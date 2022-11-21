First Hydrogen Completes Successful Track Run in UK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to showcase its hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles (LCV) in operation at the HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground, located near Birmingham, UK. The following link shows the LCVs in operation during its initial test runs, one in fuel-cell and one in battery electric mode (FH Track Run). The vehicles are certified for road use in the United Kingdom (UK), excluding Northern Ireland. Fleet trials with major UK operators are scheduled for January 2023. A total of 14 fleet operators in various industries are engaged to participate in the trials through the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC).

The Company is now counting down to the unveiling of its new next generation vehicle. First Hydrogen's next generation vehicle platform is the culmination of 18 months of work by First Hydrogen's Automotive team and represents a major step forward for the Company by providing zero emission, compelling range, payload and overall total cost of ownership for the light commercial vehicle segment.

The Company's commercial vehicle strategy is focused on supplying zero emission LCVs to the UK, European Union, United States and Canada. The global light commercial vehicle market is projected to reach $786.5 billion by 20301. These vehicles, together with the Company's Hydrogen-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution, which supplies green hydrogen fuel, distribution and complementing vehicle management services, will help the sector meet zero emission targets.





First Hydrogen's LCVs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8330/145013_081866e89479f8ff_001full.jpg





First Hydrogen and AVL Teams

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8330/145013_081866e89479f8ff_002full.jpg

Steve Gill, CEO of Automotive for First Hydrogen Limited, says: "We believe that our next generation LCVs represents a holistic solution for commercial fleet operators needing to go green and cost-effectively run their business. We are very excited with our new designs and look forward to sharing these soon."

Balraj Mann, Chairman & CEO First Hydrogen states: "Our automotive team, led by Steve Gill, has made significant progress in the past 18 months which started off as a conceptual idea and two agreements (with Ballard Power and AVL Powertrain) to having our LCVs successfully complete a track run. And within weeks we will unveil our new next generation LCV. This is an exciting and proud time for our company."

1 Allied Research

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.

