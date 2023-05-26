Advanced search
    FHN   US3205171057

FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION

(FHN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
10.88 USD   -0.18%
First Horizon to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

05/26/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the "Company") will host an Investor Day in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with presentations by members of the executive leadership team.

The presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. (CT) and conclude no later than 1:00 p.m. (CT)

A live audio webcast of the conference and presentation slides will be available to the public on the day of the event in the Events and Presentations section of First Horizon's Investor Relations website at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the event. In person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. 

Materials from Investor Day may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest-rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, customer and investor responses to these conditions, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, natural disasters, and items mentioned in the Investor Day material, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in FHN's recent filings with the SEC. FHN disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

About First Horizon 
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-to-host-investor-day-on-tuesday-june-6-2023-301836060.html

