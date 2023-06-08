FHN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies First Horizon Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of First Horizon investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/first-horizon-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40477&wire=4

FHN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose material information to the market that it had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction. Specifically, TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in "recent years," TD Bank only "flagged 28 customer transactions" as suspicious. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the transaction within the necessary time frames.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in First Horizon during the relevant time frame, you have until July 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fhn-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-first-horizon-corporation-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845635.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP