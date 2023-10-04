First IBL Modaraba : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2023
October 04, 2023 at 01:10 am EDT
Corporate Information
Modaraba Management Company
IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited
Board of Directors
Mr. Arslan Khan Khakwani
Chairman
Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad
Director
Mr. Salman Ahmad
Independent Director
Ms. Faiza Jabeen
Female director
Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi
Chief Executive
Company Secretary
Mr. Hassan Fareed
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Zeeshan Ahmed
Internal Auditor
Mr. Jahangir Hassan
Shari'ah Advisor
Dr. Salman Ahmed Khan
Legal Advisor
M/s. Holscott International [Legal services]
Bankers
Meezan Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa
Auditors to the Modaraba
Crow Hussain Chaudhury
Chartered Accountants
Share Registrar
Corp Tec Associates (Pvt.) Limited
503 E, Johar Town, Lahore.
Telephone No. 042-35170335 - 37
Registered/ Principal Office
Office No.4-L, Main Ferozepur Road,
Gulberg3, Lahore.
Telephone No. 042-35969435 & 36
www.firstibl.com
NOTICE OF ANNUAL REVIEW MEETING (ARM)
Notice is hereby given to the certificate holders of First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM) that Annual Review Meeting [ARM] of certificate holders will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at principal office of First IBL Modaraba, 4-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to review the performance of First IBL Modaraba for the year ended June 30, 2023.
The persons entitled to attend the meeting will be those certificate holders whose names are entered in the register of certificate holders seven (7) days before October 25, 2023.
The certificate transfer books of FIBLM will remain close from October 19, 2023 to October 25, 2023 (both days inclusive)
Company Secretary
October 4, 2023
First IBL Modaraba is a Pakistan-based financial institution. The Company is engaged in various Islamic modes of financing and operations, including Ijarah, Musharaka and Murabaha arrangements. The Company's segments include Murabaha receivable, Musharaka receivable, Ijarah receivable and Investment in ijarah under Islamic Financial Accounting Standard-2 (IFAS-2). The Company is engaged investing in Shari'ah compliant securities. It provides Islamic Financial products to the corporate sector, as well as individual consumers. Its clientele ranges from the construction and engineering companies, textile companies, power generation companies, cement manufacturing companies, educational sector, universities and group companies to individuals. It offers working capital for a business, house loans and term leases for vehicles and machinery. Its products include Musharakah (Islamic lending/personal lending), Ijarah (lease for vehicles/machineries) and Murabaha (working capital).