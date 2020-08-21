First Hawaiian : 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Presentation 0 08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2nd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CALL July 24, 2020 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 1 UPDATES Hawaii Bank Operations Increase in daily new cases following re-opening of the economy, but well within capacity of the healthcare system

re-opening of the economy, but well within capacity of the healthcare system Retail, restaurants, bars, gyms re-opened under new guidelines

re-opened under new guidelines Quarantine lifted for inter-island travel

inter-island travel Quarantine requirement for trans-Pacific travelers extended to August 31

trans-Pacific travelers extended to August 31 June 2020 unemployment rate improved to 13.9% from 23.5% in May

Investment in digital architecture enabled rapid development of PPP application portal and rollout of customer-friendly online and mobile features

➢ Processed over 6,000 PPP loans for a total of $942 million 1

customer-friendly online and mobile features Processed over 6,000 PPP loans for a total of $942 million Launched "contactless" debit and credit cards

Began re-opening branches

re-opening branches Bringing staff back into the offices, but also incorporating work from home Supporting Businesses and the Community Launched the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, which supported the restaurant industry, and the FHB Foundation donated $1 million to non-profits for COVID-19 relief

non-profits for COVID-19 relief FHB donated $1 million to the Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarship Fund to support 2020 Hawaii public high school seniors with flexible funding support as they transition to college or vocational schools 1Principal Balance 2 LOAN DEFERRALS MAJORITY OF LOANS ARE RETURNING TO PAYMENT Total Deferred Loans1 Balance Count ($ mm) Commercial and Industrial 931 1,433 Commercial Real Estate 1,179 434 Construction 66 40 Lease Financing 11 61 Sub-Total Commercial 2,187 1,968 Residential Mortgage 565 1,322 Consumer 276 17,898 Sub-Total Consumer 840 19,220 Grand Total 3,027 21,188 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding 1 All loans flagged as on COVID-19 deferral as of 6/30/20 Update as of 7/21/20 Balance ($ mm) Original Deferral Balance 3,027 Commercial: >95% returned to payment or (2,078) plan on returning to payment Consumer: 91% of loans that have ended (139) deferrals and are back on payment Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking 810 Additional Relief Residential Mortgage (6 month deferral) (565) Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking 245 Additional Relief (ex Res mtg) Worked with all commercial customers who went on deferral

Over 95% of borrowers have returned to payment or indicated they intend to return to payment at end of deferral Review resulted in 14% of commercial loans on deferral being downgraded to criticized levels

91% of consumer loan borrowers whose deferrals have ended have returned to payment

Deferrals have ended for ~$153 mm

Residential mortgage loans are on six-month deferrals

six-month deferrals Of the original $3 bn of loans that went on deferral, ~$810 mm remain on deferral or are seeking additional relief (6.3% of loans ex PPP) Excluding residential mortgage loans, ~$245 mm remain on deferral or are seeking additional relief (1.9% of loans ex PPP) 3 TOTAL EXPOSURE TO SELECT INDUSTRIES AND LEVERAGED LENDING % of Total C&I CRE/ Total As of 6/30/20 Const Loans Comments (mm) (mm) (mm) and Leases Hospitality and $537 $162 $375 3.9% • 21% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $57 mm PPP loans Hotels Retail $701 $227 $474 5.1% • 33% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $60 mm PPP loans (ex auto ) Auto Related $991 $979 $12 7.2% • 85% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $64 mm PPP loans Transportation $133 $133 - 1.0% • 13% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $36 mm PPP loans Food Service $207 $207 - 1.5% • 14% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $111 mm PPP loans Leveraged $125 $125 0.9% • 11% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $9 mm PPP loans (High Risk C&I) Little or no direct exposure to entertainment, energy or nursing homes 4 ASSET QUALITY TRENDS HIGHER DOWNGRADES AND CHARGE OFFS BASED ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW ($ millions) Provision and NCO ($ millions) NPA and 90 Past Due 100 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Provision Net Charge Off 0 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 ($ millions) Commercial Criticized Assets ($ millions) 30-89 Past Due 1,000 100 800 80 600 60 400 40 200 20 0 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 0 Special Mention Classified Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 5 COMMERCIAL RISK RATING EVOLUTION SINCE PANDEMIC Risk Rating C&I % CRE % Const. % Lease % Total % ($ 000's) ($ 000's) ($ 000's) ($ 000's) ($ 000's) Pass 3,039,942 89% 3,011,228 88% 535,591 87% 207,303 87% 6,794,064 88% Special Mention 188,332 6% 345,639 10% 17,980 3% 24,538 10% 576,489 8% Substandard 89,453 3% 66,123 2% 3,909 1% 6,446 3% 165,931 2% Other 105,981 3% 509 0% 60,455 10% 0 0% 166,945 2% Total 3,423,708 100% 3,423,499 100% 617,935 100% 238,287 100% 7,703,429 100% As of 6/30/20 Pre-COVID Post-COVID 6/30/20 Substandard 3/31/20 Substandard Other Other 2% 1% 2% 3% Special Special Mention Mention 3% 8% Pass Pass 88% 93% 6 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS PROVISION INCORPORATES COVID-19 IMPACT Q2 provisions reflect weaker economic outlook and downgrades in commercial portfolio We continue to hold a qualitative overlay for consumer loans based on default expectation not imbedded in the model Cumulative increase in allowance and reserve for unfunded of $84.2 million or 64% over year end 2019 allowance Net of PPP loans, coverage is about 1.5% of loans Rollforward of the Allowance for Credit Losses ($ in 000's) C&I CRE Const Lease Mortgage Home Consumer Total Equity 3/31/20 ACL 20,884 42,838 8,824 851 30,021 6,556 56,039 166,013 Charge-offs (13,974) (2,723) (379) - (14) 0 (8,907) (25,997) Recoveries 100 - 30 - 17 8 2,456 2,611 Provision 14,289 13,007 (3,199) 2,986 3,850 1,071 17,489 49,493 6/30/20 ACL 21,299 53,122 5,276 3,837 33,874 7,635 67,077 192,120 % of Total ACL 11.1% 27.7% 2.7% 2.0% 17.6% 4.0% 34.9% 100% Total Loan Balance 3,423,708 3,423,499 617,935 238,287 3,691,950 876,491 1,492,160 13,764,030 Asset Ratio (w/ PPP) 0.62% 1.55% 0.85% 1.61% 0.92% 0.87% 4.50% 1.40% 7 Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Strong capital and liquidity positions Q2 2020 Net Income ($mm) $20.0 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.15 Net Interest Margin 2.58% Efficiency Ratio 52.7% ROA / ROATA1 0.36% / 0.38% ROE / ROATCE1 2.99% / 4.74% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.75% CET 1 Capital Ratio 11.86% Total Capital ratio 13.11% Dividend2 $0.26 / share 21 bp increase in CET1 ratio

50% reduction in cost of deposits Well-capitalized with 11.86% CET1 ratio

with 11.86% CET1 ratio CET1 ratio increased 21 bp from Q1

Strong liquidity position

Modified US Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 167%

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income: $82.0mm

Pre-Provision Income: $82.0mm Declared $0.26 / share dividend ROATA and ROATCE are non GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation. Declared on July 22, 2020. Payable September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at close of business on August 24, 2020. 8 21 BP INCREASE IN CET1 RATIO Well-capitalized with 11.86% CET1 ratio as of 6/30

with 11.86% CET1 ratio as of 6/30 21 bp increase in CET1 ratio primarily due to decrease in balance of loans with 100% risk-weighting

As of June 30, FHI had $365 million of capital over and above the amount required to remain "well capitalized," including the capital conservation buffer Q1 - Q2 CET1 Walk 0.32 0.14 11.86 11.65 0.24 0.01 3/31/20 CET1 Change in Asset Mix Dividends Paid Q2 Net Income Other 6/30/20 CET1 9 2.9% GROWTH IN LOANS AND LEASES Total Loans and Leases ($ billions) 13.3 13.4 13.8 0.2 Leasing 0.2 0.2 0.9 Home Equity 0.9 0.9 1.7 1.6 1.5 Consumer 3.2 3.0 3.4 C&I 3.6 3.7 3.7 Residential 3.7 4.0 4.0 CRE & Construction Jun-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Note: Segments may not sum to total due to rounding Q2 '20 vs Q1 '20 Net Change ($ millions) C&I 398 (+13.2%) Construction 46 (+8.0%) Residential 18 (+0.5%) CRE 10 (+0.3%) Leasing 2 (+0.7%) (-1.7%) (15) Home Equity (-4.8%) (76) Consumer Q2 Large Changes C&I loan drivers: +$398 mm

PPP: +$916 mm 1 SNC: ($208 mm) Dealer Flooring: ($180 mm)

Consumer loan drivers: ($76 mm)

Indirect auto: ($33 mm) Credit card: ($22 mm)

1 Amortized cost 10 13.8% DEPOSIT GROWTH 50% DECREASE IN COST OF DEPOSITS Total Deposits Public Deposits ($ billions) 19.4 16.8 17.0 3.5 Time 3.1 2.9 Money 3.2 Market 3.1 3.1 5.7 Savings 4.9 5.2 5.8 5.7 6.9 Demand Jun-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Quarterly Cost of 57 bps 38 bps 19 bps ($ billions) 2.39 1.72 1.56 1.48 1.63 1.28 1.57 0.86 0.54 0.64 1.01 0.56 0.64 0.65 0.62 0.51 1.53 1.18 1.00 0.99 0.83 0.92 0.66 0.50 Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Time Operating Significant Items in Q2 Cost of deposits reduced by 50% to 19 bps

$2.3 bn growth in deposits

$1.4 bn growth in consumer and commercial deposits ~$500 mm of commercial deposit growth estimated to be from PPP loan proceeds $820 mm increase in public deposits, includes $609 mm increase in public time deposits

Deposits 11 Note: Segments in chart may not sum to total due to rounding NIM DECREASE DRIVEN BY RATE CUTS AND EXCESS CASH 200.0 5.00% 195.0 4.90% 190.0 4.80% 185.0 Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 4.70% 180 60% 175 50% 170.0 ($ millions) 4.40% 165.0 4.30% 160.0 4.20% 155.0 145.6 4.10% 150.0 138.7 4.00% 145.0 3.90% 140.0 127.8 3.80% 135.0 3.70% 130.0 3.60% 125.0 3.50% 120.0 3.40% 115.0 3.30% 110.0 3.20% 105.0 3.25% 3.10% 100.0 3.12% 3.00% 95.0 2.90% 90.0 2.80% 85.0 2.70% 80.0 2.60% 75.0 2.58% 2.50% 70.0 2.40% 65.0 2.30% 60.0 2.20% 55.0 2.10% 50.0 2.00% 45.0 1.90% 40.0 1.80% 35.0 1.70% 30.0 1.60% 25.0 1.50% 20.0 1.40% 15.0 1.30% 10.0 1.20% 5.0 1.10% 0.0 1.00% Q2 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Reported NIM 2.58% 3.12% Excess cash 0.21 - Premium adjustment 0.06 0.02 NIM after adjustment 2.85% 3.14% Significant Items in Q2 ~2.85% NIM after adjusting for impact of higher-than- normal liquidity levels and premium amortization adjustment

higher-than- normal liquidity levels and premium amortization adjustment Excess cash had approximately -21 bp impact on

NIM Assumes normalized average cash ~$500 mm

Impact of PPP loans approximately neutral to NIM Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin 12 REDUCED ACTIVITY LEVELS DROVE CHANGES IN NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE Noninterest Income ($ millions) 48.849.2 45.7 Q2 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm) Lower Service Charges on Deposit Accts (3.0) Lower Credit and Debit Card fees (4.1) Higher BOLI income 2.2 Higher Swap Fee income 2.8 100.0 Noninterest Expense 125.0% 96.5 93.3 100.0% 91.5 75.0% 48.0% 51.3% 52.7% 50.0% 25.0% 75.0 0.0% Q2 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Nonint Expense Efficiency Ratio Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm) Lower Salaries and Benefits (due to increased (2.4) deferred loan costs) Lower Cards Rewards Expense (1.9) 13 QUESTIONS 14 APPENDIX 15 SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT Quarter ended ($ in millions except per share data) 6/30/20 3/31/20 6/30/19 Net interest income $ 127.8 $ 138.7 $ 145.6 Provision for loan and lease losses 55.4 41.2 3.9 Noninterest income 45.7 49.2 48.8 Noninterest expense 91.5 96.5 93.3 Pre-tax income 26.6 50.2 97.2 Tax expense 6.5 11.4 24.8 Net Income $ 20.0 $ 38.9 $ 72.4 Core adjustments (1) 0.2 (0.1) 0.2 Tax adjustments (0.1) 0.0 (0.1) Core Net Income (1) $ 20.2 $ 38.8 $ 72.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 Core diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation. 16 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS ($ in millions except per share data) As of 6/30/20 3/31/20 6/30/19 Selected Assets Investment securities 5,135.8 $ 4,058.5 $ 4,395.5 $ Loans and leases 13,764.0 13,380.3 13,264.6 Total assets 22,993.7 20,755.9 20,526.4 Selected Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Total deposits 19,361.6 $ 17,020.0 $ 16,792.1 $ Total stockholders' equity 2,701.9 2,664.7 2,659.4 Shares Outstanding 129,866,898 129,827,968 133,508,212 Book value per share $ 20.81 $ 20. 52 $ 19.92 Tangible book value per share (1) 13.14 12.86 12.46 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.75 % 8.63 % 8.75 % CET 1 / Tier 1 11.86 % 11.65 % 11.84 % Total Capital Ratio 13.11 % 12.90 % 12.81 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation. 17 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ''core,'' basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. Core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders' equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders' equity. Return on average tangible stockholders' equity, core return on average tangible stockholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our average tangible stockholders' equity to average tangible assets as the ratio of average tangible stockholders' equity to average tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equ ity to outstanding shares. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The following tables provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. 18 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 20,049 $ 38,865 $ 72,433 $ 58,914 $ 142,357 Core net income $ 20,204 $ 38,803 $ 72,612 $ 59,007 $ 144,664 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,697,775 $ 2,660,811 $ 2,610,565 $ 2,679,293 $ 2,575,775 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,702,283 $ 1,665,319 $ 1,615,073 $ 1,683,801 $ 1,580,283 Average total assets $ 22,341,654 $ 20,313,304 $ 20,390,273 $ 21,327,479 $ 20,442,266 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 21,346,162 $ 19,317,812 $ 19,394,781 $ 20,331,987 $ 19,446,774 Return on average total stockholders' equity (1) 2.99 % 5.87 % 11.13 % 4.42 % 11.15 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 3.01 % 5.87 % 11.16 % 4.43 % 11.33 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 4.74 % 9.39 % 17.99 % 7.04 % 18.17 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 4.77 % 9.37 % 18.03 % 7.05 % 18.46 % Return on average total assets (1) 0.36 % 0.77 % 1.42 % 0.56 % 1.40 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.36 % 0.77 % 1.43 % 0.56 % 1.43 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.38 % 0.81 % 1.50 % 0.58 % 1.48 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.38 % 0.81 % 1.50 % 0.58 % 1.50 % (1) Annualized for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and three months ended March 31, 2020. As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Balance Sheet Data: T otal stockholders' equity $ 2,701,897 $ 2,664,685 $ 2,640,258 $ 2,659,441 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 T angible stockholders' equity $ 1,706,405 $ 1,669,193 $ 1,644,766 $ 1,663,949 T otal assets $ 22,993,715 $ 20,755,891 $ 20,166,734 $ 20,526,367 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 T angible assets $ 21,998,223 $ 19,760,399 $ 19,171,242 $ 19,530,875 Shares outstanding 129,866,898 129,827,968 129,928,479 133,508,212 T otal stockholders' equity to total assets 11.75 % 12.84 % 13.09 % 12.96 % T angible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.76 % 8.45 % 8.58 % 8.52 % Book value per share $ 20.81 $ 20.52 $ 20.32 $ 19.92 19 T angible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.14 $ 12.86 $ 12.66 $ 12.46 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ Noninterest income $ Losses (gains) on sale of securities Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ Noninterest expense $ One-time items (1) Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ Net income $ Losses (gains) on sale of securities One-time noninterest expense items (1) Tax adjustments (2) Total core adjustments Core net income (non-GAAP) $ Basic earnings per share $ Diluted earnings per share $ Efficiency ratio Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 127,822 $ 138,683 $ 145,613 $ 266,505 $ 290,702 127,822 $ 138,683 $ 145,613 $ 266,505 $ 290,702 45,656 $ 49,228 $ 48,773 $ 94,884 $ 95,845 211 (85) (21) 126 2,592 45,867 $ 49,143 $ 48,752 $ 95,010 $ 98,437 91,450 $ 96,466 $ 93,290 $ 187,916 $ 185,913 - - (261) - (522) 91,450 $ 96,466 $ 93,029 $ 187,916 $ 185,391 20,049 $ 38,865 $ 72,433 $ 58,914 $ 142,357 211 (85) (21) 126 2,592 - - 261 - 522 (56) 23 (61) (33) (807) 155 (62) 179 93 2,307 20,204 $ 38,803 $ 72,612 $ 59,007 $ 144,664 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.06 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.06 52.70 % 51.33 % 47.99 % 51.99 % 48.09 % 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.07 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.07 52.64 % 51.35 % 47.86 % 51.97 % 47.64 % One-time items for all periods shown included nonrecurring offering costs Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company's effective tax rate for the respective period. 20 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer First Hawaiian Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:04 UTC 0 All news about FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. 10:10a FIRST HAWAIIAN : 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Presentation PU 08/04 FIRST HAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 07/24 FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 07/24 FIRST HAWAIIAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07/24 First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declar.. GL 07/06 First Hawaiian to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 24 GL 05/20 FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi.. AQ 05/16 First Hawaiian to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Servi.. GL 05/08 FIRST HAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 04/24 FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form.. AQ