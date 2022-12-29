Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Horizon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHN   US3205171057

FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION

(FHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53 2022-12-29 pm EST
24.50 USD   +0.10%
02:01pKeva Latham Named to Color Magazine's Power List 40 Under 40
PR
12/20First Horizon Wins Gold in the Best in Biz and MarCom Awards
PR
12/16First Horizon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 18, 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keva Latham Named to Color Magazine's Power List 40 Under 40

12/29/2022 | 02:01pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon is pleased to announce that Keva Latham, SVP Director of Compensation, has been recognized by Color Magazine in its 2022 Power 40 Under 40 list. The honorees were celebrated and are highlighted in the online publication.

COLOR's POWER 40 Under 40 publication highlights rising leaders of color in business, arts and community who are transforming their industries and forwarding the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.  Candidates were nominated by their organization for demonstrating leadership in their chosen field as well as their involvement in the community and volunteer efforts.  

"Keva consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership in her current role, as a mentor and as the chairwoman of the Women's Initiative associate resource group in Memphis.  Keva also makes community involvement a priority.  As the founder of Banking and Buckets Youth Financial Literacy and Basketball Skills Camp, I am proud she was recognized for her efforts within our company and our communities," says Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon.  

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keva-latham-named-to-color-magazines-power-list-40-under-40-301711119.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
