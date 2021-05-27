Log in
    FHN   US3205171057

FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION

(FHN)
  Report
First Horizon Corporation to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16

05/27/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) plans to announce second quarter 2021 financial results on July 16, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.fhnc.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live presentation that morning with details as follows:

Time: 9:30 am (ET)/8:30 am (CT}
   
Webcast/Presentation: A live webcast will be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event
   
Dial-in: Individuals may call in by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 0216267.
   
Replay Information: A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on July 16 until midnight CT on July 30. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10156505. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by 10:30 am CT on July 16 and will be archived on the site for one year.

The news release, call, and slide presentation may include forward-looking information, including a financial outlook.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450
 Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
