MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that it received a 2024 Training APEX Awards from Training magazine, the leading business publication for Learning and Development (L&D) professionals. The 2024 Training APEX Awards rank companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.

"This recognition serves as further proof of our dedication to fostering an environment where every associate can learn, grow and thrive," said Dr. Mario Brown, head of organizational development for First Horizon. "Ultimately our success is a direct result of our associates' contributions."

The APEX Awards ranking is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including:

Total training budget

Percentage of payroll

Scope of training programs provided

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation

3 and 4 evaluation Business outcomes resulting from training

More information can be seen at www.trainingmag.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

