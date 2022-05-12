Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHS   US3205051002

FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

(FHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 03:59:55 pm EDT
0.9472 USD   +7.02%
05:51pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:03aAsian ADRs Move Up in Thursday Trading
MT
05/10First High-School Education Group Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) on Behalf of Investors

05/12/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“FHS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In March 2021, FHS conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.5 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $10 per ADS.

On May 12, 2021, media reported that the impending crackdown by the Chinese government on the online education industry would be more drastic than previously reported. Anticipated regulations included banning on-campus tutoring classes and weekend tutoring, as well as industry-wide fee limitations.

Then, on July 23, 2021, China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its education sector, banning for-profit teaching and tutoring companies.

On July 26, 2021, FHS issued a press release stating that it would “follow the spirit of the Opinion and comply with all relevant rules and regulations in providing high school education services.”

Then, on September 28, 2021, FHS announced its financial results for the first half of 2021, revealing a 7.7% decrease in year-over-year revenue.

Then, on April 5, 2022, FHS issued a press release announcing that the Company had received a letter from the NYSE stating that the Company was in non-compliance with the NYSE’s listing requirements because its total market capitalization and stockholders’ equity had fallen below compliance standards.

Then, on May 3, 2022, FHS disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its annual report on Form NT 20-F.

By May 10, 2022, FHS ADSs closed below $1 per ADS, over 90% below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased FHS securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 542 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shao Wei Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tommy Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Guang Zhou Zhao Independent Director
Yuanlin Hu Independent Director
Ning Zhou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST HIGH-SCHOOL EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.-43.62%26
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-28.60%842
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED-63.44%467
VITRU LIMITED0.00%345
SISB PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.89%320
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-57.53%244