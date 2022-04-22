Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Hawaiian, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHB   US32051X1081

FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.

(FHB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
27.49 USD   -1.79%
08:38aFIRST HAWAIIAN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
08:35aFirst Hawaiian Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Maintains Quarterly Dividend
MT
08:33aFIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Hawaiian : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

04/22/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 20, 2022

FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

001-14585 99-0156159
(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
999 Bishop St., 29th Floor
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(808) 525-7000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered:
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share FHB NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 20, 2022, First Hawaiian, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the meeting, the following matters were submitted to a vote of the stockholders:

1. Election of Directors:
Nominee Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
W. Allen Doane 116,827,014 3,215,706 43,618 3,108,047
Robert S. Harrison 118,462,951 1,583,289 40,098 3,108,047
Faye W. Kurren 117,824,751 2,220,466 41,121 3,108,047
James S. Moffatt 119,740,877 302,475 42,986 3,108,047
Kelly A. Thompson 119,743,383 302,144 40,811 3,108,047
Allen B. Uyeda 116,808,484 3,234,826 43,028 3,108,047
Vanessa L. Washington 119,534,467 510,542 41,329 3,108,047
C. Scott Wo 119,563,462 479,650 43,226 3,108,047
2. Advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement:
Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
118,972,873 1,059,272 54,193 3,108,047
3. Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:
Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes
122,207,311 949,849 37,225 -0-

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Date: April 22, 2022 By: /s/ Robert S. Harrison
Name: Robert S. Harrison
Title: Chairman of the Board, President and Chief
Executive Officer

Disclaimer

First Hawaiian Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
08:38aFIRST HAWAIIAN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
08:35aFirst Hawaiian Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Maintains Quarterly Dividend
MT
08:33aFIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aFIRST HAWAIIAN : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend - Form..
PU
08:11aFIRST HAWAIIAN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aEarnings Flash (FHB) FIRST HAWAIIAN Posts Q1 EPS $0.45, vs. Street Est of $0.42
MT
08:01aFirst Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend
AQ
04/20TRANSCRIPT : First Hawaiian, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/06FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts First Hawaiian's Price Target to $29.50 from $28.50, Keeps Sell R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 225 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 3 523 M 3 523 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Hawaiian, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,49 $
Average target price 29,94 $
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Harrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph M. Mesick Vice Chairman, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Christopher L. Dods EVP & Manager-Consumer Banking & Marketing Group
Gina Woo Anonuevo Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.0.59%3 523
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%163 694
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.27%77 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 043
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.40%59 107
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.78%57 694