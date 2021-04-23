First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Dividend 04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT Send by mail :

“We had a good first quarter as our teams continued supporting local businesses by originating $459 million of PPP loans. We also experienced strong deposit growth and maintained excellent credit quality,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are optimistic about the local economy, as the state’s vaccine rollout is well underway and we are seeing a steady increase in visitor arrivals, all positive signs for Hawaii’s economy.” On April 21, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2021. First Quarter 2021 Highlights: Net income of $57.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Total loans and leases increased $21.2 million versus prior quarter

Total deposits increased $906.0 million, or 4.7%, versus prior quarter

Did not record a provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Repurchased $9.5 million of stock under share repurchase program Balance Sheet Total assets were $23.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $22.7 billion as of December 31, 2020. Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of March 31, 2021, unchanged from $13.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $20.1 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $906.0 million, or 4.7%, from $19.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. Net Interest Income Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $129.2 million, a decrease of $6.1 million, or 4.5%, compared to $135.2 million for the prior quarter. The NIM was 2.55% in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 16 basis points compared to 2.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Provision Expense During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank did not record a provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the total provision for credit losses was $20.0 million. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to noninterest income of $53.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense was $96.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $8.2 million compared to noninterest expense of $88.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio was 55.5% and 46.6% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Taxes The effective tax rate was 24.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 23.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Asset Quality The allowance for credit losses was $200.4 million, or 1.51% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $208.5 million, or 1.57% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $34.1 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $30.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.6 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets were $9.1 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Capital Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.90%, 12.82% and 14.07%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.00%, 12.47% and 13.73%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $9.5 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $28.70 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $65.5 million at March 31, 2021. First Hawaiian, Inc. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com. Conference Call Information First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 4277629. A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 30, 2021. Access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 4277629. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,’’ basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders’ equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders’ equity. Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Tables 12 and 13 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama, CFA

(808) 525-6268

khaseyama@fhb.com Media Contact:

Susan Kam

(808) 525-6254

skam@fhb.com

Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 129,158 $ 135,227 $ 138,683 Provision for credit losses — 20,000 41,200 Noninterest income 43,868 53,598 49,228 Noninterest expense 96,306 88,127 96,466 Net income 57,693 61,739 38,865 Basic earnings per share 0.44 0.48 0.30 Diluted earnings per share 0.44 0.47 0.30 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 Dividend payout ratio 59.09 % 55.32 % 86.67 % Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP): Core net interest income $ 129,158 $ 135,227 $ 138,683 Core noninterest income 43,868 58,438 49,143 Core noninterest expense 96,306 88,127 96,466 Core net income 57,693 65,288 38,803 Core basic earnings per share 0.44 0.50 0.30 Core diluted earnings per share 0.44 0.50 0.30 Performance Ratio(1): Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.71 % 3.12 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.55 % 2.71 % 3.12 % Efficiency ratio 55.53 % 46.59 % 51.33 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.53 % 45.43 % 51.35 % Return on average total assets 1.02 % 1.09 % 0.77 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.02 % 1.16 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.07 % 1.14 % 0.81 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.07 % 1.21 % 0.81 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 8.58 % 8.99 % 5.87 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 8.58 % 9.51 % 5.87 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.51 % 14.14 % 9.39 % Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)(3) 13.51 % 14.95 % 9.37 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 13,242,270 $ 13,366,980 $ 13,191,426 Average earning assets 20,476,149 19,977,933 17,814,189 Average assets 22,944,699 22,468,040 20,313,304 Average deposits 19,503,067 19,020,800 16,543,305 Average stockholders' equity 2,727,701 2,732,271 2,660,811 Market Value Per Share: Closing 27.37 23.58 16.53 High 30.80 23.90 31.25 Low 23.14 14.16 15.42

As of As of As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 13,300,289 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,380,270 Total assets 23,497,596 22,662,831 20,755,891 Total deposits 20,133,681 19,227,723 17,020,002 Short-term borrowings — — 400,000 Long-term borrowings 200,010 200,010 200,019 Total stockholders' equity 2,683,630 2,744,104 2,664,685 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 20.68 $ 21.12 $ 20.52 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4) 13.01 13.46 12.86 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.24 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.82 % 12.47 % 11.65 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.82 % 12.47 % 11.65 % Total Capital Ratio 14.07 % 13.73 % 12.90 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.90 % 8.00 % 8.63 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.42 % 12.11 % 12.84 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.50 % 8.07 % 8.45 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 54 54 58 Number of ATMs 297 297 304 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,090 2,103 2,103

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio and the core efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. (2) Core return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (3) Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (4) Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 110,939 $ 118,314 $ 134,971 Available-for-sale securities 23,146 22,752 21,210 Other 491 615 2,351 Total interest income 134,576 141,681 158,532 Interest expense Deposits 4,056 5,061 15,600 Short-term and long-term borrowings 1,362 1,393 4,249 Total interest expense 5,418 6,454 19,849 Net interest income 129,158 135,227 138,683 Provision for credit losses — 20,000 41,200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 129,158 115,227 97,483 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,718 6,769 8,950 Credit and debit card fees 14,551 15,583 14,949 Other service charges and fees 8,846 8,404 8,539 Trust and investment services income 8,492 8,733 9,591 Bank-owned life insurance 2,389 4,159 2,260 Investment securities (losses) gains, net — (12 ) 85 Other 2,872 9,962 4,854 Total noninterest income 43,868 53,598 49,228 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 43,936 42,687 44,829 Contracted services and professional fees 17,188 13,940 16,055 Occupancy 7,170 7,355 7,243 Equipment 5,491 5,225 4,708 Regulatory assessment and fees 2,034 2,168 1,946 Advertising and marketing 1,591 1,096 1,823 Card rewards program 4,835 4,890 7,015 Other 14,061 10,766 12,847 Total noninterest expense 96,306 88,127 96,466 Income before provision for income taxes 76,720 80,698 50,245 Provision for income taxes 19,027 18,959 11,380 Net income $ 57,693 $ 61,739 $ 38,865 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 129,933,104 129,912,104 129,895,706 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 130,589,878 130,314,381 130,351,585

Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 278,994 $ 303,373 $ 353,908 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 983,816 737,571 698,924 Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $6,708,431 as of

March 31, 2021, $5,985,031 as of December 31, 2020 and $4,014,397 as of

March 31, 2020) 6,692,479 6,071,415 4,058,457 Loans held for sale 9,390 11,579 8,180 Loans and leases 13,300,289 13,279,097 13,380,270 Less: allowance for credit losses 200,366 208,454 166,013 Net loans and leases 13,099,923 13,070,643 13,214,257 Premises and equipment, net 319,949 322,401 321,254 Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property — — 238 Accrued interest receivable 69,879 69,626 43,552 Bank-owned life insurance 468,927 466,537 455,226 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 10,869 10,731 11,979 Other assets 567,878 603,463 594,424 Total assets $ 23,497,596 $ 22,662,831 $ 20,755,891 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 11,958,606 $ 11,705,609 $ 11,274,463 Noninterest-bearing 8,175,075 7,522,114 5,745,539 Total deposits 20,133,681 19,227,723 17,020,002 Short-term borrowings — — 400,000 Long-term borrowings 200,010 200,010 200,019 Retirement benefits payable 143,736 143,373 138,396 Other liabilities 336,539 347,621 332,789 Total liabilities 20,813,966 19,918,727 18,091,206 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares;

issued/outstanding: 140,455,180 / 129,749,890 shares as of

March 31, 2021, issued/outstanding: 140,191,133 / 129,912,272

shares as of December 31, 2020 and issued/outstanding:

140,092,172 / 129,827,968 shares as of March 31, 2020) 1,405 1,402 1,401 Additional paid-in capital 2,517,048 2,514,014 2,506,477 Retained earnings 497,418 473,974 429,323 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (43,435 ) 31,604 4,129 Treasury stock (10,705,290 shares as of March 31, 2021,

10,278,861 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 10,264,204 shares

as of March 31, 2020) (288,806 ) (276,890 ) (276,645 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,683,630 2,744,104 2,664,685 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,497,596 $ 22,662,831 $ 20,755,891

Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 938.7 $ 0.2 0.10 % $ 688.1 $ 0.2 0.10 % $ 516.8 $ 1.6 1.25 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 5,949.9 22.1 1.49 5,632.9 22.0 1.56 4,033.2 21.2 2.10 Non-Taxable 278.0 1.3 1.80 220.0 0.9 1.74 — — — Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 6,227.9 23.4 1.50 5,852.9 22.9 1.57 4,033.2 21.2 2.10 Loans Held for Sale 9.2 0.1 2.46 16.2 0.1 2.00 15.8 0.1 1.70 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,026.7 20.4 2.74 3,077.6 22.6 2.93 2,776.2 24.6 3.56 Commercial real estate 3,385.2 24.9 2.98 3,407.2 26.2 3.06 3,433.2 34.6 4.05 Construction 746.8 5.8 3.16 703.1 5.6 3.14 538.5 5.7 4.27 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,696.1 34.7 3.76 3,679.6 37.1 4.03 3,721.2 37.7 4.05 Home equity line 822.0 5.7 2.80 856.8 6.1 2.81 887.4 7.7 3.50 Consumer 1,323.7 17.7 5.43 1,394.5 19.0 5.43 1,611.7 23.0 5.75 Lease financing 241.8 1.8 3.02 248.2 1.8 2.89 223.2 1.6 2.85 Total Loans and Leases 13,242.3 111.0 3.39 13,367.0 118.4 3.53 13,191.4 134.9 4.11 Other Earning Assets 58.0 0.3 1.79 53.7 0.4 3.26 57.0 0.7 5.30 Total Earning Assets(2) 20,476.1 135.0 2.66 19,977.9 142.0 2.83 17,814.2 158.5 3.57 Cash and Due from Banks 294.0 289.2 327.4 Other Assets 2,174.6 2,200.9 2,171.7 Total Assets $ 22,944.7 $ 22,468.0 $ 20,313.3 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 5,975.1 $ 0.6 0.04 % $ 5,786.4 $ 0.5 0.03 % 5,090.4 $ 3.3 0.26 % Money Market 3,530.0 0.4 0.05 3,440.9 0.4 0.05 3,064.8 4.6 0.61 Time 2,288.5 3.0 0.53 2,461.3 4.2 0.67 2,534.7 7.7 1.23 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,793.6 4.0 0.14 11,688.6 5.1 0.17 10,689.9 15.6 0.59 Short-Term Borrowings — — — — — — 401.7 2.8 2.88 Long-Term Borrowings 200.0 1.4 2.76 200.0 1.4 2.77 200.0 1.4 2.77 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,993.6 5.4 0.18 11,888.6 6.5 0.22 11,291.6 19.8 0.71 Net Interest Income $ 129.6 $ 135.5 $ 138.7 Interest Rate Spread 2.48 % 2.61 % 2.86 % Net Interest Margin 2.55 % 2.71 % 3.12 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,709.5 7,332.2 5,853.4 Other Liabilities 513.9 514.9 507.5 Stockholders' Equity 2,727.7 2,732.3 2,660.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 22,944.7 $ 22,468.0 $ 20,313.3

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.4 million, $0.3 million and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable $ 1.2 $ (1.1 ) $ 0.1 Non-Taxable 0.3 0.1 0.4 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 1.5 (1.0 ) 0.5 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (0.5 ) (1.7 ) (2.2 ) Commercial real estate (0.2 ) (1.1 ) (1.3 ) Construction 0.2 — 0.2 Residential: Residential mortgage 0.2 (2.6 ) (2.4 ) Home equity line (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) Consumer (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) Lease financing (0.1 ) 0.1 — Total Loans and Leases (2.1 ) (5.3 ) (7.4 ) Other Earning Assets 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Income (0.5 ) (6.5 ) (7.0 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings — 0.1 0.1 Time (0.3 ) (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.3 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.3 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ (0.2 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (5.9 )

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to March 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.7 $ (2.1 ) $ (1.4 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 8.2 (7.3 ) 0.9 Non-Taxable 1.3 — 1.3 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 9.5 (7.3 ) 2.2 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 2.0 (6.2 ) (4.2 ) Commercial real estate (0.5 ) (9.2 ) (9.7 ) Construction 1.8 (1.7 ) 0.1 Residential: Residential mortgage (0.3 ) (2.7 ) (3.0 ) Home equity line (0.5 ) (1.5 ) (2.0 ) Consumer (4.0 ) (1.3 ) (5.3 ) Lease financing 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total Loans and Leases (1.4 ) (22.5 ) (23.9 ) Other Earning Assets 0.1 (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Income 8.9 (32.4 ) (23.5 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.5 (3.2 ) (2.7 ) Money Market 0.6 (4.8 ) (4.2 ) Time (0.7 ) (4.0 ) (4.7 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (12.0 ) (11.6 ) Short-Term Borrowings (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (2.8 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (1.0 ) (13.4 ) (14.4 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 9.9 $ (19.0 ) $ (9.1 )

Loans and Leases Table 7 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans $ 1,962,672 $ 2,218,266 $ 3,025,345 Paycheck Protection Program loans 1,158,764 801,241 — Total commercial and industrial 3,121,436 3,019,507 3,025,345 Commercial real estate 3,396,233 3,392,676 3,413,014 Construction 739,271 735,819 572,062 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,715,676 3,690,218 3,673,455 Home equity line 805,746 841,624 891,698 Total residential 4,521,422 4,531,842 4,565,153 Consumer 1,283,779 1,353,842 1,568,073 Lease financing 238,148 245,411 236,623 Total loans and leases $ 13,300,289 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,380,270

Deposits Table 8 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Demand $ 8,175,075 $ 7,522,114 $ 5,745,539 Savings 6,141,161 6,020,075 5,213,471 Money Market 3,642,604 3,337,236 3,148,694 Time 2,174,841 2,348,298 2,912,298 Total Deposits $ 20,133,681 $ 19,227,723 $ 17,020,002

Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 9 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 593 $ 518 $ 32 Commercial real estate 937 80 — Construction 579 2,043 2,422 Total Commercial Loans 2,109 2,641 2,454 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 6,999 6,441 4,472 Total Residential Loans 6,999 6,441 4,472 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 9,108 9,082 6,926 Other Real Estate Owned — — 238 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 9,108 $ 9,082 $ 7,164 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,365 $ 2,108 $ 4,007 Commercial real estate 1,054 882 757 Construction 89 93 148 Total Commercial Loans 2,508 3,083 4,912 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage — — 82 Home equity line 4,975 4,818 2,566 Total Residential Loans 4,975 4,818 2,648 Consumer 2,024 3,266 3,353 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 9,507 $ 11,167 $ 10,913 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 39,831 $ 16,684 $ 17,823 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,300,289 $ 13,279,097 $ 13,380,270

Allowance for Credit Losses Table 10 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 208,454 $ 195,876 $ 130,530 Adjustment to Adopt ASC Topic 326 — — 770 After Adoption of ASC Topic 326 208,454 195,876 131,300 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial (963 ) (799 ) (201 ) Commercial real estate (66 ) (30 ) — Total Commercial Loans (1,029 ) (829 ) (201 ) Residential Loans: Residential mortgage (98 ) — — Home equity line — (46 ) (8 ) Total Residential Loans (98 ) (46 ) (8 ) Consumer (6,541 ) (7,049 ) (8,597 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (7,668 ) (7,924 ) (8,806 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 215 2,986 220 Commercial real estate 3 615 — Construction 166 30 110 Total Commercial Loans 384 3,631 330 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 17 37 135 Home equity line 24 21 122 Total Residential Loans 41 58 257 Consumer 2,655 2,812 2,083 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 3,080 6,501 2,670 Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (4,588 ) (1,423 ) (6,136 ) Provision for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases (3,500 ) 14,001 40,849 Balance at End of Period $ 200,366 $ 208,454 $ 166,013 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,242,270 $ 13,366,980 $ 13,191,426 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.19 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.24 %

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 11 Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Commercial Lending Commercial and Industrial Risk rating: Pass $ 495,898 $ 781,914 $ 315,190 $ 152,290 $ 51,136 $ 218,781 $ 785,046 $ 27,922 $ 2,828,177 Special Mention — 17,608 10,957 19,751 1,930 5,373 66,867 607 123,093 Substandard — 23,098 2,808 16,913 584 12,048 28,361 1,367 85,179 Other (1) 3,252 9,848 11,793 7,889 4,362 1,496 46,347 — 84,987 Total Commercial and Industrial 499,150 832,468 340,748 196,843 58,012 237,698 926,621 29,896 3,121,436 Commercial Real Estate Risk rating: Pass 41,958 346,445 613,930 556,954 454,433 1,104,669 51,280 8 3,169,677 Special Mention — 1,491 58,763 14,518 33,401 64,971 — — 173,144 Substandard — 346 — 14,751 3,740 26,082 8,004 — 52,923 Other (1) — — — — — 489 — — 489 Total Commercial Real Estate 41,958 348,282 672,693 586,223 491,574 1,196,211 59,284 8 3,396,233 Construction Risk rating: Pass 32,201 73,512 260,522 162,052 58,537 63,624 24,043 — 674,491 Special Mention — — 507 706 4,429 9,172 — — 14,814 Substandard — — — 536 — 1,478 — — 2,014 Other (1) 5,410 16,755 9,924 7,588 3,655 4,040 580 — 47,952 Total Construction 37,611 90,267 270,953 170,882 66,621 78,314 24,623 — 739,271 Lease Financing Risk rating: Pass 6,487 73,461 58,375 12,521 16,410 60,734 — — 227,988 Special Mention 566 334 843 286 1,223 599 — — 3,851 Substandard — 2,714 1,673 293 1,107 522 — — 6,309 Total Lease Financing 7,053 76,509 60,891 13,100 18,740 61,855 — — 238,148 Total Commercial Lending $ 585,772 $ 1,347,526 $ 1,345,285 $ 967,048 $ 634,947 $ 1,574,078 $ 1,010,528 $ 29,904 $ 7,495,088

Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans (continued) Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Residential Lending Residential Mortgage FICO: 740 and greater $ 269,847 $ 698,143 $ 355,459 $ 261,304 $ 320,423 $ 1,031,922 $ — $ — $ 2,937,098 680 - 739 32,425 83,210 51,384 41,764 48,039 168,279 — — 425,101 620 - 679 4,220 15,727 7,626 11,214 9,310 49,018 — — 97,115 550 - 619 — — 1,945 2,810 2,906 14,044 — — 21,705 Less than 550 — — 854 602 2,914 2,673 — — 7,043 No Score (3) 4,599 12,498 17,761 21,197 19,972 55,404 — — 131,431 Other (2) 5,767 20,213 13,584 13,754 20,607 21,516 580 162 96,183 Total Residential Mortgage 316,858 829,791 448,613 352,645 424,171 1,342,856 580 162 3,715,676 Home Equity Line FICO: 740 and greater — — — — — — 589,662 2,108 591,770 680 - 739 — — — — — — 149,384 3,537 152,921 620 - 679 — — — — — — 37,325 1,432 38,757 550 - 619 — — — — — — 12,870 1,419 14,289 Less than 550 — — — — — — 3,641 359 4,000 No Score (3) — — — — — — 4,009 — 4,009 Total Home Equity Line — — — — — — 796,891 8,855 805,746 Total Residential Lending 316,858 829,791 448,613 352,645 424,171 1,342,856 797,471 9,017 4,521,422 Consumer Lending FICO: 740 and greater 37,038 105,809 109,925 86,146 44,909 22,098 107,725 266 513,916 680 - 739 19,163 79,376 82,058 58,077 31,081 16,370 72,053 774 358,952 620 - 679 6,167 38,079 44,459 30,055 21,453 11,715 33,935 1,213 187,076 550 - 619 337 8,215 18,414 15,800 13,267 8,437 11,582 1,364 77,416 Less than 550 88 2,644 8,907 7,785 5,711 3,445 4,181 719 33,480 No Score (3) 955 354 99 57 99 7 32,161 411 34,143 Other (2) — 376 1,774 66 2,183 6,748 67,649 — 78,796 Total Consumer Lending 63,748 234,853 265,636 197,986 118,703 68,820 329,286 4,747 1,283,779 Total Loans and Leases $ 966,378 $ 2,412,170 $ 2,059,534 $ 1,517,679 $ 1,177,821 $ 2,985,754 $ 2,137,285 $ 43,668 $ 13,300,289

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score. (2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. (3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 57,693 $ 61,739 $ 38,865 Core net income $ 57,693 $ 65,288 $ 38,803 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,727,701 $ 2,732,271 $ 2,660,811 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,732,209 $ 1,736,779 $ 1,665,319 Average total assets $ 22,944,699 $ 22,468,040 $ 20,313,304 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 21,949,207 $ 21,472,548 $ 19,317,812 Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 8.58 % 8.99 % 5.87 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.58 % 9.51 % 5.87 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.51 % 14.14 % 9.39 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.51 % 14.95 % 9.37 % Return on average total assets(1) 1.02 % 1.09 % 0.77 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.02 % 1.16 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.07 % 1.14 % 0.81 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.07 % 1.21 % 0.81 %

As of As of As of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,683,630 $ 2,744,104 $ 2,664,685 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,688,138 $ 1,748,612 $ 1,669,193 Total assets $ 23,497,596 $ 22,662,831 $ 20,755,891 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible assets $ 22,502,104 $ 21,667,339 $ 19,760,399 Shares outstanding 129,749,890 129,912,272 129,827,968 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.42 % 12.11 % 12.84 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.50 % 8.07 % 8.45 % Book value per share $ 20.68 $ 21.12 $ 20.52 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.01 $ 13.46 $ 12.86

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 13 For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Net interest income $ 129,158 $ 135,227 $ 138,683 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 129,158 $ 135,227 $ 138,683 Noninterest income $ 43,868 $ 53,598 $ 49,228 Losses (gains) on sale of securities — 12 (85 ) Costs associated with the sale of stock(1) — 4,828 — Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,868 $ 58,438 $ 49,143 Noninterest expense $ 96,306 $ 88,127 $ 96,466 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 96,306 $ 88,127 $ 96,466 Net income $ 57,693 $ 61,739 $ 38,865 Losses (gains) on sale of securities — 12 (85 ) Costs associated with the sale of stock(1) — 4,828 — Tax adjustments(2) — (1,291 ) 23 Total core adjustments — 3,549 (62 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 57,693 $ 65,288 $ 38,803 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Efficiency ratio 55.53 % 46.59 % 51.33 % Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.30 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.30 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.53 % 45.43 % 51.35 %

(1) Costs associated with the sale of stock for the three months ended December 31, 2020 related to changes in the valuation of the funding swap entered into with the buyer of our Visa Class B restricted shares sold in 2016. (2) Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company’s effective tax rate for the respective period.



