Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at Fleet & Mobility Live, at the NEC in Birmingham, UK on October 3rd and 4th. The show is the UK's leading annual fleet and mobility community event. The Company's hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle (FCEV) will be at stand P14a, in the Tomorrow's Fleet section.

First Hydrogen's Chief Commercial Officer, Allan Rushforth, will participate in the panel discussion, The road ahead for zero emissions logistics, on the first day of Fleet & Mobility Live. He will discuss First Hydrogen's performance and their suitability for fleet operations based on the results of its first UK road trials with fleet management company Rivus. Rushforth will be joined by speakers from Mitie, the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, and British supermarket chain, Waitrose & Partners.

First Hydrogen is the first company to demonstrate its FCEV for the light commercial vehicle market on British roads. Working with members of the Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC) and other major fleets, First Hydrogen is demonstrating the capabilities of hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles through a series of road trials. The trials deliver a zero-emission road transport experience, free of range anxiety, over real-life duty cycles.

In the first trial, Rivus concluded: '...overall, the vehicle performed very well during testing, appearing, much more robust than battery electric vehicles in terms of how vehicle efficiency was affected by different load factors' in its post-trial report. In subsequent trials with SSE Plc (SSE), the first energy company to road test the Company's FCEV, the vehicle maintained efficiency and had a range of over 630km (400 miles) on a single refuelling. Drivers also noted that heavier payloads and driving at higher speeds did not noticeably affect cell performance or reduce range.

Data collected during the operator road trials is also supporting First Hydrogen to calculate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), a key concern for fleet managers when purchasing vehicles. This analysis will enable First Hydrogen to demonstrate the value of its hydrogen-powered LCVs from a cost perspective as well as environmental impact, building a powerful business case for adoption.

Steve Gill, CEO at First Hydrogen Automotive, says: "Fleet & Mobility Live is our first time exhibiting the vehicles at a trade show and provides a prime opportunity for us to showcase our groundbreaking powertrain technology in front of leading decision makers and influencers in fleet management."

First Hydrogen will be on stand P14a at Fleet & Mobility Live on 3rd & 4th October 2023.

Find event details here: https://www.fleetandmobilitylive.com/2023-agenda

ENDS

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company has designed and built hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV has a range of 630+ kilometres. These vehicles are being trialled with an initial 16 fleet operators in the United Kingdom. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Group CEO

Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

investors@firsthydrogen.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182129