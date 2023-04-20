Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Horizon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHN   US3205171057

FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION

(FHN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
18.45 USD   -0.75%
04:23pFirst horizon recognized by ir magazine
PR
01:24pTD sees value in First Horizon deal as shareholders grill CEO
RE
09:49aTD Bank says in talks over possible extension of First Horizon takeover deadline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FIRST HORIZON RECOGNIZED BY IR MAGAZINE

04/20/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN or "First Horizon") announces the receipt of four (4) awards at the IR Magazine Awards – US 2023 event on Thursday, March 30 in New York.

The annual event, which honors excellence in the investor relations profession, originally launched in 1996. Since then, tens of thousands of analysts and investors have voted in the surveys that fuel the awards. The result: vital benchmarking information on which companies do the best IR. In recent years, the awards program has expanded to recognize more aspects of an IRO's role as we add new categories to the list and give IR teams the opportunity to nominate themselves.

First Horizon won the following awards:

  • Best IR by a senior management team (small to mid-cap) – Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan & Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski
  • Best Overall Investor Relations (mid-cap)
  • Best In Sector: Financials
  • Best Investor Relations Officer (small to mid-cap) – former Chief IR Officer Ellen Taylor

"We are truly honored to receive these awards and so proud that our best-in-class team has been recognized by the investor community," said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski

Awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service in the US. Every year IR Magazine invites any publicly listed company to submit their list of buy and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers, so that they have the opportunity to vote via the survey. For any further queries about the research process, please contact research@IRmagazine.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-recognized-by-ir-magazine-301803588.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION
04:23pFirst horizon recognized by ir magazine
PR
01:24pTD sees value in First Horizon deal as shareholders grill CEO
RE
09:49aTD Bank says in talks over possible extension of First Horizon takeover deadline
RE
04/18Western Alliance deposits stabilize, profits beat, shares rise after hours
RE
04/18First Horizon : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/18First Horizon Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/18First Horizon Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance
MT
04/18First Horizon : Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of ..
PU
04/18First Horizon Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income Available to Common Sha..
PR
04/18First Horizon Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer