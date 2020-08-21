Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Hawaiian, Inc.    FHB

FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.

(FHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Hawaiian : 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

2nd QUARTER

2020 EARNINGS CALL

July 24, 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of

which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such

forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental

authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third

parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of

these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

1

UPDATES

Hawaii

Bank

Operations

  • Increase in daily new cases following re-opening of the economy, but well within capacity of the healthcare system
  • Retail, restaurants, bars, gyms re-opened under new guidelines
  • Quarantine lifted for inter-island travel
  • Quarantine requirement for trans-Pacific travelers extended to August 31
  • June 2020 unemployment rate improved to 13.9% from 23.5% in May
  • Investment in digital architecture enabled rapid development of PPP application portal and rollout of customer-friendly online and mobile features
    Processed over 6,000 PPP loans for a total of $942 million1
  • Launched "contactless" debit and credit cards
  • Began re-opening branches
  • Bringing staff back into the offices, but also incorporating work from home

Supporting

Businesses

and the

Community

  • Launched the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, which supported the restaurant industry, and the FHB Foundation donated $1 million to non-profits for COVID-19 relief
  • FHB donated $1 million to the Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarship Fund to support 2020 Hawaii public high school seniors with flexible funding support as they transition to college or vocational schools

1Principal Balance

2

LOAN DEFERRALS

MAJORITY OF LOANS ARE RETURNING TO PAYMENT

Total Deferred Loans1

Balance

Count

($ mm)

Commercial and Industrial

931

1,433

Commercial Real Estate

1,179

434

Construction

66

40

Lease Financing

11

61

Sub-Total Commercial

2,187

1,968

Residential Mortgage

565

1,322

Consumer

276

17,898

Sub-Total Consumer

840

19,220

Grand Total

3,027

21,188

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

1 All loans flagged as on COVID-19 deferral as of 6/30/20

Update as of 7/21/20

Balance

($ mm)

Original Deferral Balance

3,027

Commercial: >95% returned to payment or

(2,078)

plan on returning to payment

Consumer: 91% of loans that have ended

(139)

deferrals and are back on payment

Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking

810

Additional Relief

Residential Mortgage (6 month deferral)

(565)

Remaining Loans on Deferral or Seeking

245

Additional Relief (ex Res mtg)

  • Worked with all commercial customers who went on deferral
    • Over 95% of borrowers have returned to payment or indicated they intend to return to payment at end of deferral
    • Review resulted in 14% of commercial loans on deferral being downgraded to criticized levels
  • 91% of consumer loan borrowers whose deferrals have ended have returned to payment
    • Deferrals have ended for ~$153 mm
  • Residential mortgage loans are on six-month deferrals
  • Of the original $3 bn of loans that went on

deferral, ~$810 mm remain on deferral or are

seeking additional relief (6.3% of loans ex PPP)

  • Excluding residential mortgage loans, ~$245 mm remain on deferral or are seeking additional relief (1.9% of loans ex PPP)

3

TOTAL EXPOSURE TO SELECT

INDUSTRIES AND LEVERAGED LENDING

% of

Total

C&I

CRE/

Total

As of 6/30/20

Const

Loans

Comments

(mm)

(mm)

(mm)

and

Leases

Hospitality and

$537

$162

$375

3.9%

• 21% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $57 mm PPP loans

Hotels

Retail

$701

$227

$474

5.1%

• 33% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $60 mm PPP loans

(ex auto )

Auto Related

$991

$979

$12

7.2%

• 85% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $64 mm PPP loans

Transportation

$133

$133

-

1.0%

• 13% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $36 mm PPP loans

Food Service

$207

$207

-

1.5%

• 14% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $111 mm PPP loans

Leveraged

$125

$125

0.9%

• 11% Rcvd Pay Deferral, Includes $9 mm PPP loans

(High Risk C&I)

  • Little or no direct exposure to entertainment, energy or nursing homes

4

ASSET QUALITY TRENDS

HIGHER DOWNGRADES AND CHARGE OFFS BASED ON

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

($ millions)

Provision and NCO

($ millions)

NPA and 90 Past Due

100

100

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Provision

Net Charge Off

0

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

($

millions) Commercial Criticized Assets

($

millions)

30-89 Past Due

1,000

100

800

80

600

60

400

40

200

20

0

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

0

Special Mention

Classified

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

5

COMMERCIAL RISK RATING

EVOLUTION SINCE PANDEMIC

Risk Rating

C&I

%

CRE

%

Const.

%

Lease

%

Total

%

($ 000's)

($ 000's)

($ 000's)

($ 000's)

($ 000's)

Pass

3,039,942

89%

3,011,228

88%

535,591

87%

207,303

87%

6,794,064

88%

Special Mention

188,332

6%

345,639

10%

17,980

3%

24,538

10%

576,489

8%

Substandard

89,453

3%

66,123

2%

3,909

1%

6,446

3%

165,931

2%

Other

105,981

3%

509

0%

60,455

10%

0

0%

166,945

2%

Total

3,423,708

100%

3,423,499

100%

617,935

100%

238,287

100%

7,703,429

100%

As of 6/30/20

Pre-COVID

Post-COVID

6/30/20

Substandard

3/31/20

Substandard

Other

Other

2%

1%

2%

3%

Special

Special

Mention

Mention

3%

8%

Pass

Pass

88%

93%

6

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS

PROVISION INCORPORATES COVID-19 IMPACT

Q2 provisions reflect weaker economic outlook and downgrades in commercial portfolio

We continue to hold a qualitative overlay for consumer loans based on default expectation not imbedded in the model

Cumulative increase in allowance and reserve for unfunded of $84.2 million or 64% over year end 2019 allowance

Net of PPP loans, coverage is about 1.5% of loans

Rollforward of the Allowance for Credit Losses

($ in 000's)

C&I

CRE

Const

Lease

Mortgage

Home

Consumer

Total

Equity

3/31/20 ACL

20,884

42,838

8,824

851

30,021

6,556

56,039

166,013

Charge-offs

(13,974)

(2,723)

(379)

-

(14)

0

(8,907)

(25,997)

Recoveries

100

-

30

-

17

8

2,456

2,611

Provision

14,289

13,007

(3,199)

2,986

3,850

1,071

17,489

49,493

6/30/20 ACL

21,299

53,122

5,276

3,837

33,874

7,635

67,077

192,120

% of Total ACL

11.1%

27.7%

2.7%

2.0%

17.6%

4.0%

34.9%

100%

Total Loan Balance

3,423,708

3,423,499

617,935

238,287

3,691,950

876,491

1,492,160

13,764,030

Asset Ratio (w/ PPP)

0.62%

1.55%

0.85%

1.61%

0.92%

0.87%

4.50%

1.40%

7

Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong capital and liquidity positions

Q2 2020

Net Income ($mm)

$20.0

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.15

Net Interest Margin

2.58%

Efficiency Ratio

52.7%

ROA / ROATA1

0.36% / 0.38%

ROE / ROATCE1

2.99% / 4.74%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

7.75%

CET 1 Capital Ratio

11.86%

Total Capital ratio

13.11%

Dividend2

$0.26 / share

  • 21 bp increase in CET1 ratio
  • 50% reduction in cost of deposits
  • Well-capitalizedwith 11.86% CET1 ratio
  • CET1 ratio increased 21 bp from Q1
  • Strong liquidity position
  • Modified US Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 167%
  • Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income: $82.0mm
  • Declared $0.26 / share dividend
  1. ROATA and ROATCE are non GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation.
  2. Declared on July 22, 2020. Payable September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at close of business on August 24, 2020.

8

21 BP INCREASE IN CET1 RATIO

  • Well-capitalizedwith 11.86% CET1 ratio as of 6/30
    • 21 bp increase in CET1 ratio primarily due to decrease in balance of loans with 100% risk-weighting
  • As of June 30, FHI had $365 million of capital over and above the amount required to remain "well capitalized," including the capital conservation buffer

Q1 - Q2 CET1 Walk

0.32

0.14

11.86

11.65

0.24

0.01

3/31/20 CET1 Change in Asset Mix Dividends Paid

Q2 Net Income

Other

6/30/20 CET1

9

2.9% GROWTH IN LOANS AND LEASES

Total Loans and Leases

($ billions)

13.3

13.4

13.8

0.2

Leasing

0.2

0.2

0.9

Home Equity

0.9

0.9

1.7

1.6

1.5

Consumer

3.2

3.0

3.4

C&I

3.6

3.7

3.7

Residential

3.7

4.0

4.0

CRE &

Construction

Jun-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Note: Segments may not sum to total due to rounding

Q2 '20 vs Q1 '20 Net Change

($ millions)

C&I

398 (+13.2%)

Construction

46

(+8.0%)

Residential

18

(+0.5%)

CRE

10

(+0.3%)

Leasing

2 (+0.7%)

(-1.7%)

(15)

Home Equity

(-4.8%)

(76)

Consumer

Q2 Large Changes

  • C&I loan drivers: +$398 mm
    • PPP: +$916 mm1
    • SNC: ($208 mm)
    • Dealer Flooring: ($180 mm)
  • Consumer loan drivers: ($76 mm)
    • Indirect auto: ($33 mm)
    • Credit card: ($22 mm)

1 Amortized cost

10

13.8% DEPOSIT GROWTH

50% DECREASE IN COST OF DEPOSITS

Total Deposits

Public Deposits

($ billions)

19.4

16.8

17.0

3.5

Time

3.1

2.9

Money

3.2

Market

3.1

3.1

5.7

Savings

4.9

5.2

5.8

5.7

6.9

Demand

Jun-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Quarterly

Cost of 57 bps

38 bps

19 bps

($ billions)

2.39

1.72

1.56

1.48

1.63

1.28

1.57

0.86

0.54

0.64

1.01

0.56

0.64

0.65

0.62

0.51

1.53

1.18

1.00

0.99

0.83

0.92

0.66

0.50

Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Time

Operating

Significant Items in Q2

  • Cost of deposits reduced by 50% to 19 bps
  • $2.3 bn growth in deposits
    • $1.4 bn growth in consumer and commercial deposits
    • ~$500 mm of commercial deposit growth estimated to be from PPP loan proceeds
    • $820 mm increase in public deposits, includes $609 mm increase in public time deposits

Deposits

11

Note: Segments in chart may not sum to total due to rounding

NIM DECREASE DRIVEN BY RATE CUTS AND

EXCESS CASH

200.0

5.00%

195.0

4.90%

190.0

4.80%

185.0

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

4.70%

180

60%

175

50%

170.0

($ millions)

4.40%

165.0

4.30%

160.0

4.20%

155.0

145.6

4.10%

150.0

138.7

4.00%

145.0

3.90%

140.0

127.8

3.80%

135.0

3.70%

130.0

3.60%

125.0

3.50%

120.0

3.40%

115.0

3.30%

110.0

3.20%

105.0

3.25%

3.10%

100.0

3.12%

3.00%

95.0

2.90%

90.0

2.80%

85.0

2.70%

80.0

2.60%

75.0

2.58%

2.50%

70.0

2.40%

65.0

2.30%

60.0

2.20%

55.0

2.10%

50.0

2.00%

45.0

1.90%

40.0

1.80%

35.0

1.70%

30.0

1.60%

25.0

1.50%

20.0

1.40%

15.0

1.30%

10.0

1.20%

5.0

1.10%

0.0

1.00%

Q2 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Reported NIM

2.58%

3.12%

Excess cash

0.21

-

Premium adjustment

0.06

0.02

NIM after adjustment

2.85%

3.14%

Significant Items in Q2

  • ~2.85% NIM after adjusting for impact of higher-than- normal liquidity levels and premium amortization adjustment
    • Excess cash had approximately -21 bp impact on
      NIM
    • Assumes normalized average cash ~$500 mm
  • Impact of PPP loans approximately neutral to NIM

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Margin

12

REDUCED ACTIVITY LEVELS DROVE CHANGES IN NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE

Noninterest Income

($ millions)

48.849.2

45.7

Q2 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm)

Lower Service Charges on Deposit Accts

(3.0)

Lower Credit and Debit Card fees

(4.1)

Higher BOLI income

2.2

Higher Swap Fee income

2.8

100.0

Noninterest Expense

125.0%

96.5

93.3

100.0%

91.5

75.0%

48.0%

51.3%

52.7%

50.0%

25.0%

75.0

0.0%

Q2 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Nonint Expense

Efficiency Ratio

Key Drivers of Q2 2020 vs Q1 2020 Changes ($mm)

Lower Salaries and Benefits (due to increased

(2.4)

deferred loan costs)

Lower Cards Rewards Expense

(1.9)

13

QUESTIONS

14

APPENDIX

15

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter ended

($ in millions except per share data)

6/30/20

3/31/20

6/30/19

Net interest income

$

127.8

$

138.7

$

145.6

Provision for loan and lease losses

55.4

41.2

3.9

Noninterest income

45.7

49.2

48.8

Noninterest expense

91.5

96.5

93.3

Pre-tax income

26.6

50.2

97.2

Tax expense

6.5

11.4

24.8

Net Income

$

20.0

$

38.9

$

72.4

Core adjustments (1)

0.2

(0.1)

0.2

Tax adjustments

(0.1)

0.0

(0.1)

Core Net Income (1)

$

20.2

$

38.8

$

72.6

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.15

$

0.30

$

0.54

Core diluted earnings per share (1)

$

0.16

$

0.30

$

0.54

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation.

16

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

($ in millions except per share data)

As of

6/30/20

3/31/20

6/30/19

Selected Assets

Investment securities

5,135.8

$

4,058.5

$

4,395.5

$

Loans and leases

13,764.0

13,380.3

13,264.6

Total assets

22,993.7

20,755.9

20,526.4

Selected Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Total deposits

19,361.6

$

17,020.0

$

16,792.1

$

Total stockholders' equity

2,701.9

2,664.7

2,659.4

Shares Outstanding

129,866,898

129,827,968

133,508,212

Book value per share

$

20.81

$

20. 52

$

19.92

Tangible book value per share (1)

13.14

12.86

12.46

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

7.75

%

8.63

%

8.75

%

CET 1 / Tier 1

11.86

%

11.65

%

11.84

%

Total Capital Ratio

13.11

%

12.90

%

12.81

%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to the directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation. 17

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, efficiency ratio, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ''core,'' basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.

Core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders' equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders' equity.

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity, core return on average tangible stockholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core

return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our average tangible stockholders' equity to average

tangible assets as the ratio of average tangible stockholders' equity to average tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equ ity to outstanding shares. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

18

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Income Statement Data:

Net income

$

20,049

$

38,865

$

72,433

$

58,914

$

142,357

Core net income

$

20,204

$

38,803

$

72,612

$

59,007

$

144,664

Average total stockholders' equity

$

2,697,775

$

2,660,811

$

2,610,565

$

2,679,293

$

2,575,775

Less: average goodwill

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

1,702,283

$

1,665,319

$

1,615,073

$

1,683,801

$

1,580,283

Average total assets

$

22,341,654

$

20,313,304

$

20,390,273

$

21,327,479

$

20,442,266

Less: average goodwill

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

Average tangible assets

$

21,346,162

$

19,317,812

$

19,394,781

$

20,331,987

$

19,446,774

Return on average total stockholders' equity

(1)

2.99

%

5.87

%

11.13

%

4.42

%

11.15

%

Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

(1)

3.01

%

5.87

%

11.16

%

4.43

%

11.33

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

(1)

4.74

%

9.39

%

17.99

%

7.04

%

18.17

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

(1)

4.77

%

9.37

%

18.03

%

7.05

%

18.46

%

Return on average total assets

(1)

0.36

%

0.77

%

1.42

%

0.56

%

1.40

%

Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)

(1)

0.36

%

0.77

%

1.43

%

0.56

%

1.43

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)

0.38

%

0.81

%

1.50

%

0.58

%

1.48

%

Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)

0.38

%

0.81

%

1.50

%

0.58

%

1.50

%

(1) Annualized for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and three months ended March 31, 2020.

As of

As of

As of

As of

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

Balance Sheet Data:

T otal stockholders' equity

$

2,701,897

$

2,664,685

$

2,640,258

$

2,659,441

Less: goodwill

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

T angible stockholders' equity

$

1,706,405

$

1,669,193

$

1,644,766

$

1,663,949

T otal assets

$

22,993,715

$

20,755,891

$

20,166,734

$

20,526,367

Less: goodwill

995,492

995,492

995,492

995,492

T angible assets

$

21,998,223

$

19,760,399

$

19,171,242

$

19,530,875

Shares outstanding

129,866,898

129,827,968

129,928,479

133,508,212

T otal stockholders' equity to total assets

11.75

%

12.84

%

13.09

%

12.96

%

T angible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.76

%

8.45

%

8.58

%

8.52

%

Book value per share

$

20.81

$

20.52

$

20.32

$

19.92

19

T angible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

13.14

$

12.86

$

12.66

$

12.46

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net interest income

$

Core net interest income (non-GAAP)

$

Noninterest income

$

Losses (gains) on sale of securities

Core noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

Noninterest expense

$

One-time items

(1)

Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

Net income

$

Losses (gains) on sale of securities

One-time noninterest expense items

(1)

Tax adjustments

(2)

Total core adjustments

Core net income (non-GAAP)

$

Basic earnings per share

$

Diluted earnings per share

$

Efficiency ratio

Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

127,822

$

138,683

$

145,613

$

266,505

$

290,702

127,822

$

138,683

$

145,613

$

266,505

$

290,702

45,656

$

49,228

$

48,773

$

94,884

$

95,845

211

(85)

(21)

126

2,592

45,867

$

49,143

$

48,752

$

95,010

$

98,437

91,450

$

96,466

$

93,290

$

187,916

$

185,913

-

-

(261)

-

(522)

91,450

$

96,466

$

93,029

$

187,916

$

185,391

20,049

$

38,865

$

72,433

$

58,914

$

142,357

211

(85)

(21)

126

2,592

-

-

261

-

522

(56)

23

(61)

(33)

(807)

155

(62)

179

93

2,307

20,204

$

38,803

$

72,612

$

59,007

$

144,664

0.15

$

0.30

$

0.54

$

0.45

$

1.06

0.15

$

0.30

$

0.54

$

0.45

$

1.06

52.70

%

51.33

%

47.99

%

51.99

%

48.09

%

0.16

$

0.30

$

0.54

$

0.45

$

1.07

0.16

$

0.30

$

0.54

$

0.45

$

1.07

52.64

%

51.35

%

47.86

%

51.97

%

47.64

%

  1. One-timeitems for all periods shown included nonrecurring offering costs
  2. Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company's effective tax rate for the respective period.

20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Hawaiian Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
10:10aFIRST HAWAIIAN : 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08/04FIRST HAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/24FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/24FIRST HAWAIIAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declar..
GL
07/06First Hawaiian to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 24
GL
05/20FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/16First Hawaiian to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Servi..
GL
05/08FIRST HAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/24FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 538 M - -
Net income 2020 137 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 6,27%
Capitalization 2 156 M 2 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Hawaiian, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,75 $
Last Close Price 16,60 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Harrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Mallela Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Cox Independent Director
W. Allen Doane Independent Director
Allen B. Uyeda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.-42.46%2 156
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.66%160 631
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.19%56 455
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%52 864
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%46 937
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.36%44 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group