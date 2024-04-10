MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today the naming of Martin de Laureal as President of First Horizon Advisors, Inc. the Wealth Management subsidiary of First Horizon, and head of Private Banking for the company.

In his new role, de Laureal's responsibilities include Investment Management, Brokerage, Trust, Financial Planning and Family Office services as well as oversight of the Private Banking team. He most recently served as President of First Horizon Advisors, Inc. Previously, he was President of IBERIABANK Wealth Management with overall responsibility for Iberia Wealth Advisors and Iberia Financial Services. Prior to joining IBERIABANK, de Laureal worked for Scotia Howard Weil for 14 years, serving on Scotiabank's U.S. Management Committee and Operating Committee. He began his career in the Investment Banking department of Wachovia, where he focused on M&A transactions and debt and equity capital raises for both public and private equity backed clients.

"We are thrilled to name Martin head of our Wealth Management business," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Horizon. "Martin's experience, tenure with the company and client-centric approach will be instrumental in advancing our wealth management and private banking capabilities to deepen client relationships."

As an active leader in the community, de Laureal has served on numerous nonprofit and civic boards in New Orleans and the Gulf States region. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Crime Commission, YPO Louisiana and the New Orleans Police Foundation. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Trustees for Trinity Episcopal School.

de Laureal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Washington & Lee University. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and three sons.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. is the Wealth Management business of First Horizon, a leading banking franchise in the Southeastern United States. With $65 billion in assets under management/administration and a client-centric mission, First Horizon Advisors offers expertise in Investment Management, Financial Planning, Private Banking, Trust, and Family Office services to our clients.

