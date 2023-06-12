Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind First Horizon Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 21, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon") (NYSE: FHN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in First Horizon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/first-horizon-class-action-submission-form?prid=40632&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose material information to the market that it had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction. Specifically, TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in "recent years," TD Bank only "flagged 28 customer transactions" as suspicious. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the transaction within the necessary time frames.

DEADLINE: July 21, 2023

Aggrieved First Horizon investors only have until July 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-first-horizon-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-21-2023-301847652.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
