First Horizon : Selected information from First Horizon's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release 04/28/2021 | 09:28am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUMMARY RESULTS Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 Change vs. ($s in millions, except per share and balance sheet data) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $/bp % Income Statement Net interest income $ 508 $ 522 $ (14 ) (3 ) Noninterest income 298 288 10 3 Total revenue 806 810 (4 ) (1 ) Noninterest expense 544 508 36 7 Pre-provision net revenue1 262 302 (40 ) (13 ) Provision for credit losses (45 ) 1 (46 ) NM Income before income taxes 307 301 6 2 Provision for income taxes 71 56 15 26 Net income 235 245 (10 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 3 - 6 Net income attributable to controlling interest 233 242 (9 ) (4 ) Preferred stock dividends 8 8 - 5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 225 $ 234 $ (9 ) (4 ) Common stock information Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ (0.02 ) (5 ) Diluted shares 558 557 1 - Key performance metrics Net interest margin 2.63 % 2.71 % (8 )bp Efficiency ratio 67.53 62.71 482 Effective income tax rate 23.24 18.70 454 Return on average assets 1.12 1.16 (4 ) Return on average common equity ('ROCE') 12.01 12.53 (52 ) Noninterest income as a % of total revenue 37.00 35.61 139 Balance Sheet (billions) Average loans $ 58.2 $ 59.8 $ (1.6 ) (3 ) Average deposits 71.0 69.6 1.3 2 Average assets 85.4 83.8 1.6 2 Average common equity $ 7.6 $ 7.4 $ 0.1 2 Asset Quality Highlights Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 1.70 % 1.80 % (10 )bp Net charge-off ratio 0.06 0.19 (14 ) Nonperforming loan and leases ratio 0.67 % 0.66 % 1 bp Capital Ratio Highlights (current quarter is an estimate) Common Equity Tier 1 9.96 % 9.68 % 28 bp Tier 1 11.03 10.74 29 Total Capital 12.83 12.57 26 Tier 1 leverage 8.20 % 8.24 % (4 )bp Numbers may not foot due to rounding. See footnote disclosures on page 11. First Quarter 2021 versus Fourth Quarter 2020 Net interest income Net interest income of $508 million declined $14 million from fourth quarter 2020. Results were driven by the impact of a decrease in average loans, day count and lower short-term rates partially offset by improved funding costs. Net interest margin of 2.63% decreased from 2.71% in the prior quarter, largely driven by a 10 basis point reduction tied to excess cash. Noninterest income Noninterest income of $298 million increased $10 million from fourth quarter 2020. Results reflect strength in fixed income and brokerage, trust and insurance partially offset by lower deferred compensation, mortgage banking and title fees and other noninterest income. Fixed income average daily revenue of $1.9 million improved from 1 $1.5 million in fourth quarter 2020 reflecting the impact of continued overall economic factors including elevated liquidity levels and weak loan demand, as well as interest rate volatility. Noninterest expense Noninterest expense of $544 million increased $36 million from fourth quarter 2020 largely related to the IBERIABANK Corporation ('IBKC') merger costs. Loans and leases Average loan and lease balances of $58.2 billion decreased $1.6 billionfrom fourth quarter 2020 reflecting an $893 million decrease in commercial and a $705 million decrease in consumer. Commercial loans trends largely reflected a$972 million decrease in loans to mortgage companies. Period-end loans and leases of $58.6 billion increased $368 million from fourth quarter 2020 largely driven by a $1.0 billion increase in commercial largely tied to PPP loans, offset by a $675 million decrease in consumer. Deposits Average deposits of $71.0 billion increased $1.3 billion from fourth quarter 2020 driven by a $1.2 billion increase in noninterest-bearing deposits largely reflecting the impact of stimulus checks and balance increases tied to PPP loans. Period-end deposits of $73.2 billion at March 31, 2021, increased $3.2 billion from $70.0 billion at December 31, 2020 driven by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits. Interest-bearing deposit costs of 20 basis points improved 6 basis points linked quarter,reflecting continued pricing discipline. Asset quality Provision for credit losses benefit of $45 million compared to expense of $1 million in fourth quarter 2020, largely reflecting continued improvement in the overall macroeconomic outlook and a reduction in consumer loans. Net charge-offs of $8 million, or 6 basis points, improved from $29 million, or 19 basis points, in fourth quarter 2020 reflecting continued improvement in overall asset quality. Nonperforming loans of $394 million increased $7 million from fourth quarter 2020 driven by an increase in commercial real estate. First quarter 2021 allowance to nonperforming coverage ratio of 232% compared with 249% in fourth quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 nonperforming loans to loans ratio of 67 basis points compared with 66 basis points at fourth quarter 2020. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio decreased to 1.70% from 1.80% in fourth quarter 2020 reflecting an overall improvement in the macroeconomic environment and asset quality. Capital CET1 ratio of 10.0% in first quarter 2021 improved from 9.7% in fourth quarter 2020. The improvement was driven by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in risk-weighted assets tied to lower loan balances; the increase was partially offset by capital return through share repurchases and dividends. On January 27, 2021, the board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $500 million of common stock. The board also approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2021. Additionally, the board approved payment of cash dividends on First Horizon's Series A, Series C, Series D and Series E Preferred Stock. Returned $143 million in capital to common stockholders during the quarter including $58 million, or 3.6 million shares, of common stock repurchases at a weighted average price of $16.12. Income taxes The first quarter 2021 effective tax rate of 23.2% increased from fourth quarter 2020 level of 18.7%. 2 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 Change vs. ($s in millions, except per share data) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $ % Net interest income $ 508 $ 522 $ (14 ) (3 )% Noninterest income: Fixed income 126 104 22 21 Mortgage banking and title 53 57 (4 ) (7 ) Brokerage, trust, and insurance 33 31 2 5 Service charges and fees 53 53 - - Card and digital banking fees 17 18 (1 ) (7 ) Deferred compensation income 3 9 (6 ) (65 ) Other noninterest income 15 16 (1 ) (6 ) Total noninterest income 298 288 10 3 Total revenue 806 810 (4 ) (1 ) Noninterest expense: Personnel expense: Salaries and benefits 196 200 (4 ) (2 ) Incentives and commissions 120 110 10 9 Deferred compensation expense 3 9 (6 ) (67 ) Total personnel expense 318 319 (1 ) - Occupancy and equipment 76 76 - - Outside services 58 59 (1 ) (1 ) Amortization of intangible assets 14 15 (1 ) (5 ) Other noninterest expense 78 39 39 100 Total noninterest expense 544 508 36 7 Pre-provision net revenue1 262 302 (40 ) (13 ) Provision for credit losses (45 ) 1 (46 ) NM Income before income taxes 307 301 6 2 Provision for income taxes 71 56 15 26 Net income 235 245 (10 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 3 - 6 Net income attributable to controlling interest 233 242 (9 ) (4 ) Preferred stock dividends 8 8 - 5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 225 $ 234 $ (9 ) (4 )% Common Share Data EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ (0.01 ) (2 ) Basic shares 552 553 (1 ) - Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ (0.02 ) (5 ) Diluted shares 558 557 1 - Effective tax rate 23.2 % 18.7 % Numbers may not foot due to rounding. See footnote disclosures on page 11. 3 FINANCIAL RATIOS Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 change vs. 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 FINANCIAL RATIOS $/bp % Net interest margin 2.63 % 2.71 % (8 )bp Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.16 % (4 ) Return on average common equity ('ROCE') 12.01 % 12.53 % (52 ) Noninterest income as a % of total revenue 37.00 % 35.61 % 139 Efficiency ratio 67.53 % 62.71 % 482 CAPITAL - PERIOD END CET1 capital ratio* 9.96 % 9.68 % 28 bp Tier 1 capital ratio* 11.03 % 10.74 % 29 bp Total capital ratio* 12.83 % 12.57 % 26 bp Tier 1 leverage ratio* 8.20 % 8.24 % (4 )bp Risk-weighted assets ('RWA') (billions) $ 62.4 $ 63.1 $ (1 ) (1 )% Total equity to total assets 9.49 % 9.86 % (37 )bp Period-end shares outstanding (millions) 552 555 (3 ) - Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ - - Book value per common share $ 13.65 $ 13.59 $ 0.06 - SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 80.09 % 83.21 % (312 )bp Loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 82.02 % 85.90 % (388 )bp Full-time equivalent associates 8,284 8,466 (182 ) (2 )% CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET: YIELDS AND RATES Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 4Q20 Total loan yield 3.55 % 3.56 % Total deposit cost 0.14 % 0.18 % Total funding cost 0.24 % 0.28 % * Current quarter is an estimate. See footnote disclosures on page 11. 4 CONSOLIDATED PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 change vs. (In millions) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $ % Assets: Loans and leases: Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ 33,951 $ 33,103 $ 848 3 % Commercial real estate 12,470 12,275 195 2 Total Commercial 46,421 45,379 1,042 2 Consumer real estate 11,053 11,725 (672 ) (6 ) Credit card and other2 1,126 1,128 (2 ) - Total Consumer 12,178 12,853 (675 ) (5 ) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 58,600 58,232 368 1 Loans held for sale 811 1,022 (211 ) (21 ) Investment securities 8,361 8,057 304 4 Trading securities 1,076 1,176 (100 ) (9 ) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 11,635 8,351 3,284 39 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 520 445 75 17 Total interest earning assets 81,004 77,284 3,720 5 Cash and due from banks 1,169 1,203 (34 ) (3 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,850 1,864 (14 ) (1 ) Premises and equipment, net 719 759 (40 ) (5 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (914 ) (963 ) 49 5 Other assets 3,685 4,063 (378 ) (9 ) Total assets $ 87,513 $ 84,209 $ 3,304 4 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Savings $ 27,023 $ 27,324 $ (301 ) (1 )% Time deposits 4,653 5,070 (418 ) (8 ) Other interest-bearing deposits 16,444 15,415 1,029 7 Total interest-bearing deposits 48,120 47,810 311 1 Trading liabilities 454 353 101 29 Short-term borrowings 2,203 2,198 4 - Term borrowings 1,671 1,670 2 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 52,448 52,030 417 1 Noninterest-bearing deposits 25,046 22,173 2,874 13 Other liabilities 1,712 1,699 12 1 Total liabilities 79,206 75,903 3,303 4 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 470 470 - - Common stock 345 347 (2 ) - Capital surplus 5,036 5,073 (37 ) (1 ) Retained earnings 2,402 2,261 140 6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (242 ) (140 ) (102 ) (73 ) Combined shareholders' equity 8,012 8,012 - - Noncontrolling interest 295 295 - - Total shareholders' equity 8,307 8,307 - - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,513 $ 84,209 $ 3,304 4 % Memo: Total Deposits $ 73,167 $ 69,982 $ 3,184 5 % Numbers may not foot due to rounding. See footnote disclosures on page 11. 5 CONSOLIDATED NONPERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES ('NPL') Quarterly, Unaudited As of 1Q21 change vs. (In millions, except ratio data) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $ % Nonperforming loans and leases Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ 144 $ 144 $ - - % Commercial real estate 67 58 9 15 Consumer real estate 180 182 (2 ) (1 ) Credit card and other 2 2 - 22 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 394 $ 386 $ 7 2 % Asset Quality Ratio Nonperforming loans and leases to loans and leases Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) 0.42 % 0.43 % Commercial real estate 0.54 0.48 Consumer real estate 1.63 1.56 Credit card and other 0.22 0.18 Total nonperforming loans and leases to loans and leases 0.67 % 0.66 % Numbers may not foot due to rounding. ` CONSOLIDATED LOANS AND LEASES 90 DAYS OR MORE PAST DUE AND ACCRUING Quarterly, Unaudited As of 1Q21 change vs. (In millions) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $ % Loans and leases 90 days or more past due and accruing Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ - $ - $ - (62 )% Commercial real estate - - - NM Consumer real estate 12 15 (3 ) (19 ) Credit card and other - 1 - (37 ) Total loans and leases 90 days or more past due and accruing $ 13 $ 16 $ (3 ) (20 )% Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 6 CONSOLIDATED NET CHARGE-OFFS Quarterly, Unaudited As of 1Q21 change vs. (In millions, except ratio data) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 Charge-off, Recoveries and Related Ratios $ % Gross Charge-offs Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ 15 $ 35 $ (20 ) (56 )% Commercial real estate 3 - 3 NM Consumer real estate 1 1 - (6 ) Credit card and other 3 4 (1 ) (16 ) Total gross charge-offs $ 23 $ 40 $ (17 ) (43 )% Gross Recoveries Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ (6 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) (47 )% Commercial real estate (2 ) (1 ) - (43 ) Consumer real estate (6 ) (5 ) (1 ) (25 ) Credit card and other (1 ) (1 ) - 22 Total gross recoveries $ (15 ) $ (12 ) $ (3 ) (28 )% Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) $ 10 $ 31 $ (22 ) (69 )% Commercial real estate 2 (1 ) 2 NM Consumer real estate (5 ) (4 ) (1 ) (38 ) Credit card and other 2 2 - (13 ) Total net charge-offs $ 8 $ 29 $ (21 ) (72 )% Annualized Net Charge-off (Recovery) Rates Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) 0.12 % 0.36 % Commercial real estate 0.06 (0.02 ) Consumer real estate (0.18 ) (0.12 ) Credit card and other 0.65 0.68 Total loans and leases 0.06 % 0.19 % Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 7 CONSOLIDATED ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES AND RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Quarterly, Unaudited As of 1Q21 Change vs. (In millions) 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 Summary of Changes in the Components of the Allowance For Credit Losses $ % Allowance for loan and lease losses - beginning $ 963 $ 988 $ (25 ) (3 )% Charge-offs: Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) (15 ) (35 ) 20 56 Commercial real estate (3 ) - (3 ) NM Consumer real estate (1 ) (1 ) - 6 Credit card and other (3 ) (4 ) 1 16 Total charge-offs (23 ) (40 ) 17 43 Recoveries: Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) 6 4 2 47 Commercial real estate 2 1 - 43 Consumer real estate 6 5 1 25 Credit card and other 1 1 - (22 ) Total Recoveries 15 12 3 28 Provision for loan and lease losses: Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) (1 ) (5 ) 4 81 Commercial real estate (8 ) 34 (42 ) (124 ) Consumer real estate (26 ) (27 ) 1 5 Credit card and other (6 ) 3 (9 ) NM Total provision for loan and lease losses: (41 ) 4 (45 ) NM Allowance for loan and lease losses - ending $ 914 $ 963 $ (49 ) (5 )% Reserve for unfunded commitments - beginning $ 85 $ 89 $ (4 ) (5 )% Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - - - NM Acquired reserve for unfunded commitments - (1 ) 1 100 Provision for unfunded commitments (4 ) (3 ) (1 ) (33 ) Reserve for unfunded commitments - ending $ 81 $ 85 $ (4 ) (5 ) Total allowance for credit losses- ending $ 995 $ 1,048 $ (53 ) (5 )% Numbers may not foot due to rounding. CONSOLIDATED ASSET QUALITY RATIOS - ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES Quarterly, Unaudited As of 1Q21 4Q20 Allowance for loans and lease losses to loans and leases Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) 1.30 % 1.37 % Commercial real estate 1.86 % 1.97 % Consumer real estate 2.00 % 2.07 % Credit card and other 1.63 % 2.34 % Total allowance for loans and lease losses to loans and leases 1.56 % 1.65 % Allowance for loans and lease losses to nonperforming loans and leases Commercial, financial, and industrial (C&I) 307 % 315 % Commercial real estate 345 % 415 % Consumer real estate 123 % 133 % Credit card and other 749 % 1,313 % Total allowance for loans and lease losses to nonperforming loans and leases 232 % 249 % 8 REGIONAL BANKING Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 Change vs. 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $/bp % Income Statement (millions) Net interest income $ 426 $ 430 $ (4 ) (1 )% Noninterest income 99 105 (6 ) (6 ) Total revenue 526 535 (9 ) (2 ) Noninterest expense 272 306 (34 ) (11 ) Pre-provision net revenue1 254 229 25 11 Provision for credit losses (32 ) (2 ) (30 ) NM Income before income tax expense 286 231 55 24 Income tax expense 66 53 13 25 Net income $ 220 $ 178 $ 42 24 % Average Balances (billions) Total loans and leases $ 40.1 $ 40.6 $ (0.5 ) (1 )% Interest-earning assets 40.1 40.6 (0.5 ) (1 ) Total assets 42.4 43.0 (0.6 ) (1 ) Total deposits 62.0 60.7 1.3 2 Key Metrics Net interest margin3 4.34 % 4.24 % 10 bp Efficiency ratio 51.66 % 57.26 % (560 )bp Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances) 62.53 % 65.37 % (284 )bp Loans-to-deposits ratio (average-end balances) 64.60 % 66.91 % (231 )bp Return on average assets (annualized) 2.10 % 1.65 % 45 bp Return on allocated equity4 24.05 % 17.97 % 608 bp Financial center locations 490 492 (2 ) - % Numbers may not add to total due to rounding. Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. See footnote disclosures on page 11. Regional Banking segment: Offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers primarily in the southern and southeastern U.S. and other selected markets. Regional Banking also provides investment, wealth management, financial planning, trust and asset management services for consumer customers. 9 SPECIALTY BANKING Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 Change vs. 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $/bp % Income Statement (millions) Net interest income $ 159 $ 173 $ (14 ) (8 )% Noninterest income 185 167 18 11 Total revenue 344 340 4 1 Noninterest expense 154 135 19 14 Pre-provision net revenue1 190 205 (15 ) (7 ) Provision for credit losses (7 ) 11 (18 ) NM Income before income tax expense 196 194 2 1 Income tax expense 47 47 - - Net income $ 149 $ 147 $ 2 1 % Average Balances (billions) Total loans and leases $ 17.2 $ 18.2 $ (1.0 ) (6 )% Interest-earning assets 20.2 21.1 (0.9 ) (4 ) Total assets 21.5 22.5 (1.0 ) (4 ) Total deposits 5.4 4.9 0.4 9 Key Metrics Fixed income product average daily revenue (thousands) $ 1,885 $ 1,505 $ 380 25 % Net interest margin3 3.19 % 3.26 % (7 )bp Efficiency ratio 44.86 % 39.71 % 515 bp Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances) 314 % 365 % (5,086 )bp Loans-to-deposits ratio (average-end balances) 320 % 370 % (4,944 )bp Return on average assets (annualized) 2.81 % 2.60 % 21 bp Return on allocated equity4 33.73 % 32.33 % 140 bp Numbers may not add to total due to rounding. Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. See footnote disclosures on page 11. Specialty Banking segment: Consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. Specialty Banking's lines of business include asset-based lending, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial real estate, franchise finance, correspondent banking, equipment finance, mortgage, and title insurance. In addition to traditional lending and deposit taking, Specialty Banking also delivers treasury management solutions, loan syndications, international banking and SBA lending. Additionally, Specialty Banking has a line of business focused on fixed income securities sales, trading, underwriting, and strategies for institutional clients in the U.S. and abroad, as well as loan sales, portfolio advisory services, and derivative sales. 10 CORPORATE Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q21 Change vs. 1Q21 4Q20 4Q20 $ % Income Statement (millions) Net interest income/(expense) $ (77 ) $ (81 ) $ 4 5 % Noninterest income 13 17 (4 ) (24 ) Total revenues (64 ) (64 ) - - Noninterest expense 118 67 51 76 Pre-provision net revenue1 (182 ) (131 ) (51 ) (39 ) Provision for credit losses (6 ) (7 ) 1 14 Income before income tax expense (176 ) (124 ) (52 ) (42 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (43 ) (44 ) 1 2 Net income/(loss) $ (133 ) $ (80 ) $ (53 ) (66 )% Average Balance Sheet (billions) Interest bearing assets $ 18.4 $ 15.3 $ 3.2 21 % Total assets 21.5 18.3 3.2 17 Numbers may not add to total due to rounding. Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to agree with current presentation. See footnote disclosures on page 11. Corporate segment: Consists primarily of corporate support functions including risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. Shared support services such as human resources, properties, technology, credit risk and bank operations are allocated to the activities of Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. Additionally, the Corporate segment includes centralized management of capital and funding to support the business activities of the company including management of wholesale funding, liquidity, and capital management and allocation. Finally, the Corporate segment includes the revenue and expense associated with run-off businesses such as pre-2009 mortgage banking elements, run-off consumer and trust preferred loan portfolios, and other exited businesses. FOOTNOTES 1 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is reconciled to income before income taxes (GAAP) in the table. 2 Credit card and other includes an insignificant amount of commercial credit card balances. 3 Net interest margin is computed using total NII adjusted for FTE assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent, and, where applicable state taxes. 4 Segment equity is allocated based on an internal allocation methodology. 11 GLOSSARY OF TERMS Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio: Ratio consisting of common equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangibles, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets. Current Expected Credit Loss ('CECL'): New accounting standard that focuses on estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans which is measured by the difference between amortized cost and the net amount expected to be collected. Fully Taxable Equivalent ('FTE'): Reflects the amount of tax-exempt income adjusted to a level that would yield the same after-tax income had that income been subject to taxation. Non-Purchased Credit Deteriorated ('Non-PCD') Financial Assets: Acquired individual financial assets (or acquired groups of financial assets with similar risk characteristics) that, as of the date of acquisition, do not have a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination, as determined by an acquirer's assessment. Purchased Credit Deteriorated ('PCD') Financial Assets: Acquired individual financial assets (or acquired groups of financial assets with similar risk characteristics) that, as of the date of acquisition, have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination, as determined by an acquirer's assessment. Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Ratio consisting of shareholders' equity adjusted for certain unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities, plus qualifying portions of noncontrolling interests, less disallowed portions of goodwill, other intangible assets, and deferred tax assets as well as certain other regulatory deductions divided by risk-weighted assets. Key Ratios Return on Average Assets: Ratio is annualized net income to average total assets. Return on Average Common Equity: Ratio is annualized net income available to common shareholders to average common equity. Noninterest Income as a Percentage of Total Revenue: Ratio is noninterest income to total revenue - taxable equivalent. Efficiency Ratio: Ratio is noninterest expense to total revenue - taxable equivalent. Leverage Ratio: Ratio is tier 1 capital to average assets for leverage. Asset Quality - Consolidated Key Ratios Nonperforming loans and leases ('NPL') %: Ratio is nonaccruing loans and leases in the loan portfolio to total period-end loans and leases. Net charge-offs %: Ratio is annualized net charge-offs to total average loans and leases. Allowance / loans and leases: Ratio is allowance for loan and lease losses to total period-end loans and leases. Allowance / Nonperforming loans and leases: Ratio is allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans and leases in the loan portfolio. Allowance / charge-offs: Ratio is allowance for loan and lease losses to annualized net charge-offs. Operating Segments Regional Banking segment: Offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers primarily in the southern and southeastern U.S. and other selected markets. Regional Banking also provides investment, wealth management, financial planning, trust and asset management services for consumer customers. Specialty Banking segment: Consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. Specialty Banking's lines of business include asset-based lending, mortgage warehouse lending, commercial real estate, franchise finance, correspondent banking, equipment finance, mortgage, and title insurance. In addition to traditional lending and deposit taking, Specialty Banking also delivers treasury management solutions, loan syndications, international banking and SBA lending. Additionally, Specialty Banking has a line of business focused on fixed income securities sales, trading, underwriting, and strategies for institutional clients in the U.S. and abroad, as well as loan sales, portfolio advisory services, and derivative sales. Corporate segment: Consists primarily of corporate support functions including risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. Shared support services such as human resources, properties, technology, credit risk and bank operations are allocated to the activities of Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. Additionally, the Corporate segment includes centralized management of capital and funding to support the business activities of the company including management of wholesale funding, liquidity, and capital management and allocation. Finally, the Corporate segment includes the revenue and expense associated with run-off businesses such as pre-2009 mortgage banking elements, run-off consumer and trust preferred loan portfolios, and other exited businesses. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer First Horizon National Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 13:27:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 09:28a FIRST HORIZON : Selected information from First Horizon's First Quarter 2021 Ea.. PU 09:27a FIRST HORIZON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09:18a First Horizon Announces Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing Ser.. GL 04/27 First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock GL 04/22 FIRST HORIZON : UBS Adjusts First Horizon National's Price Target to $24 From $.. MT 04/21 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Continuing to Gather Strength Ahead of Wednesda.. MT 04/21 DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Aid First Horizon Bank With Commercial Credit Card Processi.. MT 04/21 SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday MT 04/21 DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Help First Horizon Bank Optimize Commercial Credit Card Pro.. BU 04/21 FIRST HORIZON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ