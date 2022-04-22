First Hawaiian : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 20, 2022

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 20, 2022, First Hawaiian, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the meeting, the following matters were submitted to a vote of the stockholders:

1. Election of Directors:

Nominee Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes W. Allen Doane 116,827,014 3,215,706 43,618 3,108,047 Robert S. Harrison 118,462,951 1,583,289 40,098 3,108,047 Faye W. Kurren 117,824,751 2,220,466 41,121 3,108,047 James S. Moffatt 119,740,877 302,475 42,986 3,108,047 Kelly A. Thompson 119,743,383 302,144 40,811 3,108,047 Allen B. Uyeda 116,808,484 3,234,826 43,028 3,108,047 Vanessa L. Washington 119,534,467 510,542 41,329 3,108,047 C. Scott Wo 119,563,462 479,650 43,226 3,108,047

2. Advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement:

Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 118,972,873 1,059,272 54,193 3,108,047

3. Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:

Votes Cast For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 122,207,311 949,849 37,225 -0-

