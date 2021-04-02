Log in
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.

First Hawaiian to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23

04/02/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
HONOLULU, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 23, 2021 before the market opens.   First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time).

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 4277629.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link:   www.fhb.com/earnings.   The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 30, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 4277629.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
skam@fhb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 521 M - -
Net income 2021 217 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 3 623 M 3 623 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Hawaiian, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,31 $
Last Close Price 27,68 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert S. Harrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Mallela Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Gina Woo Anonuevo Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Cox Independent Director
W. Allen Doane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC.17.39%3 623
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%176 686
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.85%77 929
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.62%64 377
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.41%60 665
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.05%52 858
