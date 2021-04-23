First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Dividend
04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT
HONOLULU, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“We had a good first quarter as our teams continued supporting local businesses by originating $459 million of PPP loans. We also experienced strong deposit growth and maintained excellent credit quality,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are optimistic about the local economy, as the state’s vaccine rollout is well underway and we are seeing a steady increase in visitor arrivals, all positive signs for Hawaii’s economy.”
On April 21, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Net income of $57.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share
Total loans and leases increased $21.2 million versus prior quarter
Total deposits increased $906.0 million, or 4.7%, versus prior quarter
Did not record a provision for credit losses
Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
Repurchased $9.5 million of stock under share repurchase program
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $22.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of March 31, 2021, unchanged from $13.3 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Total deposits were $20.1 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $906.0 million, or 4.7%, from $19.2 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $129.2 million, a decrease of $6.1 million, or 4.5%, compared to $135.2 million for the prior quarter.
The NIM was 2.55% in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 16 basis points compared to 2.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank did not record a provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the total provision for credit losses was $20.0 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to noninterest income of $53.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $96.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $8.2 million compared to noninterest expense of $88.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The efficiency ratio was 55.5% and 46.6% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 23.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $200.4 million, or 1.51% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $208.5 million, or 1.57% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $34.1 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $30.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.6 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets were $9.1 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.90%, 12.82% and 14.07%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.00%, 12.47% and 13.73%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $9.5 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $28.70 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $65.5 million at March 31, 2021.
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.
Conference Call Information
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,’’ basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.
Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders’ equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders’ equity.
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Tables 12 and 13 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Financial Highlights
Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
Operating Results:
Net interest income
$
129,158
$
135,227
$
138,683
Provision for credit losses
—
20,000
41,200
Noninterest income
43,868
53,598
49,228
Noninterest expense
96,306
88,127
96,466
Net income
57,693
61,739
38,865
Basic earnings per share
0.44
0.48
0.30
Diluted earnings per share
0.44
0.47
0.30
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
Dividend payout ratio
59.09
%
55.32
%
86.67
%
Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP):
Core net interest income
$
129,158
$
135,227
$
138,683
Core noninterest income
43,868
58,438
49,143
Core noninterest expense
96,306
88,127
96,466
Core net income
57,693
65,288
38,803
Core basic earnings per share
0.44
0.50
0.30
Core diluted earnings per share
0.44
0.50
0.30
Performance Ratio(1):
Net interest margin
2.55
%
2.71
%
3.12
%
Core net interest margin (non-GAAP)
2.55
%
2.71
%
3.12
%
Efficiency ratio
55.53
%
46.59
%
51.33
%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.53
%
45.43
%
51.35
%
Return on average total assets
1.02
%
1.09
%
0.77
%
Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)
1.02
%
1.16
%
0.77
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.07
%
1.14
%
0.81
%
Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
1.07
%
1.21
%
0.81
%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
8.58
%
8.99
%
5.87
%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
8.58
%
9.51
%
5.87
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
13.51
%
14.14
%
9.39
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)(3)
13.51
%
14.95
%
9.37
%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases
$
13,242,270
$
13,366,980
$
13,191,426
Average earning assets
20,476,149
19,977,933
17,814,189
Average assets
22,944,699
22,468,040
20,313,304
Average deposits
19,503,067
19,020,800
16,543,305
Average stockholders' equity
2,727,701
2,732,271
2,660,811
Market Value Per Share:
Closing
27.37
23.58
16.53
High
30.80
23.90
31.25
Low
23.14
14.16
15.42
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases
$
13,300,289
$
13,279,097
$
13,380,270
Total assets
23,497,596
22,662,831
20,755,891
Total deposits
20,133,681
19,227,723
17,020,002
Short-term borrowings
—
—
400,000
Long-term borrowings
200,010
200,010
200,019
Total stockholders' equity
2,683,630
2,744,104
2,664,685
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value
$
20.68
$
21.12
$
20.52
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4)
13.01
13.46
12.86
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.51
%
1.57
%
1.24
%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.82
%
12.47
%
11.65
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.82
%
12.47
%
11.65
%
Total Capital Ratio
14.07
%
13.73
%
12.90
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.90
%
8.00
%
8.63
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.42
%
12.11
%
12.84
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.50
%
8.07
%
8.45
%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches
54
54
58
Number of ATMs
297
297
304
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,090
2,103
2,103
(1)
Except for the efficiency ratio and the core efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
(2)
Core return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(3)
Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(4)
Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2020
Interest income
Loans and lease financing
$
110,939
$
118,314
$
134,971
Available-for-sale securities
23,146
22,752
21,210
Other
491
615
2,351
Total interest income
134,576
141,681
158,532
Interest expense
Deposits
4,056
5,061
15,600
Short-term and long-term borrowings
1,362
1,393
4,249
Total interest expense
5,418
6,454
19,849
Net interest income
129,158
135,227
138,683
Provision for credit losses
—
20,000
41,200
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
129,158
115,227
97,483
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,718
6,769
8,950
Credit and debit card fees
14,551
15,583
14,949
Other service charges and fees
8,846
8,404
8,539
Trust and investment services income
8,492
8,733
9,591
Bank-owned life insurance
2,389
4,159
2,260
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
—
(12
)
85
Other
2,872
9,962
4,854
Total noninterest income
43,868
53,598
49,228
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
43,936
42,687
44,829
Contracted services and professional fees
17,188
13,940
16,055
Occupancy
7,170
7,355
7,243
Equipment
5,491
5,225
4,708
Regulatory assessment and fees
2,034
2,168
1,946
Advertising and marketing
1,591
1,096
1,823
Card rewards program
4,835
4,890
7,015
Other
14,061
10,766
12,847
Total noninterest expense
96,306
88,127
96,466
Income before provision for income taxes
76,720
80,698
50,245
Provision for income taxes
19,027
18,959
11,380
Net income
$
57,693
$
61,739
$
38,865
Basic earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.48
$
0.30
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.30
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
129,933,104
129,912,104
129,895,706
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
130,589,878
130,314,381
130,351,585
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 3
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
278,994
$
303,373
$
353,908
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
983,816
737,571
698,924
Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $6,708,431 as of March 31, 2021, $5,985,031 as of December 31, 2020 and $4,014,397 as of March 31, 2020)
6,692,479
6,071,415
4,058,457
Loans held for sale
9,390
11,579
8,180
Loans and leases
13,300,289
13,279,097
13,380,270
Less: allowance for credit losses
200,366
208,454
166,013
Net loans and leases
13,099,923
13,070,643
13,214,257
Premises and equipment, net
319,949
322,401
321,254
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property
—
—
238
Accrued interest receivable
69,879
69,626
43,552
Bank-owned life insurance
468,927
466,537
455,226
Goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Mortgage servicing rights
10,869
10,731
11,979
Other assets
567,878
603,463
594,424
Total assets
$
23,497,596
$
22,662,831
$
20,755,891
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
11,958,606
$
11,705,609
$
11,274,463
Noninterest-bearing
8,175,075
7,522,114
5,745,539
Total deposits
20,133,681
19,227,723
17,020,002
Short-term borrowings
—
—
400,000
Long-term borrowings
200,010
200,010
200,019
Retirement benefits payable
143,736
143,373
138,396
Other liabilities
336,539
347,621
332,789
Total liabilities
20,813,966
19,918,727
18,091,206
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,455,180 / 129,749,890 shares as of March 31, 2021, issued/outstanding: 140,191,133 / 129,912,272 shares as of December 31, 2020 and issued/outstanding: 140,092,172 / 129,827,968 shares as of March 31, 2020)
1,405
1,402
1,401
Additional paid-in capital
2,517,048
2,514,014
2,506,477
Retained earnings
497,418
473,974
429,323
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(43,435
)
31,604
4,129
Treasury stock (10,705,290 shares as of March 31, 2021, 10,278,861 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 10,264,204 shares as of March 31, 2020)
(288,806
)
(276,890
)
(276,645
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,683,630
2,744,104
2,664,685
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
23,497,596
$
22,662,831
$
20,755,891
Average Balances and Interest Rates
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
938.7
$
0.2
0.10
%
$
688.1
$
0.2
0.10
%
$
516.8
$
1.6
1.25
%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
5,949.9
22.1
1.49
5,632.9
22.0
1.56
4,033.2
21.2
2.10
Non-Taxable
278.0
1.3
1.80
220.0
0.9
1.74
—
—
—
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
6,227.9
23.4
1.50
5,852.9
22.9
1.57
4,033.2
21.2
2.10
Loans Held for Sale
9.2
0.1
2.46
16.2
0.1
2.00
15.8
0.1
1.70
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial
3,026.7
20.4
2.74
3,077.6
22.6
2.93
2,776.2
24.6
3.56
Commercial real estate
3,385.2
24.9
2.98
3,407.2
26.2
3.06
3,433.2
34.6
4.05
Construction
746.8
5.8
3.16
703.1
5.6
3.14
538.5
5.7
4.27
Residential:
Residential mortgage
3,696.1
34.7
3.76
3,679.6
37.1
4.03
3,721.2
37.7
4.05
Home equity line
822.0
5.7
2.80
856.8
6.1
2.81
887.4
7.7
3.50
Consumer
1,323.7
17.7
5.43
1,394.5
19.0
5.43
1,611.7
23.0
5.75
Lease financing
241.8
1.8
3.02
248.2
1.8
2.89
223.2
1.6
2.85
Total Loans and Leases
13,242.3
111.0
3.39
13,367.0
118.4
3.53
13,191.4
134.9
4.11
Other Earning Assets
58.0
0.3
1.79
53.7
0.4
3.26
57.0
0.7
5.30
Total Earning Assets(2)
20,476.1
135.0
2.66
19,977.9
142.0
2.83
17,814.2
158.5
3.57
Cash and Due from Banks
294.0
289.2
327.4
Other Assets
2,174.6
2,200.9
2,171.7
Total Assets
$
22,944.7
$
22,468.0
$
20,313.3
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
$
5,975.1
$
0.6
0.04
%
$
5,786.4
$
0.5
0.03
%
5,090.4
$
3.3
0.26
%
Money Market
3,530.0
0.4
0.05
3,440.9
0.4
0.05
3,064.8
4.6
0.61
Time
2,288.5
3.0
0.53
2,461.3
4.2
0.67
2,534.7
7.7
1.23
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
11,793.6
4.0
0.14
11,688.6
5.1
0.17
10,689.9
15.6
0.59
Short-Term Borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
401.7
2.8
2.88
Long-Term Borrowings
200.0
1.4
2.76
200.0
1.4
2.77
200.0
1.4
2.77
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
11,993.6
5.4
0.18
11,888.6
6.5
0.22
11,291.6
19.8
0.71
Net Interest Income
$
129.6
$
135.5
$
138.7
Interest Rate Spread
2.48
%
2.61
%
2.86
%
Net Interest Margin
2.55
%
2.71
%
3.12
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
7,709.5
7,332.2
5,853.4
Other Liabilities
513.9
514.9
507.5
Stockholders' Equity
2,727.7
2,732.3
2,660.8
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
22,944.7
$
22,468.0
$
20,313.3
(1)
Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2)
Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.4 million, $0.3 million and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Compared to December 31, 2020
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
$
1.2
$
(1.1
)
$
0.1
Non-Taxable
0.3
0.1
0.4
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
1.5
(1.0
)
0.5
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
(0.5
)
(1.7
)
(2.2
)
Commercial real estate
(0.2
)
(1.1
)
(1.3
)
Construction
0.2
—
0.2
Residential:
Residential mortgage
0.2
(2.6
)
(2.4
)
Home equity line
(0.4
)
—
(0.4
)
Consumer
(1.3
)
—
(1.3
)
Lease financing
(0.1
)
0.1
—
Total Loans and Leases
(2.1
)
(5.3
)
(7.4
)
Other Earning Assets
0.1
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
Total Change in Interest Income
(0.5
)
(6.5
)
(7.0
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
—
0.1
0.1
Time
(0.3
)
(0.9
)
(1.2
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
(0.3
)
(0.8
)
(1.1
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(0.3
)
(0.8
)
(1.1
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
(0.2
)
$
(5.7
)
$
(5.9
)
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Compared to March 31, 2020
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.7
$
(2.1
)
$
(1.4
)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
8.2
(7.3
)
0.9
Non-Taxable
1.3
—
1.3
Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
9.5
(7.3
)
2.2
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
2.0
(6.2
)
(4.2
)
Commercial real estate
(0.5
)
(9.2
)
(9.7
)
Construction
1.8
(1.7
)
0.1
Residential:
Residential mortgage
(0.3
)
(2.7
)
(3.0
)
Home equity line
(0.5
)
(1.5
)
(2.0
)
Consumer
(4.0
)
(1.3
)
(5.3
)
Lease financing
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total Loans and Leases
(1.4
)
(22.5
)
(23.9
)
Other Earning Assets
0.1
(0.5
)
(0.4
)
Total Change in Interest Income
8.9
(32.4
)
(23.5
)
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
0.5
(3.2
)
(2.7
)
Money Market
0.6
(4.8
)
(4.2
)
Time
(0.7
)
(4.0
)
(4.7
)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.4
(12.0
)
(11.6
)
Short-Term Borrowings
(1.4
)
(1.4
)
(2.8
)
Total Change in Interest Expense
(1.0
)
(13.4
)
(14.4
)
Change in Net Interest Income
$
9.9
$
(19.0
)
$
(9.1
)
Loans and Leases
Table 7
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans
$
1,962,672
$
2,218,266
$
3,025,345
Paycheck Protection Program loans
1,158,764
801,241
—
Total commercial and industrial
3,121,436
3,019,507
3,025,345
Commercial real estate
3,396,233
3,392,676
3,413,014
Construction
739,271
735,819
572,062
Residential:
Residential mortgage
3,715,676
3,690,218
3,673,455
Home equity line
805,746
841,624
891,698
Total residential
4,521,422
4,531,842
4,565,153
Consumer
1,283,779
1,353,842
1,568,073
Lease financing
238,148
245,411
236,623
Total loans and leases
$
13,300,289
$
13,279,097
$
13,380,270
Deposits
Table 8
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Demand
$
8,175,075
$
7,522,114
$
5,745,539
Savings
6,141,161
6,020,075
5,213,471
Money Market
3,642,604
3,337,236
3,148,694
Time
2,174,841
2,348,298
2,912,298
Total Deposits
$
20,133,681
$
19,227,723
$
17,020,002
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Table 9
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
593
$
518
$
32
Commercial real estate
937
80
—
Construction
579
2,043
2,422
Total Commercial Loans
2,109
2,641
2,454
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
6,999
6,441
4,472
Total Residential Loans
6,999
6,441
4,472
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
9,108
9,082
6,926
Other Real Estate Owned
—
—
238
Total Non-Performing Assets
$
9,108
$
9,082
$
7,164
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
1,365
$
2,108
$
4,007
Commercial real estate
1,054
882
757
Construction
89
93
148
Total Commercial Loans
2,508
3,083
4,912
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
—
—
82
Home equity line
4,975
4,818
2,566
Total Residential Loans
4,975
4,818
2,648
Consumer
2,024
3,266
3,353
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
9,507
$
11,167
$
10,913
Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More
$
39,831
$
16,684
$
17,823
Total Loans and Leases
$
13,300,289
$
13,279,097
$
13,380,270
Allowance for Credit Losses
Table 10
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
208,454
$
195,876
$
130,530
Adjustment to Adopt ASC Topic 326
—
—
770
After Adoption of ASC Topic 326
208,454
195,876
131,300
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
(963
)
(799
)
(201
)
Commercial real estate
(66
)
(30
)
—
Total Commercial Loans
(1,029
)
(829
)
(201
)
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
(98
)
—
—
Home equity line
—
(46
)
(8
)
Total Residential Loans
(98
)
(46
)
(8
)
Consumer
(6,541
)
(7,049
)
(8,597
)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(7,668
)
(7,924
)
(8,806
)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
215
2,986
220
Commercial real estate
3
615
—
Construction
166
30
110
Total Commercial Loans
384
3,631
330
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
17
37
135
Home equity line
24
21
122
Total Residential Loans
41
58
257
Consumer
2,655
2,812
2,083
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
3,080
6,501
2,670
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(4,588
)
(1,423
)
(6,136
)
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
(3,500
)
14,001
40,849
Balance at End of Period
$
200,366
$
208,454
$
166,013
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,242,270
$
13,366,980
$
13,191,426
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)
0.14
%
0.04
%
0.19
%
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding
1.51
%
1.57
%
1.24
%
(1)
Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator
Table 11
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans
Revolving
to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year
Loans
Loans
Amortized
Amortized
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Prior
Cost Basis
Cost Basis
Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass
$
495,898
$
781,914
$
315,190
$
152,290
$
51,136
$
218,781
$
785,046
$
27,922
$
2,828,177
Special Mention
—
17,608
10,957
19,751
1,930
5,373
66,867
607
123,093
Substandard
—
23,098
2,808
16,913
584
12,048
28,361
1,367
85,179
Other (1)
3,252
9,848
11,793
7,889
4,362
1,496
46,347
—
84,987
Total Commercial and Industrial
499,150
832,468
340,748
196,843
58,012
237,698
926,621
29,896
3,121,436
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass
41,958
346,445
613,930
556,954
454,433
1,104,669
51,280
8
3,169,677
Special Mention
—
1,491
58,763
14,518
33,401
64,971
—
—
173,144
Substandard
—
346
—
14,751
3,740
26,082
8,004
—
52,923
Other (1)
—
—
—
—
—
489
—
—
489
Total Commercial Real Estate
41,958
348,282
672,693
586,223
491,574
1,196,211
59,284
8
3,396,233
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass
32,201
73,512
260,522
162,052
58,537
63,624
24,043
—
674,491
Special Mention
—
—
507
706
4,429
9,172
—
—
14,814
Substandard
—
—
—
536
—
1,478
—
—
2,014
Other (1)
5,410
16,755
9,924
7,588
3,655
4,040
580
—
47,952
Total Construction
37,611
90,267
270,953
170,882
66,621
78,314
24,623
—
739,271
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass
6,487
73,461
58,375
12,521
16,410
60,734
—
—
227,988
Special Mention
566
334
843
286
1,223
599
—
—
3,851
Substandard
—
2,714
1,673
293
1,107
522
—
—
6,309
Total Lease Financing
7,053
76,509
60,891
13,100
18,740
61,855
—
—
238,148
Total Commercial Lending
$
585,772
$
1,347,526
$
1,345,285
$
967,048
$
634,947
$
1,574,078
$
1,010,528
$
29,904
$
7,495,088
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans
Revolving
to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year
Loans
Loans
(continued)
Amortized
Amortized
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Prior
Cost Basis
Cost Basis
Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater
$
269,847
$
698,143
$
355,459
$
261,304
$
320,423
$
1,031,922
$
—
$
—
$
2,937,098
680 - 739
32,425
83,210
51,384
41,764
48,039
168,279
—
—
425,101
620 - 679
4,220
15,727
7,626
11,214
9,310
49,018
—
—
97,115
550 - 619
—
—
1,945
2,810
2,906
14,044
—
—
21,705
Less than 550
—
—
854
602
2,914
2,673
—
—
7,043
No Score (3)
4,599
12,498
17,761
21,197
19,972
55,404
—
—
131,431
Other (2)
5,767
20,213
13,584
13,754
20,607
21,516
580
162
96,183
Total Residential Mortgage
316,858
829,791
448,613
352,645
424,171
1,342,856
580
162
3,715,676
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater
—
—
—
—
—
—
589,662
2,108
591,770
680 - 739
—
—
—
—
—
—
149,384
3,537
152,921
620 - 679
—
—
—
—
—
—
37,325
1,432
38,757
550 - 619
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,870
1,419
14,289
Less than 550
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,641
359
4,000
No Score (3)
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,009
—
4,009
Total Home Equity Line
—
—
—
—
—
—
796,891
8,855
805,746
Total Residential Lending
316,858
829,791
448,613
352,645
424,171
1,342,856
797,471
9,017
4,521,422
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater
37,038
105,809
109,925
86,146
44,909
22,098
107,725
266
513,916
680 - 739
19,163
79,376
82,058
58,077
31,081
16,370
72,053
774
358,952
620 - 679
6,167
38,079
44,459
30,055
21,453
11,715
33,935
1,213
187,076
550 - 619
337
8,215
18,414
15,800
13,267
8,437
11,582
1,364
77,416
Less than 550
88
2,644
8,907
7,785
5,711
3,445
4,181
719
33,480
No Score (3)
955
354
99
57
99
7
32,161
411
34,143
Other (2)
—
376
1,774
66
2,183
6,748
67,649
—
78,796
Total Consumer Lending
63,748
234,853
265,636
197,986
118,703
68,820
329,286
4,747
1,283,779
Total Loans and Leases
$
966,378
$
2,412,170
$
2,059,534
$
1,517,679
$
1,177,821
$
2,985,754
$
2,137,285
$
43,668
$
13,300,289
(1)
Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.
(2)
Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.
(3)
No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Table 12
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2020
Income Statement Data:
Net income
$
57,693
$
61,739
$
38,865
Core net income
$
57,693
$
65,288
$
38,803
Average total stockholders' equity
$
2,727,701
$
2,732,271
$
2,660,811
Less: average goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
1,732,209
$
1,736,779
$
1,665,319
Average total assets
$
22,944,699
$
22,468,040
$
20,313,304
Less: average goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Average tangible assets
$
21,949,207
$
21,472,548
$
19,317,812
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)
8.58
%
8.99
%
5.87
%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)
8.58
%
9.51
%
5.87
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)
13.51
%
14.14
%
9.39
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)
13.51
%
14.95
%
9.37
%
Return on average total assets(1)
1.02
%
1.09
%
0.77
%
Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)(1)
1.02
%
1.16
%
0.77
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
1.07
%
1.14
%
0.81
%
Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
1.07
%
1.21
%
0.81
%
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,683,630
$
2,744,104
$
2,664,685
Less: goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
1,688,138
$
1,748,612
$
1,669,193
Total assets
$
23,497,596
$
22,662,831
$
20,755,891
Less: goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Tangible assets
$
22,502,104
$
21,667,339
$
19,760,399
Shares outstanding
129,749,890
129,912,272
129,827,968
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.42
%
12.11
%
12.84
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.50
%
8.07
%
8.45
%
Book value per share
$
20.68
$
21.12
$
20.52
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
13.01
$
13.46
$
12.86
(1)
Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Table 13
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2020
Net interest income
$
129,158
$
135,227
$
138,683
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
129,158
$
135,227
$
138,683
Noninterest income
$
43,868
$
53,598
$
49,228
Losses (gains) on sale of securities
—
12
(85
)
Costs associated with the sale of stock(1)
—
4,828
—
Core noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
43,868
$
58,438
$
49,143
Noninterest expense
$
96,306
$
88,127
$
96,466
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
96,306
$
88,127
$
96,466
Net income
$
57,693
$
61,739
$
38,865
Losses (gains) on sale of securities
—
12
(85
)
Costs associated with the sale of stock(1)
—
4,828
—
Tax adjustments(2)
—
(1,291
)
23
Total core adjustments
—
3,549
(62
)
Core net income (non-GAAP)
$
57,693
$
65,288
$
38,803
Basic earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.48
$
0.30
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.30
Efficiency ratio
55.53
%
46.59
%
51.33
%
Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.44
$
0.50
$
0.30
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.44
$
0.50
$
0.30
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.53
%
45.43
%
51.35
%
(1)
Costs associated with the sale of stock for the three months ended December 31, 2020 related to changes in the valuation of the funding swap entered into with the buyer of our Visa Class B restricted shares sold in 2016.
(2)
Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company’s effective tax rate for the respective period.