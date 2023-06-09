FHN Jakubowitz Law Reminds First Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 21, 2023

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased First Horizon between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose material information to the market that it had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction. Specifically, TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in "recent years," TD Bank only "flagged 28 customer transactions" as suspicious. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the transaction within the necessary time frames.

