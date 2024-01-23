First Horizon Corporation is a bank holding company, which provides diversified financial services primarily through its principal subsidiary, First Horizon Bank (the Bank). The Company's segments include Regional Banking, Specialty Banking and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial clients primarily in the southern United States and other selected markets. This segment also provides investment, wealth management, financial planning, trust and asset management services for consumer clients. The Specialty Banking segment consists of specialty banking lines of business, which includes asset-based lending, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial real estate, franchise finance, correspondent banking, equipment finance, mortgage, and title insurance. This segment also delivers treasury management solutions, loan syndications, and international banking.

Sector Banks