MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that on May 1, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), it will redeem all outstanding shares of its 6.10% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), and all related outstanding depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock ("the Series D Depositary Shares") (NYSE: FHN PRD). After the redemptions, no shares of Series D Preferred Stock, and no Series D Depositary Shares, will remain outstanding.

The redemption price will be $25.00 per Series D Depository Share, corresponding to $10,000 per share of Series D Preferred Stock. Accrued dividends will not be included in either redemption price because the Redemption Date is also a dividend payment date. The regular Series D semi-annual dividend, which was declared in January, will be paid separately in the customary manner on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2024.

Questions relating to the redemption should be directed to the redemption agent, Equiniti Trust Company LLC, at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, Minnesota 55120 or 1-800-468-9716. Shareholders owning depositary shares through a broker, bank or other nominee may also contact that party for information.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-corporation-announces-redemption-of-series-d-preferred-stock-and-corresponding-series-d-depositary-shares-302103696.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation