MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by DiversityComm Magazine as a 2024 Top Hispanic Employer for the second year in a row.

"First Horizon is committed to continuous improvement in creating and sustaining meaningful diversity and inclusion at every level of the organization," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank. "It is an honor to be recognized and receive this award."

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is one of the nation's fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of diversity in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available atwww.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-recognized-by-diversitycomm-magazine-as-2024-top-hispanic-employer-302063135.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation