Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer - Bryan Jordan
Non-GAAP Information
Certain measures included in this document are "non-GAAP," meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to FHN. FHN's management believes such measures, even though not always comparable to non-GAAP measures used by other financial institutions, are relevant to understanding the financial condition, capital position, and financial results of FHN and its business segments. The non-GAAP measures presented in this document are listed, and are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP presentation, in the non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) appearing in the Appendix. In addition, presentation of regulatory measures, even those which are not GAAP, provide a meaningful base for comparability to other financial institutions subject to the same regulations as FHN. Although not GAAP terms, these regulatory measures are not considered "non-GAAP" under U.S. financial reporting rules as long as their presentation conforms to regulatory standards. Regulatory measures used in this document include: common equity tier 1 capital, generally defined as common equity less goodwill, other intangibles, and certain other required regulatory deductions; tier 1 capital, generally defined as the sum of core capital (including common equity and instruments that cannot be redeemed at the option of the holder) adjusted for certain items under risk based capital regulations; and risk-weighted assets, which is a measure of total on- and off-balance sheet assets adjusted for credit and market risk, used to determine regulatory capital ratios.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements pertain to FHN's beliefs, plans, goals, expectations, and estimates. Forward-looking statements are not a representation of historical information, but instead pertain to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward- looking statements can be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward," and other expressions that indicate future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond FHN's control, and many of which, with respect to future business decisions and actions (including acquisitions and divestitures), are subject to change and could cause FHN's actual future results and outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements or historical performance. Examples of uncertainties and contingencies include those mentioned: in this document; in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of FHN's Current Report on Form 8-K to which this document has been filed as an exhibit; in the forepart, and in Items 1, 1A, and 7, of FHN's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended; and in the forepart, and in Item 1A of Part II, of FHN's Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q filed this year. FHN assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made in this document or in any other statement, release, report, or filing from time to time.
Throughout this presentation, numbers may not foot due to rounding, references to EPS are fully diluted, and unless otherwise noted, references to loans reflect average balances and include leases.
Targeting Top Quartile Returns Through the Cycle
Well-positioned to capitalize on our strong balance sheet and attractive markets
Focused on driving enhanced shareholder value
Capital
Counsel
11.1%
CET1 ratio
90%
associate retention over the last year
13.6%
Total Capital ratio
9+ years
average tenure
of associates
Communities
418
2.6x
4.0x
banking centers
GDP growth vs
population growth
across 12 states
national average1
vs national average2
1. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis. Real GDP is in millions of chained 2012 dollars. Growth is measured from 4Q21 to 4Q22 for the states in which FHN operates branches excluding NY.
2. Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division. Growth is measured from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2022 for the states in which FHN operates branches excluding NY.
Ability to Generate Pre-Provision Net Revenue Growth in 2024
Proven track record of navigating various macroeconomic environments
NII1
Fees
+ 1 - 4%
+ 4 - 6%
• Asset sensitive balance sheet is well-
• Moderate growth in traditional
positioned for "higher-for-longer"
banking fees driven by balance sheet
rate outlook
growth and mix shift, as well as
• Exogenous events in 2Q23 accelerated
investments in private client and
the deposit beta, creating a repricing
treasury management platforms
opportunity starting in late 2023 and
continuing into 2024
Positive
• Expanding spreads and repricing
PPNR
of fixed rate cash flows should
Operating
Growth
support margin expansion
Leverage • Modest increase in
over time
fixed income and
mortgage from their
cyclical lows, driven by
less inverted yield curve
- Strategic investments in technology and staffing are partially offset by reducedcontinued focus contractoroperationalexpensesefficienciesand continued focus on operational efficiencies
Expenses
+ 4 - 6%
Expenses
1. NII outlook assumes the forward curve as of 11/28/23, which included 25bps cuts in May, July, November, and December of 2024.
NII Benefits from Balance Sheet Growth and Repricing
Repricing opportunities on assets and liabilities support ability to expand margin
Margin Tailwinds
Fixed Rate Cash Flows
- Over the next twelve months, over $5 billion of fixed rate cash flows reprice: o ~$4B of fixed rate loan cash flows with a weighted average coupon of ~4.2% o ~$1B of securities at a weighted average coupon of ~2.3%
Deposit Costs
Loan Spreads
- Opportunity inWidening4Q23 to repriceCredit~$6Spreadsbillion of promotional deposits gathered in 2Q23, as well as rate reductions being implemented on base rate products
- Spreads on new fundings have increased almost 30 basis points vs 2Q23, and approximately 60 basis points since 3Q22
Loan Growth
• Strong capital base provides competitive advantage, as modest loan
growth supports NII
Margin Headwinds
Deposit Mix
• Continued mix shift from non-interest bearing
•
Deposit growth driven by interest-bearing products
NII outlook assumes the forward curve as of 11/28/23, which included 25bps cuts in May, July, November, and December of 2024.
Continued Focus on Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience
Strategic investments to occur over the next three years
Personnel
+ Wage inflation
- Counter-cyclicalcommissions
- TD retention
Strategic Investments
- Technology personnel hiring
- Contractor reduction
- Customer-facingimprovements
- Back-officeupgrades
+4-6%
Other
- FDIC
- Day count
Proven Ability to Deliver through the Cycle with Diversified Portfolio
Low net charge-offs over time with 97% of the portfolio currently pass-rated
0.44%
0.37% 0.40%
0.35%
0.20%
0.26%
0.06%
0.06%
0.09%
0.00%
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FHN NCO%
0.61%
0.40%
0.39%
0.30%
0.21%
PE Loans
CRE
$61.8B
0.16%
0.15%
23%
$14.1B
0.11%
0.11%
Consumer RE
FY22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
22%
$13.7B
BKX Average NCO%1
C&I
54%
$33.2B
Other
1%
$0.8B
FHN ex $72mm Idiosyncratic NCO2
1. Peer data from S&P Global. NCO % is annualized and is a % of average loans.
2. FHN ex $72mm Idiosyncratic NCO is a non-GAAP number and is reconciled in the appendix.
Capitalizing on Our Ability to Deploy Capital Profitability
Committed to delivering top quartile returns through the cycle
Focused on driving enhanced shareholder value
• Ability to create near-term positive operating leverage
• Adjusted ROTCE1 of 15%+ over the last twelve months
Capital
- +30% dividend payout ratio
• Near-term CET1 target of ~11%
Counsel
- Long-termCET1 target range of 10.0% - 10.5%
- Deploying capital in excess of 10.5% would improve ROTCE by ~1%
Communities
1. Adjusted ROTCE is a non-GAAP metric and reconciled in the appendix.
Appendix
Reconciliation to GAAP financials
$ in millions
Last 12
Quarterly, Unaudited
3Q23
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
Months
Return on Average Common Equity ("ROCE")/ Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE")/ Adjusted ROTCE
Net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") (GAAP)
$129
$317
$243
$258
$948
Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP)
$20
($98)
$16
$34
($27)
Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)
$150
$219
$259
$293
$920
Net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") (annualized) (GAAP)
$513
$1,270
$987
$1,025
$948
Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
$594
$878
$1,050
$1,161
$920
Average Common Equity (GAAP)
$8,163
$7,747
$7,398
$7,106
$7,604
Intangible Assets (GAAP)
$1,714
$1,726
$1,738
$1,750
$1,732
Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
$6,448
$6,021
$5,659
$5,355
$5,872
ROCE (GAAP)
6.28%
16.40%
13.34%
14.42%
12.46%
ROTCE (Non-GAAP)
7.95%
21.10%
17.43%
19.14%
16.14%
Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP)
9.21%
14.59%
18.55%
21.68%
15.67%
Summary of Notable Items:
Gain on merger termination
$ -
$225
$ -
$ -
$225
Gain on sale of title services business
-
-
-
$1
$1
Net Merger/acquisition/transaction-related items
-
($30)
($21)
($36)
($87)
Other notable expenses1
($10)
($65)
-
($10)
($85)
Total notable items (pre-tax)
($10)
$130
($21)
($45)
$54
Tax related notable items2
($13)
-
-
-
($13)
Adjusted NCOs
Net Charge-Offs (NCOs)
$95
Idiosyncratic NCO
$72
Adjusted NCOs
$23
Annualized NCOs
$377
Annualized Adjusted NCOs
$92
Average Loans
61,432
NCOs / Loans
0.61%
Adjusted NCOs / Loans
0.15%
1.
3Q23 includes $10 million of restructuring expenses; 2Q23 includes $50 million contribution to First Horizon Foundation; 2Q23 and 4Q22 include $15 million and $10 million, respectively of Visa derivative valuation expense.
2.
3Q23 includes after-tax notable items of $24 million related to the surrender of approximately $214 million in book value of bank owned life insurance policies, partially offset by an $11 million benefit from merger-related tax items.
