT
INDUSTRIES AND LEVERAGED LENDING
% of
Total
C&I
CRE/
Total
As of 6/30/20
Const
Loans
Comments
(mm)
(mm)
(mm)
and
Leases
Hospitality and
$537
$162
$375
3.9%
• 21% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $57 mm PPP loans
Hotels
Retail
$701
$227
$474
5.1%
• 33% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $60 mm PPP loans
(ex auto )
Auto Related
$991
$979
$12
7.2%
• 85% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $64 mm PPP loans
Transportation
$133
$133
-
1.0%
• 13% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $36 mm PPP loans
Food Service
$207
$207
-
1.5%
• 14% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $111 mm PPP loans
Leveraged
$125
$125
0.9%
• 11% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $9 mm PPP loans
(High Risk C&I)
Little or no direct exposure to entertainment, energy or nursing homes
4
ASSET QUALITY TRENDS
HIGHER DOWNGRADES AND CHARGE OFFS BASED ON
PORTFOLIO REVIEW
($ millions)
Provision and NCO
($ millions)
NPA and 90 Past Due
100
100
80
80
60
60
40
40
20
20
0
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
Provision
Net Charge Off
0
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
($
millions) Commercial Criticized Assets
($
millions)
30-89 Past Due
1,000
100
800
80
600
60
400
40
200
20
0
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
0
Special Mention
Classified
Jun-20
Mar-20
Dec-19
5
COMMERCIAL RISK RATING
EVOLUTION SINCE PANDEMIC
Risk Rating
C&I
%
CRE
%
Const.
%
Lease
%
Total
%
($ 000's)
($ 000's)
($ 000's)
($ 000's)
($ 000's)
Pass
3,039,942
89%
3,011,228
88%
535,591
87%
207,303
87%
6,794,064
88%
Special Mention
188,332
6%
345,639
10%
17,980
3%
24,538
10%
576,489
8%
Substandard
89,453
3%
66,123
2%
3,909
1%
6,446
3%
165,931
2%
Other
105,981
3%
509
0%
60,455
10%
0
0%
166,945
2%
Total
3,423,708
100%
3,423,499
100%
617,935
100%
238,287
100%
7,703,429
100%
As of 6/30/20
Pre-COVID
Post-COVID
6/30/20
Substandard
3/31/20
Substandard
Other
Other
2%
1%
2%
3%
Special
Special
Mention
Mention
3%
8%
Pass
Pass
88%
93%
6
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS
PROVISION INCORPORATES COVID-19 IMPACT
Q2 provisions reflect weaker economic outlook and downgrades in commercial portfolio
We continue to hold a qualitative overlay for consumer loans based on default expectation not imbedded in the model
Cumulative increase in allowance and reserve for unfunded of $84.2 million or 64% over year end 2019 allowance
Net of PPP loans, coverage is about 1.5% of loans
Rollforward of the Allowance for Credit Losses
($ in 000's)
C&I
CRE
Const
Lease
Mortgage
Home
Consumer
Total
Equity
3/31/20 ACL
20,884
42,838
8,824
851
30,021
6,556
56,039
166,013
Charge-offs
(13,974)
(2,723)
(379)
-
(14)
0
(8,907)
(25,997)
Recoveries
100
-
30
-
17
8
2,456
2,611
Provision
14,289
13,007
(3,199)
2,986
3,850
1,071
17,489
49,493
6/30/20 ACL
21,299
53,122
5,276
3,837
33,874
7,635
67,077
192,120
% of Total ACL
11.1%
27.7%
2.7%
2.0%
17.6%
4.0%
34.9%
100%
Total Loan Balance
3,423,708
3,423,499
617,935
238,287
3,691,950
876,491
1,492,160
13,764,030
Asset Ratio (w/ PPP)
0.62%
1.55%
0.85%
1.61%
0.92%
0.87%
4.50%
1.40%
7
Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Strong capital and liquidity positions
Q2 2020
Net Income ($mm)
$20.0
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.15
Net Interest Margin
2.58%
Efficiency Ratio
52.7%
ROA / ROATA1
0.36% / 0.38%
ROE / ROATCE1
2.99% / 4.74%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.75%
CET 1 Capital Ratio
11.86%
Total Capital ratio
13.11%
Dividend2
$0.26 / share
21 bp increase in CET1 ratio
50% reduction in cost of deposits
Well-capitalizedwith 11.86% CET1 ratio
CET1 ratio increased 21 bp from Q1
Strong liquidity position
Modified US Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 167%
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income: $82.0mm
Declared $0.26 / share dividend
ROATA and ROATCE are non GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation.
Declared on July 22, 2020. Payable September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at close of business on August 24, 2020.
8
21 BP INCREASE IN CET1 RATIO
Well-capitalizedwith 11.86% CET1 ratio as of 6/30
21 bp increase in CET1 ratio primarily due to decrease in balance of loans with 100% risk-weighting
As of June 30, FHI had $365 million of capital over and above the amount required to remain "well capitalized," including the capital conservation buffer
Q1 - Q2 CET1 Walk
0.32
0.14
11.86
11.65
0.24
0.01
3/31/20 CET1 Change in Asset Mix Dividends Paid
Q2 Net Income
Other
6/30/20 CET1
9
2.9% GROWTH IN LOANS AND LEASES
Total Loans and Leases
($ billions)
13.3
13.4
13.8
0.2
Leasing
0.2
0.2
0.9
Home Equity
0.9
0.9
1.7
1.6
1.5
Consumer
3.2
3.0
3.4
C&I
3.6
3.7
3.7
Residential
3.7
4.0
4.0
CRE &
Construction
Jun-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Note: Segments may not sum to total due to rounding
Q2 '20 vs Q1 '20 Net Change
($ millions)
C&I
398 (+13.2%)
Construction
46
(+8.0%)
Residential
18
(+0.5%)
CRE
10
(+0.3%)
Leasing
2 (+0.7%)
(-1.7%)
(15)
Home Equity
(-4.8%)
(76)
Consumer
Q2 Large Changes
C&I loan drivers: +$398 mm
PPP: +$916 mm1
SNC: ($208 mm)
Dealer Flooring: ($180 mm)
Consumer loan drivers: ($76 mm)
Indirect auto: ($33 mm)
Credit card: ($22 mm)
1 Amortized cost
10
13.8% DEPOSIT GROWTH
50% DECREASE IN COST OF DEPOSITS
Total Deposits
Public Deposits
($ billions)
19.4
16.8
17.0
3.5
Time
3.1
2.9
Money
3.2
Market
3.1
3.1
5.7
Savings
4.9
5.2
5.8
5.7
6.9
Demand
Jun-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Quarterly
Cost of 57 bps
38 bps
19 bps
($ billions)
2.39
1.72
1.56
1.48
1.63
1.28
1.57
0.86
0.54
0.64
1.01
0.56
0.64
0.65
0.62
0.51
1.53
1.18
1.00
0.99
0.83
0.92
0.66
0.50
Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Time
Operating
Significant Items in Q2
Cost of deposits reduced by 50% to 19 bps
$2.3 bn growth in deposits
$1.4 bn growth in consumer and commercial deposits
~$500 mm of commercial deposit growth estimated to be from PPP loan proceeds
$820 mm increase in public deposits, includes $609 mm increase in public time deposits
Deposits
11
Note: Segments in chart may not sum to total due to rounding
NIM DECREASE DRIVEN BY RATE CUTS AND
EXCESS CASH
200.0
5.00%
195.0
4.90%
190.0
4.80%
185.0
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
4.70%
180
60%
175
50%
170.0
($ millions)
4.40%
165.0
4.30%
160.0
4.20%
155.0
145.6
4.10%
150.0
138.7
4.00%
145.0
3.90%
140.0
127.8
3.80%
135.0
3.70%
130.0
3.60%
125.0
3.50%
120.0
3.40%
115.0
3.30%
110.0
3.20%
105.0
3.25%
3.10%
100.0
3.12%
3.00%
95.0
2.90%
90.0
2.80%
85.0
2.70%
80.0
2.60%
75.0
2.58%
2.50%
70.0
2.40%
65.0
2.30%
60.0
2.20%
55.0
2.10%
50.0
2.00%
45.0
1.90%
40.0
1.80%
35.0
1.70%
30.0
1.60%
25.0
1.50%
20.0
1.40%
15.0
1.30%
10.0
1.20%
5.0
1.10%
0.0
1.00%
Q2 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Reported NIM
2.58%
3.12%
Excess cash
0.21
-
Premium adjustment
0.06
0.02
NIM after adjustment
2.85%
3.14%
Significant Items in Q2
~2.85% NIM after adjusting for impact of higher-than- normal liquidity levels and premium amortization adjustment
Excess cash had approximately -21 bp impact on
NIM
Assumes normalized average cash ~$500 mm
Impact of PPP loans approximately neutral to NIM
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Margin
12
REDUCED ACTIVITY LEVELS DROVE CHANGES IN NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE
Noninterest Income
($ millions)
48.849.2
45.7
Q2 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm)
Lower Service Charges on Deposit Accts
(3.0)
Lower Credit and Debit Card fees
(4.1)
Higher BOLI income
2.2
Higher Swap Fee income
2.8
100.0
Noninterest Expense
125.0%
96.5
93.3
100.0%
91.5
75.0%
48.0%
51.3%
52.7%
50.0%
25.0%
75.0
0.0%
Q2 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Nonint Expense
Efficiency Ratio
Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm)
Lower Salaries and Benefits (due to increased
(2.4)
deferred loan costs)
Lower Cards Rewards Expense
(1.9)
13
QUESTIONS
14
APPENDIX
15
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter ended
($ in millions except per share data)
6/30/20
3/31/20
6/30/19
Net interest income
$
127.8
$
138.7
$
145.6
Provision for loan and lease losses
55.4
41.2
3.9
Noninterest income
45.7
49.2
48.8
Noninterest expense
91.5
96.5
93.3
Pre-tax income
26.6
50.2
97.2
Tax expense
6.5
11.4
24.8
Net Income
$
20.0
$
38.9
$
72.4
Core adjustments (1)
0.2
(0.1)
0.2
Tax adjustments
(0.1)
0.0
(0.1)
Core Net Income (1)
$
20.2
$
38.8
$
72.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.15
$
0.30
$
0.54
Core diluted earnings per share (1)
$
0.16
$
0.30
$
0.54
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation.
16
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
($ in millions except per share data)
As of
6/30/20
3/31/20
6/30/19
Selected Assets
Investment securities
5,135.8
$
4,058.5
$
4,395.5
$
Loans and leases
13,764.0
13,380.3
13,264.6
Total assets
22,993.7
20,755.9
20,526.4
Selected Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Total deposits
19,361.6
$
17,020.0
$
16,792.1
$
Total stockholders' equity
2,701.9
2,664.7
2,659.4
Shares Outstanding
129,866,898
129,827,968
133,508,212
Book value per share
$
20.81
$
20. 52
$
19.92
Tangible book value per share (1)
13.14
12.86
12.46
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.75
%
8.63
%
8.75
%
CET 1 / Tier 1
11.86
%
11.65
%
11.84
%
Total Capital Ratio
13.11
%
12.90
%
12.81
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation. 17
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ''core,'' basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.
Core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders' equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders' equity.
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity, core return on average tangible stockholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core
return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our average tangible stockholders' equity to average
tangible assets as the ratio of average tangible stockholders' equity to average tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equ ity to outstanding shares. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
18
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income Statement Data:
Net income
$
20,049
$
38,865
$
72,433
$
58,914
$
142,357
Core net income
$
20,204
$
38,803
$
72,612
$
59,007
$
144,664
Average total stockholders' equity
$
2,697,775
$
2,660,811
$
2,610,565
$
2,679,293
$
2,575,775
Less: average goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
1,702,283
$
1,665,319
$
1,615,073
$
1,683,801
$
1,580,283
Average total assets
$
22,341,654
$
20,313,304
$
20,390,273
$
21,327,479
$
20,442,266
Less: average goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
Average tangible assets
$
21,346,162
$
19,317,812
$
19,394,781
$
20,331,987
$
19,446,774
Return on average total stockholders' equity
(1)
2.99
%
5.87
%
11.13
%
4.42
%
11.15
%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
3.01
%
5.87
%
11.16
%
4.43
%
11.33
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
4.74
%
9.39
%
17.99
%
7.04
%
18.17
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
(1)
4.77
%
9.37
%
18.03
%
7.05
%
18.46
%
Return on average total assets
(1)
0.36
%
0.77
%
1.42
%
0.56
%
1.40
%
Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.36
%
0.77
%
1.43
%
0.56
%
1.43
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.38
%
0.81
%
1.50
%
0.58
%
1.48
%
Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.38
%
0.81
%
1.50
%
0.58
%
1.50
%
(1) Annualized for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and three months ended March 31, 2020.
As of
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
Balance Sheet Data:
T otal stockholders' equity
$
2,701,897
$
2,664,685
$
2,640,258
$
2,659,441
Less: goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
T angible stockholders' equity
$
1,706,405
$
1,669,193
$
1,644,766
$
1,663,949
T otal assets
$
22,993,715
$
20,755,891
$
20,166,734
$
20,526,367
Less: goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
995,492
T angible assets
$
21,998,223
$
19,760,399
$
19,171,242
$
19,530,875
Shares outstanding
129,866,898
129,827,968
129,928,479
133,508,212
T otal stockholders' equity to total assets
11.75
%
12.84
%
13.09
%
12.96
%
T angible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.76
%
8.45
%
8.58
%
8.52
%
Book value per share
$
20.81
$
20.52
$
20.32
$
19.92
19
T angible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
13.14
$
12.86
$
12.66
$
12.46
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net interest income
$
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
Noninterest income
$
Losses (gains) on sale of securities
Core noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
Noninterest expense
$
One-time items
(1)
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
Net income
$
Losses (gains) on sale of securities
One-time noninterest expense items
(1)
Tax adjustments
(2)
Total core adjustments
Core net income (non-GAAP)
$
Basic earnings per share
$
Diluted earnings per share
$
Efficiency ratio
Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
127,822
$
138,683
$
145,613
$
266,505
$
290,702
127,822
$
138,683
$
145,613
$
266,505
$
290,702
45,656
$
49,228
$
48,773
$
94,884
$
95,845
211
(85)
(21)
126
2,592
45,867
$
49,143
$
48,752
$
95,010
$
98,437
91,450
$
96,466
$
93,290
$
187,916
$
185,913
-
-
(261)
-
(522)
91,450
$
96,466
$
93,029
$
187,916
$
185,391
20,049
$
38,865
$
72,433
$
58,914
$
142,357
211
(85)
(21)
126
2,592
-
-
261
-
522
(56)
23
(61)
(33)
(807)
155
(62)
179
93
2,307
20,204
$
38,803
$
72,612
$
59,007
$
144,664
0.15
$
0.30
$
0.54
$
0.45
$
1.06
0.15
$
0.30
$
0.54
$
0.45
$
1.06
52.70
%
51.33
%
47.99
%
51.99
%
48.09
%
0.16
$
0.30
$
0.54
$
0.45
$
1.07
0.16
$
0.30
$
0.54
$
0.45
$
1.07
52.64
%
51.35
%
47.86
%
51.97
%
47.64
%
One-timeitems for all periods shown included nonrecurring offering costs
Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company's effective tax rate for the respective period.
20
