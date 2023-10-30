On behalf of the Board of Directors of IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Ltd, the managing company of First IBL Modaraba (FIBLM), I am delighted to present the Quarterly Report featuring unaudited financial statements for FIBLM, covering the first quarter ending on September 30, 2023.

In the face of challenging economic conditions characterized by high inflation rates, reduced purchasing power, restrictions on imports, persistent supply constraints, and an overall challenging economic landscape, I am pleased to report that your Modaraba has achieved a net profit of Rs. 5.203 million for this quarter. This is a notable improvement compared to the profit of Rs. 2.643 million recorded in the previous reporting period.

Segment wise contribution of operating income is as follows:

Revenue Segment Highlights

5.42 4.03 2.60 2.63 1.87 1.87 1.62 0.91 Ijarah Musharikah Investment property Others Sep 2023 Sep 022

During the reporting period the management focused on investment of funds in Ijarah and musharikah segment to generate more handsome return for its valued certificate holders.

Asset base highlights are as follows:

Asset Base

228.59 222.81

153.27 131.41

75.33 91.40

Current Assets Non Current Assets Total Assets Sep 2023 June 2023

During the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 recoveries were smooth and subsequently invested in income generating segments.