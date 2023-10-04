Corporate Information

Modaraba Management Company

IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited

Board of Directors

Mr. Arslan Khan Khakwani

Chairman

Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Director

Mr. Salman Ahmad

Independent Director

Ms. Faiza Jabeen

Female director

Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi

Chief Executive

Company Secretary

Mr. Hassan Fareed

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Zeeshan Ahmed

Internal Auditor

Mr. Jahangir Hassan

Shari'ah Advisor

Dr. Salman Ahmed Khan

Legal Advisor

M/s. Holscott International [Legal services]

Bankers

Meezan Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa

Auditors to the Modaraba

Crow Hussain Chaudhury

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

Corp Tec Associates (Pvt.) Limited

503 E, Johar Town, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35170335 - 37

Registered/ Principal Office

Office No.4-L, Main Ferozepur Road,

Gulberg3, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35969435 & 36

www.firstibl.com

NOTICE OF ANNUAL REVIEW MEETING (ARM)

Notice is hereby given to the certificate holders of First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM) that Annual Review Meeting [ARM] of certificate holders will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at principal office of First IBL Modaraba, 4-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to review the performance of First IBL Modaraba for the year ended June 30, 2023.

The persons entitled to attend the meeting will be those certificate holders whose names are entered in the register of certificate holders seven (7) days before October 25, 2023.

The certificate transfer books of FIBLM will remain close from October 19, 2023 to October 25, 2023 (both days inclusive)

Company Secretary

October 4, 2023

