A Message from

Our President and CEO

Reflecting on the past year, I am incredibly proud of the resilience of our team and the growth we achieved. Our associates continued to demonstrate a relentless commitment to our clients, communities and each other while delivering results for our shareholders. At the center of all that we do are our Purpose, Values and Commitment, by which we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and operational excellence. Our market centric business model coupled with specialty banking capabilities helps us attract and retain diverse client relationships and to understand the needs of each of the communities we serve across our vibrant 12-state footprint. We are committed to listening, understanding and delivering for our stakeholders and are pleased to share some examples of how our team strives to be Here for Good every single day.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has always been foundational to our organization. We view environmental, social and governance matters as both risks and opportunities and continue to evolve our priorities to align with changing dynamics.

Our corporate responsibility efforts center around five interrelated pillars- Clients, Associates, Communities, Environment and Governance- which are grounded in our commitment to be Here for Good for our stakeholders. As we strive to continue to be a sustainable organization and manage environmental, social and governance matters in our business, we remain focused on creating value for our stakeholders, not just for the next quarter, but for the long-term future of our Company.

In late 2023, we conducted our first stakeholder assessment working with a third-party firm to ensure the assessment was aligned with industry standards and administered from an objective point of view. The results of this assessment have been integrated into our guiding pillars and focus areas and are highlighted throughout this report.

At the heart of our Here for Good commitment are our clients, associates and communities. We believe success begins with nurturing and investing in talent and putting our people first. That means creating an environment where diverse perspectives are welcome, opportunities for advancement and training are available and mentorship is encouraged. Our team's collective commitment to create and drive meaningful, sustainable value for every stakeholder continues to be one of our greatest differentiators.

Our team of banking veterans is experienced in building strong relationships and local community ties. We provide personalized service based on a deep understanding of our client's needs and proactively