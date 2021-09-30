First Horizon : Announces Organizational Changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") today announced that effective November 1, 2021, Anthony Restel will become President of Regional Banking and continue to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until a successor is named, Tammy LoCascio will become Chief Operating Officer and Tanya Hart will become Chief Human Resources Officer.

Restel and LoCascio will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan and Hart will continue reporting to LoCascio. Restel is replacing Michael Brown who plans to retire to pursue personal interests and will stay until year end to help ensure a seamless transition.

"Anthony's 25 years of experience and depth of knowledge give him a unique and valuable perspective to help lead the Regional Banking business as we enter the next phase of our strategic growth plans," said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. "I am confident that his leadership will help ensure that we are well positioned to capitalize on the power of our expanded franchise geographic footprint in higher growth markets as the team continues to focus on delivering for clients and meeting our performance objectives."

Jordan continued, "The strength on our team affords us the opportunity to align talent with opportunities. As Chief Operating Officer, I am confident that Tammy will be instrumental in continuing to advance our technological capabilities and operational efficiencies. Tanya's years of experience and track record of success on the human resources team position her well to lead our efforts in making our company a great place to work for our associates."

Jordan continued, "We thank Michael for his contributions and leadership particularly over the past two years which have involved extraordinary change and unprecedented challenges. We wish him all the best in this next chapter."

"I am so very proud of the growth and extraordinary accomplishments we've achieved throughout my 22 years the Company," said Michael Brown. "Most importantly, I value and appreciate the people who made it all happen. This was a tough decision, but it is the right time for my family. Based on the incredible talent and relentless drive throughout the organization, I remain confident in the Company's ability to achieve its goal of becoming of a top-performing regional bank."

Anthony Restel

Restel has been Chief Operating Officer since July, 2020 and Interim Chief Financial Officer since August, 2021. His banking career began at First National Bank of Commerce and Bank One Louisiana where he held numerous client-facing positions. He joined IBERIABANK in 2001 where he has held numerous leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and responsibilities for information technology, operations and security. Restel also served as the Chief Credit Officer of IBERIABANK from 2006 to 2009.

Tammy LoCascio

LoCascio has been Chief Human Resources officer since July, 2020. She joined First Horizon in 2011 to lead project management initiatives for the retail bank and build the line of business organization. She then led consumer banking with responsibilities for retail, private client, wealth management, small business, mortgage and the call centers as well as consumer strategy and support. Prior to joining First Horizon, she held several executive leadership roles including Mid-South region chief administrative officer at Regions Bank, director of retail banking at Union Planters Bank and training director and retail executive at National City Bank.

Tanya Hart

Hart has been Executive Vice President of Executive Compensation and Total Rewards since January, 2017. She joined First Horizon in 1991 and has held numerous roles with human resources including training, financial planning and is currently responsible for compensation, benefits and human resources operations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

