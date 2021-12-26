Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicron for direction

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Investors are closely watching
the latest news on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-12-14
for signs of how much the virus could impact the U.S. economy
and earnings as the market heads into what has historically been
a strong time of year for equities.
Overall, the S&P 500 is slightly ahead since Nov. 24, prior
to news of the variant hitting markets. It marked a record-high
close on Thursday, as encouraging developments gave investors
more ease about the economic impact of the variant.
"The market is extremely reactionary now and every little
bit of news has a huge impact," said George Young, a portfolio
manager at Villere & Co. Young is planning on taking advantage
of any Omicron-induced volatility to add to stocks that rely on
tourism and travel such as bank company First Hawaiian Inc
. Shares of the company are up 14.4% for the year to
date.
The Omicron variant is causing infections to double in 1.5
to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization. The
variant now accounts for 73% of all new U.S. cases, up from less
than 1% at the beginning of the month.
Still, questions about Omicron's virulence have made
investors less pessimistic than the original reaction. The S&P
500 closed down 2.3% on Nov. 26 after the variant was
discovered, on fears of fresh economic lockdowns.
A South African study offered hope about the severity of
Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.
Shares of vaccine makers slumped in December as investors expect
the Omicron variant's impact to be limited based on recent data.
That bodes well for what is known in the market as a Santa
Claus rally. Historically, U.S. stocks have risen during the
last five trading days of December and the first two days of
January in 56 out of 75 years since 1945, according to data from
CFRA Research. This year, the time period starts on Dec. 27. The
average Santa Claus rally has boosted the S&P 500 by 1.3%
since 1969, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.
It is unclear to what extent Wall Street analysts expect
Omicron to affect earnings and the economy. Estimated 2022 S&P
500 earnings growth was at 8.3% as of Friday, compared with 8.0%
at the start of December, according to Refinitiv data.
Goldman Sachs cut its estimate https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/goldman-sachs-cuts-us-gdp-growth-forecast-2022-over-omicron-fears-2021-12-04
for U.S. GDP growth to 3.8% from 4.2% due to the uncertainty of
the impact of the Omicron wave.
POSSIBLE VOLATILITY
While there will likely be some economic impact from
Omicron, U.S. consumer spending will likely remain strong, said
Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.
He is focused on any signs that Senator Joe Manchin could
reach an agreement to support President Joe Biden's signature
$1.75 trillion Build Back Better https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-says-he-manchin-are-going-get-something-done-2021-12-21
climate and social spending bill. Manchin, who would provide
one of the key votes to pass the bill in a divided Senate, said
on Sunday that he could not support the bill in its current
form. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate
will vote on the bill in early January.
"We need a little bit of good news whether on the Manchin
front or Omicron to get a rally going," Hodge said. "We are
fully invested and anticipate a little bit of a relief rally
into January."
The week ahead will be light on economic data, with the
release of the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index on Tuesday
among the few notable data points.
The lack of new reads of the strength of the economy at a
time when coronavirus case counts are rising may leave the stock
market more volatile through the end of the year, said Dana
D’Auria, co-chief investment officer of Envestnet PMC.
"The market has gotten pretty good at pricing in and leading
off from what we are learning about on the health side," she
said.
Should Omicron cases continue to spike or there are signs
that economic restrictions could be reimposed, investors will
likely rebalance into the shares of giant technology companies
such as Apple Inc that have emerged as defensive plays
given their large cash positions and revenue growth as a result
of remote work, D'Auria said.
"At the end of the day if Omicron really causes problems I
would be ready for a more volatile market" well into the new
year, she said.
(Reporting by David Randall in New York
Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)