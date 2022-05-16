Log in
    FHS   US3205051002

FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

(FHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 03:59:22 pm EDT
1.000 USD   +0.76%
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – FHS

05/16/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important July 11, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased First High-School Education Group securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the First High-School Education Group class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6131 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the IPO Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education Group and its business; (2) contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on First High-School Education Group’s enrollment and growth; and (3) as a result, the Registration Statement’s representations regarding First High-School Education Group’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of First High-School Education Group at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the First High-School Education Group class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6131 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
