First Hawaiian : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
04/22/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 20, 2022
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Delaware
001-14585
99-0156159
999 Bishop St., 29th Floor
Honolulu, Hawaii
96813
(808) 525-7000
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On April 20, 2022, First Hawaiian, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the meeting, the following matters were submitted to a vote of the stockholders:
1.
Election of Directors:
Nominee
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
W. Allen Doane
116,827,014
3,215,706
43,618
3,108,047
Robert S. Harrison
118,462,951
1,583,289
40,098
3,108,047
Faye W. Kurren
117,824,751
2,220,466
41,121
3,108,047
James S. Moffatt
119,740,877
302,475
42,986
3,108,047
Kelly A. Thompson
119,743,383
302,144
40,811
3,108,047
Allen B. Uyeda
116,808,484
3,234,826
43,028
3,108,047
Vanessa L. Washington
119,534,467
510,542
41,329
3,108,047
C. Scott Wo
119,563,462
479,650
43,226
3,108,047
2.
Advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement:
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
118,972,873
1,059,272
54,193
3,108,047
3.
Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
122,207,311
949,849
37,225
-0-
First Hawaiian Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:37:04 UTC.