Here for Good
Corporate Social Responsibility &
Environmental, Social and Governance
Impact Report
2023
Published July 2024
toc
About First Horizon
Here for our Clients
Here for our Associates
Here for Good
2023 Highlights
Here forOur
Clients
Here forOur
Associates
Here forOur
Communities
Here forOur
Environment
$6 billion
50+
in new-to-bank funds and over
technology and operations
32,000 new-to-bank clients
projects completed in 2023
gained during deposit campaign
90%
418
client retention in 2023
banking centers
83%
82%
overall favorability rating
associate favorability rating
Associate Value Survey
Wellbeing Pulse Survey
100,500+ hours
10
of training completed during
Associate Resource Groups
1,772 courses
$183 million
$355 million
community development
community development
investments
loans
27,000+ hours
$18 million
serving non-profit organizations,
distributed to 1,600+ non-profits
with over 15,000 CRA hours
through First Horizon foundations
39%
144
reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse
efficiency enhancements in
gas emissions from 2019 baseline
facilities and banking centers
$1.3 billion
$40,000+
in renewable energy project
donated to OCIA to advance
financing since 2017
climate progress through
ocean research
2 | First Horizon Corporation
Here for our Communities
Here for our Environment
Governance and Ethics
Table of Contents
What's Inside
Our voluntary Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report highlights the progress we made in 2023. As ESG evolves in the financial services sector, we continue to enhance and adjust our efforts in line with industry and stakeholder expectations. Our focus is centered around our five interrelated pillars - Clients, Associates, Communities, Environment and Governance and our commitment to be Here for Good for our stakeholders.
2
Here for Good 2023 Highlights
55
Here for Our Environment
4
Messages from Leadership
56
Overview and Context
57
Environmental Framework
7
About First Horizon
58
Environmental Strategy
8
Executive Leadership Team
61
Client Strategy
10
Financial Highlights
62
Climate Risks, Metrics and Analysis
12
Our Corporate Responsibility
69
Community Sustainability Stories
Commitment and Strategic
Direction
71
Governance and Ethics
72
Board Composition and Governance
16
Here for Our Clients
75
Board and Management Oversight
17
Client Service Teams
78
Responsible Risk Management
22
Client Experience (CX)
82
Policies and Statements
24
Fair and Responsible Banking
86
Awards and Recognition
26
Cybersecurity
88
SASB Index
89
TCFD Index
30
Here for Our Associates
90
Appendix
- Investing in Our Associates
- Creating a Diverse Workforce
- Here for Our Communities
- Community Investment Strategy
- Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)
- Community Development
- Partnering for Progress Spotlights
2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report | 3
toc
About First Horizon
Here for our Clients
Here for our Associates
A Message from
Our President and CEO
Reflecting on the past year, I am incredibly proud of the resilience of our team and the growth we achieved. Our associates continued to demonstrate a relentless commitment to our clients, communities and each other while delivering results for our shareholders. At the center of all that we do are our Purpose, Values and Commitment, by which we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and operational excellence. Our market centric business model coupled with specialty banking capabilities helps us attract and retain diverse client relationships and to understand the needs of each of the communities we serve across our vibrant 12-state footprint. We are committed to listening, understanding and delivering for our stakeholders and are pleased to share some examples of how our team strives to be Here for Good every single day.
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has always been foundational to our organization. We view environmental, social and governance matters as both risks and opportunities and continue to evolve our priorities to align with changing dynamics.
Our corporate responsibility efforts center around five interrelated pillars- Clients, Associates, Communities, Environment and Governance- which are grounded in our commitment to be Here for Good for our stakeholders. As we strive to continue to be a sustainable organization and manage environmental, social and governance matters in our business, we remain focused on creating value for our stakeholders, not just for the next quarter, but for the long-term future of our Company.
In late 2023, we conducted our first stakeholder assessment working with a third-party firm to ensure the assessment was aligned with industry standards and administered from an objective point of view. The results of this assessment have been integrated into our guiding pillars and focus areas and are highlighted throughout this report.
At the heart of our Here for Good commitment are our clients, associates and communities. We believe success begins with nurturing and investing in talent and putting our people first. That means creating an environment where diverse perspectives are welcome, opportunities for advancement and training are available and mentorship is encouraged. Our team's collective commitment to create and drive meaningful, sustainable value for every stakeholder continues to be one of our greatest differentiators.
Our team of banking veterans is experienced in building strong relationships and local community ties. We provide personalized service based on a deep understanding of our client's needs and proactively
4 | First Horizon Corporation
Here for our Communities
Here for our Environment
Governance and Ethics
work to achieve a long-term vision for our clients' futures. As a people-led,technology-enabled organization, we are continuously making strategic investments to support our clients and to ensure we are positioned for growth and scalability well into the future.
Our steadfast commitment to foster thriving communities is passionately embraced throughout our organization. We engage in initiatives that support the underserved and create healthier and more sustainable neighborhoods, striving to enhance the quality of life for all. By strategically investing in organizations and programs tailored to the unique needs of each community, we endeavor to create lasting positive impacts for future generations.
Our environmental strategy is anchored in partnerships with scientific organizations and projects that drive meaningful, action-oriented solutions and impactful change. We continue to enhance our capabilities to identify, monitor and measure potential climate-related risks that could manifest in many areas of our risk taxonomy as well as provide new business opportunities.
We are releasing this report amidst a dynamic shift in the climate arena, marked by the pending SEC climate-related disclosure rules and the adoption of climate legislation in states like California. As we adapt to the changing landscape of climate action, we have taken proactive steps to quantify our Scope 1 and 2 emissions, integrate sustainable practices, align with the Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and catalyze nature-based solutions, recognizing our integrated footprint in the 'blue' economy.
As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on improving what we already do well and enhancing other areas in line with stakeholder expectations. We will always conduct business on a foundation of good corporate governance and uncompromised ethics and believe it is important to remain non-political, develop meaningful partnerships and evaluate all risks and opportunities in support of building long-term shareholder value.
I am thankful to our associates, clients and stakeholders for their support in helping us become the trusted financial institution we are today and honored to lead this organization as we continue our 160-year legacy of excellence and fulfill our promise to be Here for Good.
Delivering on Our Purpose
At the center of all that we do are our Purpose, Values and Commitment, holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and operational excellence.
our purpose
Help our clients unlock their full potential with capital and counsel.
our values
- Puts clients first
- Cares about people
- Commits to excellence in everything we do
- Elevates equity
- Fosters team success
our action
listen | understand | deliver
D. Bryan Jordan
Chairman, President and CEO
2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report | 5
toc
About First Horizon
Here for our Clients
Here for our Associates
A Message from
Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair
The last year has been one of transformation for First Horizon. As the organization continues to grow, integrating sustainable and responsible practices into the business model is critical to our success. We continue to see environmental, social and governance practices evolve at a rapid pace. It has never been more important for organizations like First Horizon to remain committed to managing associated risks and looking for opportunities that benefit our stakeholders.
The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board continues to have significant focus on environmental, social and governance matters. We recognize that progress is not made overnight, and sustainability is a journey. We look forward to continuing to ensure we take the right steps to make an impact in areas most important to our stakeholders.
John Compton
Nominating and Corporate
Governance Committee Chair
About this Report
This Corporate Social Responsibility & Environmental, Social and Governance Impact Report summarizes our commitment to be Here for Good. It highlights our commitments, activities and programs regarding corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance matters. Due to the continued evolution and enhancements of our sustainability efforts, it covers our progress and programs for 2023 unless a different date is specifically noted in the text. It is intended to provide a high-level overview with selected examples; it is not a comprehensive description, financial presentation or legal summary of those programs and involvements. This report presents information we believe was accurate at the time we released the report. We have no duty and make no commitment to provide later updates.
In this report we voluntarily disclose our corporate responsibility efforts by utilizing frameworks such as Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. We also disclose selected information touching on corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance matters in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our annual Proxy Statement, both of which are available in the investor relations section of our website and at www.sec.gov.
This report contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate our current views of future events, trends and aspirations. These may or may not be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors are outlined in our most recent quarterly and annual financial reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, available in the Investor Relations section of our website and at www.sec.gov.
6 | First Horizon Corporation
Here for our Communities
Here for our Environment
Governance and Ethics
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel.
Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.
More information is available at our website www.firsthorizon.com
2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report | 7
toc
About First Horizon
Here for our Clients
Here for our Associates
Executive Leadership Team
Our experienced executive team is dedicated to fostering an engaging, inclusive culture through our shared purpose and values. The team possesses deep industry knowledge, well-rounded business perspectives and the proven ability to adapt as the industry continues to rapidly evolve.
D. Bryan Jordan
Chairman, President and CEO
Terry Akins
Beth Ardoin
Hope Dmuchowski
Tanya Hart
Chief Risk Officer
Chief Communications
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Human Resources
Officer
Officer
Thomas Hung
Tammy LoCascio
David Popwell
Erin Pryor
Anthony Restel
Deputy Chief Credit
Chief Operating
President,
Chief Marketing
President,
Officer
Officer
Specialty Banking
Officer
Regional Banking
Mohan Sankararaman
Susan Springfield
Vernon Stafford Jr.
Charles T. Tuggle Jr.
Chief Information Officer
Chief Credit Officer
Chief Audit Executive
General Counsel
Executive Leadership Statistics
43% have held client-facing
15 years average
25 years average
roles in their careers
tenure with the Bank
banking experience
As of 4/15/2024 Thomas Hung joined the executive leadership team and will succeed Susan Springfield following her retirement in late 2024.
8 | First Horizon Corporation
Here for our Communities
Here for our Environment
Governance and Ethics
Who We Are
Our 12-State Banking Center Footprint
Headquarters - Memphis, TN
Mortgage offices and one banking center in New York not shown. As of 1Q24.
Banking Centers
418
Assets
$81.8B
Figures and balances as of March 31, 2024.
By the Numbers
Banking Center States
12
Loans
$61.8B
Associates
~7,300
Deposits
$65.7B
2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report | 9
toc
About First Horizon
Here for our Clients
Here for our Associates
Financial Highlights
In 2023, the strength and stability of our 160-year-old company positioned us to successfully navigate changing economic environments and turmoil in the banking industry. Throughout the year, our associates leveraged our strong capital and diversified liquidity position to continuously serve and support our clients. Our Company delivered stable adjusted pre-provision net revenue year over year, and we managed our balance sheet for safety and soundness, including maintaining a smaller securities portfolio relative to peers with a focus on interest rate risk and liquidity.
2023 Performance Highlights
- Diversified Business Model - Demonstrated ability to perform through the economic cycle with adjusted pre- tax pre-provision in 2023 consistent with 2022. Benefited from asset sensitivity with 32 basis points of non- interest margin expansion in 2023.
- Prudent Risk Management - Generated 123 basis points of CET1 over the course of 2023. Strong CET1 ratio of 11.4% and TBV per share increased 19% in 2023.
- Attractive Southeast Footprint - Deposit growth of 4% significantly outperformed an industry decline of 2%, while loan growth of 5% outpaced 2% industry growth1.
- Extraordinary Client Base - We have long tenured, deep relationships with our clients; retained +90% of the client base in 2023, which has 9+ years of tenure at the Bank.
1FHN data presented for the year 2023 or as of 12/31/2023, as applicable. Source for industry data: H8 data series of the Federal Reserve Board, 12/28/22 to 12/27/23. 2Adjusted financial measures, including measures excluding deferred compensation, are Non-GAAP and are reconciled to GAAP measures in the appendix.
2023
Financial Highlights
ROCE
11.0
%
ROTCE2
14.1
%
ADJUSTED ROTCE2
13.0
%
ROA
1.1
%
ADJUSTED ROA2
1.1
%
DILUTED EPS
$
1.54
ADJUSTED EPS2
$
1.43
10 | First Horizon Corporation
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
First Horizon Corporation published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 21:31:07 UTC.