Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has reached a milestone as its hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) has completed a successful trial with Amazon (see news release May 6, 2024). The trial took place in London, UK, with the FCEV accumulating 535 km (332 miles), delivering 3,462 packages with 1,547 stops. Amazon confirmed the FCEV performed well during the trial; the FCEV was used in 8-10 hour shifts that included frequent stops. As a result of trials to date, improvements in design and predictive behaviour (AI) will be implemented to maximize payload and performance. Building on the success of the real-world trials and showcasing our hydrogen-as-a-service model (HASS), through partnerships, the Company will expand its trials to Europe and North America.

Telematics data was downloaded and analyzed daily by Amazon's Data Science team to evaluate FCEV performance in various conditions. The delivery cycle with frequent start-stops and the influence of driver behaviour on energy efficiency and recovery provides data analysts with real-world metrics. Based on data, the projected range of the Company's FCEV under these conditions is 397 km (247 miles). First Hydrogen's engineers believe the range can be improved to greater than 450 km (280 miles) with further improvements before needing to refuel.

The human influence (driver) provided essential factors to the data, as drivers run over curbs, shift to Park before the vehicle comes to a full stop, do not slow down when driving over speed bumps, potholes or bumpy roads and some drive aggressively. The data recorded during the trial provided both First Hydrogen and Amazon engineers analytics to compare hydrogen-powered fuel cells versus battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles. First Hydrogen engineers are able to use the data to implement additional developments:

Predictive software

Used to manage energy to optimize power split and system efficiency, analyze customer drive cycles to provide best routes. The Company's AI algorithm will incorporate data such as delivery stops, traffic information, weather conditions and drivers to improve vehicle efficiency and predefine delivery routes.

Pedal controller tuning

During short and dynamic drop-off drives, driving style plays a role in the overall hydrogen consumption. The FCV driving program can be set to different settings to optimize efficiency for highway, city driving, parcel delivery, etc. The FCEV encourages regenerative braking and allows gentle acceleration.

Design a new operation mode

Ancillary power consumption during vehicle drop-off stops contributes to higher total energy consumption. The FCEV will implement a new operating mode lowering ancillary power and automatically switching the vehicle off after the FCEV has stopped for a number of minutes to reduce energy consumption.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built hydrogen-fuel- cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV") in partnership with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The FCEV has a range of 630+ kilometres. These vehicles are being trialled with fleet operators in the United Kingdom. First Hydrogen is also developing a 35MW green hydrogen production facility and vehicle assembly factory in Shawinigan, Quebec.

