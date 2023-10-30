Corporate Information

Modaraba Management Company

IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited

Board of Directors

Mr. Arslan Khan Khakwani

Chairman

Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Director

Mr. Salman Ahmad

Independent Director

Ms. Faiza Jabeen

Female director

Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi

Chief Executive

Company Secretary

Mr. Hassan Fareed

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Zeeshan Ahmed

Internal Auditor

Mr. Jahangir Hassan

Shari'ah Advisor

Dr. Salman Ahmed Khan

Legal Advisor

M/s. Holscott International [Legal services]

Bankers

Meezan Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa

Auditors to the Modaraba

Crow Hussain Chaudhury

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

Corp Tec Associates (Pvt.) Limited

503 E, Johar Town, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35170335 - 37

Registered/ Principal Office

Office No.4-L, Main Ferozepur Road,

Gulberg3, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35969435 & 36

www.firstibl.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Ltd, the managing company of First IBL Modaraba (FIBLM), I am delighted to present the Quarterly Report featuring unaudited financial statements for FIBLM, covering the first quarter ending on September 30, 2023.

In the face of challenging economic conditions characterized by high inflation rates, reduced purchasing power, restrictions on imports, persistent supply constraints, and an overall challenging economic landscape, I am pleased to report that your Modaraba has achieved a net profit of Rs. 5.203 million for this quarter. This is a notable improvement compared to the profit of Rs. 2.643 million recorded in the previous reporting period.

Segment wise contribution of operating income is as follows:

Revenue Segment Highlights

5.42

4.03

2.60

2.63

1.87

1.87

1.62

0.91

Ijarah

Musharikah

Investment property

Others

Sep 2023

Sep 022

During the reporting period the management focused on investment of funds in Ijarah and musharikah segment to generate more handsome return for its valued certificate holders.

Asset base highlights are as follows:

Asset Base

228.59 222.81

153.27 131.41

75.33 91.40

Current Assets

Non Current Assets

Total Assets

Sep 2023

June 2023

During the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 recoveries were smooth and subsequently invested in income generating segments.

5.42

4.03

2.60 2.63

1.87

1.87

1.62

0.91

Ijarah

Musharikah

Investment property

Others

Sep 2023

Sep 022

153.27

228.59 222.81

131.41

75.33 91.40

Current Assets

Non Current Assets

Total Assets

Sep 2023

June 2023

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

First IBL Modaraba published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 05:00:45 UTC.