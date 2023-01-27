First Hawaiian : Q4 2022 – Earnings Conference Call Presentation
01/27/2023 | 09:00am EST
4th QUARTER
2022 EARNINGS CALL
January 27, 2023
1
Q4 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Net Income ($mm)
$79.6
$69.0
Diluted EPS
$0.62
$0.54
Net Interest Margin
3.15%
2.93%
Efficiency Ratio
51.5%
54.0%
ROA / ROATA2
1.28%
/ 1.34%
1.10%
/ 1.14%
ROE / ROATCE2
14.27%
/ 25.93%
12.08%
/ 21.53%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
8.11%
7.78%
CET1 Capital Ratio
11.82%
11.79%
Total Capital ratio
12.92%
12.92%
Dividend3
$0.26
/ share
$0.26
/ share
Net income $79.6 mm
Grew total loans and leases $391.6 mm
Total deposits declined $402.7 mm, 52 bp cost of deposits
Net interest margin expanded 22 bps
Excellent credit quality. Recorded $3.0 mm provision expense
Well capitalized: 11.82% CET1 ratio
Declared $0.26 / share dividend
Comparisons to Q3 2022
ROATA and ROATCE are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in the appendix of this slide presentation.
Declared on January 25, 2023. Payable March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at close of business on February 17, 2023.
2
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
$ in thousands
12/31/22
9/30/22
Assets
Cash and Cash
$
526.6
$
948.9
Equivalents1
Investment
3,151.1
3,289.2
Securities - AFS
Investment
4,320.6
4,406.1
Securities - HTM
Loans and Leases
14,092.0
13,700.4
Total Assets
24,577.2
24,870.3
Liabilities
Deposits
$
21,689.0
$
22,091.7
Total Stockholders'
2,269.0
2,200.7
Equity
Comments
Excess cash and investment portfolio runoff used to fund loan growth and deposit runoff in Q4
Investment portfolio duration remained stable at 5.6 yrs at 12/31/22
1 Includes Cash and due from banks and Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
3
LOANS AND LEASES GREW $392 MM, OR 2.9%, IN Q4
Total Loans and Leases
Q4 '22 vs Q3 '22 Net Changes
($ billions)
Leasing
Home Equity
Consumer
PPP
C&I
Residential
13.7
14.1
0.3
13.0
0.3
1.1
0.2
1.0
0.9
1.2
1.2
1.2
0.2
2.0
2.2
1.9
4.1
4.3
4.3
($ millions)
C&I (ex PPP)
Construction
Residential
Home Equity
CRE
Consumer
(-2.5%) (8)
(-31.5%) (8)
201 (+9.9%)
79 (+10.3%)
51 (+1.2%)
45 (+4.4%)
29 (+0.7%)
4 (+0.3%) Leases
PPP
CRE & Construction
4.5
4.9
5.0
Dec-21
Sep-22
Dec-22
Q4 Highlights
Q4 C&I growth driven by $120 mm increase in dealer flooring and $38 mm in other dealer- related balances
12/31/22 dealer flooring balance: $456 mm
Note: Segments may not sum to total due to rounding
4
