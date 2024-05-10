QUARTERLY REPORT

Corporate Information

Modaraba Management Company

IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited

Board of Directors

Mr. Arslan Khan Khakwani

Chairman

Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Director

Mr. Salman Ahmad

Independent Director

Ms. Faiza Jabeen

Female director

Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi

Chief Executive

Company Secretary

Mr. Hassan Fareed

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Butt

Internal Auditor

Mr. Jahangir Hassan

Shari'ah Advisor

Dr. Salman Ahmed Khan

Legal Advisor

M/s. Holscott International [Legal services]

Bankers

Meezan Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa

Auditors to the Modaraba

Crow Hussain Chaudhury

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

Corp Tec Associates (Pvt.) Limited

503 E, Johar Town, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35170335 - 37

Registered/ Principal Office

Office No.4-L, Main Ferozepur Road,

Gulberg3, Lahore.

Telephone No. 042-35969435 & 36

www.firstibl.com

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors of M/s IBL Modaraba Management (Private) Limited [IBLMM], the Management Company of First IBL Modaraba [FIBLM], is pleased to present the quarterly results of First IBL Modaraba for the nine month's period ended March 31, 2024 along with directors' report to its certificate holders.

Despite the challenging economic environment, including factors such as political uncertainty, a decrease in foreign exchange reserves, the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee, a high KIBOR rate, an increasing inflation rate, and high fuel prices, your Modaraba has demonstrated significant progress by booking a pre-tax profit of Rs.16.303 million, as compared to Rs. 8.333 million in the preceding period. This achievement is noteworthy given the current circumstances.

Total assets of FIBLM during the period were maintained at Rs.241.282 million as compare to Rs.222.814 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Total liabilities of FIBLM during the period were stood at Rs.25.188 million as compare to Rs.21.585 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

The Modaraba management is striving to invest its funds in more secure and income generating financing options in order to enhance the profitability of the Modaraba.

The board wishes to extend its appreciation to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Registrar Modarabas, State Bank of Pakistan, and the NBFI & Modaraba Association of Pakistan for their consistent support and guidance.

The board expresses its appreciation and gratitude towards the certificate holders and customers for placing their trust in us. We assure them that we will maintain sufficient internal controls, offer personalized services, and uphold a high standard of corporate governance across all our activities.

The Board also appreciates team of the Modaraba for their dedication and hard work for the growth of the Modaraba in all areas of its activities.

for & On behalf of

The Board of Directors of

IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited

Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi

Chief Executive

May 10, 2024

ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ

ٹسرف ہک وج )ڈٹیمل ٹیویئارپ(ٹنمجنیم ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ ٹسرف زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب ریغ( ےک ہام ون ےک 0202 چرام 13ےک ےہ ینپمک ٹنمجنیم یک ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ شیپ ےئل ےک زرڈلوہ ٹیکفیٹرس ےک سا وک ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ ہعمب جئاتن )ہدش ٹڈآ ۔ےہ اترک سوسحم رخف رپ ےنرک

ہلدابمرذ یکلم ریغ ،ماہبا یسایس ںیم سج ، نارود ےک لوحام یشاعم لکشم ہدوجوم نیرت دنلب یک تقو ،دوس حرش دنلب ، یمک ںیم ردق یک ہیپور یناتسکاپ ،یمک ںیم ےلھچپ ےن ہبراضم ےک پآ دوجواب ےک ںوتمیق یک نھدنیا دنلب روا حرش یک یئاگنہم نیلم16.303 ںیم ےلباقم ےک عفانم سکیٹ زا لبق ےک ےپور نیلم8.333 ےک لاس رکذ لباق ےس ہجو یک تلااح ہدوجوم یبایماک ہی ۔ایاھکد عفانم سکیٹ زا لبق اک ےپور ۔ ےہ

ےک تاج ہثاثا ےک ےپور نیلم222.814 ہدش ٹروپر ںیم جئاتن یلام ےک2023نوج30

۔ ےئاھکد تاج ہثاثا ےک ےپور نیلم023.040 ےن ہبراضم تدم نارود ںیم ےلباقم

ہمذ ادلاا بجاو یک ےپور نیلم21.585 ہدش ٹروپر ںیم جئاتن یلام ےک2023نوج30

ہمذ ادلاا بجاو یک ےپور نیلم08.344 ےن ہبراضم تدم نارود ںیم ےلباقم ےک ںویراد ۔ںیک ٹروپر ںایراد

ظوفحم دیزم وک زڈنف ےنپا ےئل ےک ےناھڑب وک عفانم ےک ہبراضم ،ٹنمجنیم یک ہبراضم ۔ ےہ یہر رک ششوک یک ےنرک یراک ہیامرس ںیم تاقبط ےلاو ےنرک ادیپ یندمآ روا

کنیب ٹیٹس ، ہبراضم رارٹسجر ،ناتسکاپ فآ نشیمک جنیچسکیا ڈنیا زیرٹروکیس ڈروب ادا ہیرکش اک ناتسکاپ فآ نشیا یسوسیا ہبراضم ڈنیا یئآ یس فیا یب نیا ،ناتسکاپ فآ ۔ یک مہارف یئامنہار روا تیامح یلومعم ریغ ینپا ںیمہ ےن ںوہنج ےہ اتہاچ انرک

رپ مہ ےن ںوہنج ےہ روکشم تیاہن اکزرنٹراپ یرابوراک ، زرڈلوہ ٹیکفیٹرس ےنپا ڈروب مامت ےک سننروگ ٹیروپراک روا ہجوت یتاذ رپ ماظن ینوردنا وک نا ڈروب زین ایک ہسورھب یئآ ٹسرف ڈروب ۔ ےہ اتارک یناہد نیقی یک ےنھکر رارقرب وک لوحام یلاثم ںیم ںوبعش

  • ےہ اتہارس وک تنحم روا یصلخم یک ہلمع روا ہیماظتنا یک ہبراضم لیا یب ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ ٹسرف مظتنم

میہاربا دمحم یضاق

0202 یئم32

FIRST IBL MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

March 2024

June 2023

Note

Rupees

Rupees

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash & Bank balances

60,748,202

82,104,089

Short term investments

3

1,813,999

1,306,793

Ijarah rentals receivable

4

-

224,868

Short term Musharaka receivables

21,163,381

13,553,483

Advances, prepayments and other receivables

5

12,263,041

2,469,641

Advance tax

2,631,777

1,861,395

Current portion of Musharakah receivable

58,199,298

29,890,654

156,819,698

131,410,923

Non-Current Assets

Long term Musharakah receivables

26,454,226

25,548,004

Long term advances and deposits

20,500

20,500

Investment property

6

43,333,501

47,083,522

Fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements

7

14,549,844

18,512,742

Fixed assets under own use

8

104,959

238,699

84,463,030

91,403,467

Total Assets

241,282,728

222,814,390

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

10,832,818

5,797,293

Musharaka finances payable

700,000

700,000

Current portion of non-current liabilities

2,820,903

4,253,911

Presented profit warrants

10,834,598

10,834,598

25,188,319

21,585,802

Non-Current Liabilities

Long term security deposits

3,822,650

2,075,000

Deferred tax liability

-

361,132

3,822,650

2,436,132

Total Liabilities

29,010,969

24,021,934

NET ASSETS

212,271,756

198,792,456

REPRESENTED BY:

Certificate capital

216,875,000

216,875,000

Statutory Reserves

50,021,274

47,395,690

Accumulated loss

(56,312,028)

(66,814,365)

210,584,246

197,456,325

Unrealized gain on revaluation of investments - Available for sale

1,687,510

1,336,131

212,271,756

198,792,456

Contingencies and commitments

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FIRST IBL MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

"Rupees"

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from Ijarah

3,976,504

2,901,265

11,822,481

8,131,449

Profit on Musharaka investments

4,995,049

2,843,585

15,978,260

7,723,031

8,971,553

5,744,850

27,800,741

15,854,480

OTHER INCOME

Other income

Income from investment property

Income from short term investments

Profit on deposits

Reversal of provision against Musharakah profit - net

TOTAL INCOME

EXPENSES

-

1,873,860

3,749

2,304,875

4,182,484

-

13,154,038

167,197

1,873,860

-

1,362,078

3,403,135

-

9,147,985

1,338

5,621,580

3,749

5,379,948

11,006,615

-

38,807,357

599,364

5,621,580

-

3,105,923

9,326,867

1,853,426

27,034,773

Administrative expenses Depreciation on assets under Ijarah

Unrealized loss on re-measurement of investments

Operating Profit

Charge of Modaraba management fee

Workers' welfare fund

(3,772,043)

(3,016,866)

(811)

(6,789,720)

6,364,318

(636,432)

(90,317)

(2,885,252)

(2,336,750)

(32,364)

(5,254,366)

3,893,619

(389,362)

(58,975)

(11,730,126)

(8,690,727)

98,054

(20,322,799)

18,484,558

(1,848,456)

(332,722)

(11,038,523)

(6,514,630)

(33,211)

(17,586,364)

9,448,409

(944,841)

(170,072)

Profit before taxation Taxation

  • Prior Year
  • Current Period
  • Deferred Tax Profit for the period

5,637,569

(822,789)

(958,387)

-

3,856,393

3,445,282

-

(585,697)

-

2,859,585

16,303,380 8,333,496

(822,789)74,005

(2,771,575)(1,416,694)

418,905(996,558)

13,127,921 5,994,249

Profit per Modaraba Certificate - Basic and Diluted

0.18

0.13

0.61

0.28

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST IBL MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Quarter Ended

Nine months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

"Rupees"

Net Profit for the Period

3,856,393

2,859,585

13,127,921

5,994,249

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss

Net unrealized loss in value of available for sale investments

Total Comprehensive Income/ (loss) for the Period

327,380

327,380

4,183,773

(216,283)

327,380

(216,283)

327,380

2,643,301

13,455,301

(1,045,929)

(1,045,929)

4,948,320

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

Chief Financial Officer

FIRST IBL MODARABA

CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit for the period

Adjustments for:

  • Depreciation of fixed assets under own use
  • Depreciation of investment properties
  • Depreciation of fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements
  • Reversal of provision against Musharakah
  • Gain on disposal of fixed assets under own use
  • Dividend income Management Fee
  • Revaluation loss/ (gain) on investment at fair value through profit or loss
  • Workers' Welfare fund
  • Gain on termination of Ijarah arrangements
  • Profit on bank deposits

Operating profit before working capital changes

Decrease / (increase) in current assets:

  • Advances, prepayments and other receivables
  • Ijarah rentals receivable
  • Short term receivable

Decrease in current liabilities:

- Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

Net cash Generated from / (Used in) changes in working capital Cash Generated from Operations

Increase in non-current assets:

  • Long term Musharakah receivables
    Increase in non-current assets:
  • Short term Musharakah receivables Income taxes paid
    Profit received on bank deposits
    Net Cash Generated From / (Used in) Investing Activities

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of fixed assets under own use

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets under own use Purchase of fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements

Proceeds from disposal of assets on termination / completion of Ijarah Dividend income received

Receipt of customers' security deposit

Net Cash Generated From / (Used in) Investing Activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid

Net Cash used in Financing Activities

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period

March 31, 2024

Rupees

13,127,921

133,740

3,750,021

8,690,727

-

-

-

1,848,456

98,054

332,722

-

(5,379,948)

9,473,772

22,601,693

(9,793,400)

224,868

-

5,035,525

(4,533,007)

18,068,686

(927,509)

(38,102,044)

(3,541,956)

5,379,948

(19,122,876)

-

-

(5,451,200)

2,903,547

-

314,642

(2,233,011)

-

-

(21,355,887)

82,104,089

60,748,202

June 30, 2023

Rupees

13,494,930

256,255

5,000,028

9,235,969

(3,167,273)

(143,345)

(262)

1,533,515

35,284

306,703

(397,678)

(3,889,600)

8,769,596

22,264,526

6,075,957

988,013

13,946,517

3,050,848

24,061,335

46,325,861

24,812,375

-

(3,455,564)

3,526,280

71,208,952

-

441,200

(7,539,600)

2,893,291

2,762

1,497,816

(2,704,531)

-

-

68,504,421

13,599,668

82,104,089

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

FIRST IBL MODARABA

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Particulars

Certificate

Statutory

Accumulated

Total Equity

Capital

reserve

loss

Rupees

Balance as at June 30, 2022

216,875,000

45,394,252

(74,820,117)

187,449,135

Comprehensive income for the year

Net profit for the year

Total comprehensive income for the year

Transferred to statutory reserve

Balance as at June 30, 2022

Balance as at June 30, 2023 Comprehensive income for the period

Net profit for the period

Other comprehensive loss for the period

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Transferred to statutory reserve

-

-

10,007,190

10,007,190

-

-

10,007,190

10,007,190

-

2,001,438

(2,001,438)

-

216,875,000

47,395,690

(66,814,365)

197,456,325

216,875,000

47,395,690

(66,814,365)

197,456,325

-

-

13,127,921

13,127,921

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,127,921

13,127,921

2,625,584

(2,625,584)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

216,875,000

50,021,274

(56,312,028) 210,584,246

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

