NOTICE OF ANNUAL REVIEW MEETING (ARM)

Notice is hereby given to the certificate holders of First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM) that Annual Review Meeting [ARM] of certificate holders will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at principal office of First IBL Modaraba, 4-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to review the performance of First IBL Modaraba for the year ended June 30, 2023.

The persons entitled to attend the meeting will be those certificate holders whose names are entered in the register of certificate holders seven (7) days before October 25, 2023.

The certificate transfer books of FIBLM will remain close from October 19, 2023 to October 25, 2023 (both days inclusive)

Company Secretary

October 4, 2023