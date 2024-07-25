AMERICA'S BEST MIDSIZE COMPANIES OF 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that it has been recognized on the inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 by TIME Magazine. In partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings, the results can be viewed here: https://time.com/collection/americas-best-midsize-companies-2024/

The recognized companies were identified based on three dimensions using more than 15 different criteria. The three dimensions were:

Employee Satisfaction: Based on data of standardized work-related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) taken from survey data from approximately 170,000 employees from U.S. companies over the last three years.

Revenue Growth: Based on data from Statista's revenue database containing company growth data for the last three years. To be considered, companies had to operate in the United States, have generate between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in 2022 or 2023, and demonstrate a positive revenue growth in the last three years.

Sustainability Transparency: Based on ESG data among standardized KPIs relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance from the internal ESG Database and targeted data research.

"First Horizon is honored to be recognized as a top performing company in America," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "This achievement recognizes the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to our associates, clients, communities and shareholders."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

