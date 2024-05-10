QUARTERLY REPORT
(UN-AUDITED)
MARCH, 2024
FIRST IBL
MODARABA
Corporate Information
Modaraba Management Company
IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited
Board of Directors
Mr. Arslan Khan Khakwani
Chairman
Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad
Director
Mr. Salman Ahmad
Independent Director
Ms. Faiza Jabeen
Female director
Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi
Chief Executive
Company Secretary
Mr. Hassan Fareed
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Butt
Internal Auditor
Mr. Jahangir Hassan
Shari'ah Advisor
Dr. Salman Ahmed Khan
Legal Advisor
M/s. Holscott International [Legal services]
Bankers
Meezan Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab - Taqwa
Auditors to the Modaraba
Crow Hussain Chaudhury
Chartered Accountants
Share Registrar
Corp Tec Associates (Pvt.) Limited
503 E, Johar Town, Lahore.
Telephone No. 042-35170335 - 37
Registered/ Principal Office
Office No.4-L, Main Ferozepur Road,
Gulberg3, Lahore.
Telephone No. 042-35969435 & 36
www.firstibl.com
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Board of Directors of M/s IBL Modaraba Management (Private) Limited [IBLMM], the Management Company of First IBL Modaraba [FIBLM], is pleased to present the quarterly results of First IBL Modaraba for the nine month's period ended March 31, 2024 along with directors' report to its certificate holders.
Despite the challenging economic environment, including factors such as political uncertainty, a decrease in foreign exchange reserves, the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee, a high KIBOR rate, an increasing inflation rate, and high fuel prices, your Modaraba has demonstrated significant progress by booking a pre-tax profit of Rs.16.303 million, as compared to Rs. 8.333 million in the preceding period. This achievement is noteworthy given the current circumstances.
Total assets of FIBLM during the period were maintained at Rs.241.282 million as compare to Rs.222.814 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.
Total liabilities of FIBLM during the period were stood at Rs.25.188 million as compare to Rs.21.585 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.
The Modaraba management is striving to invest its funds in more secure and income generating financing options in order to enhance the profitability of the Modaraba.
The board wishes to extend its appreciation to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Registrar Modarabas, State Bank of Pakistan, and the NBFI & Modaraba Association of Pakistan for their consistent support and guidance.
The board expresses its appreciation and gratitude towards the certificate holders and customers for placing their trust in us. We assure them that we will maintain sufficient internal controls, offer personalized services, and uphold a high standard of corporate governance across all our activities.
The Board also appreciates team of the Modaraba for their dedication and hard work for the growth of the Modaraba in all areas of its activities.
for & On behalf of
The Board of Directors of
IBL Modaraba Management (Pvt.) Limited
Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi
Chief Executive
May 10, 2024
ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ
ٹسرف ہک وج )ڈٹیمل ٹیویئارپ(ٹنمجنیم ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ ٹسرف زرٹکیرئاڈ فآ ڈروب ریغ( ےک ہام ون ےک 0202 چرام 13ےک ےہ ینپمک ٹنمجنیم یک ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ شیپ ےئل ےک زرڈلوہ ٹیکفیٹرس ےک سا وک ٹروپر زرٹکیرئاڈ ہعمب جئاتن )ہدش ٹڈآ ۔ےہ اترک سوسحم رخف رپ ےنرک
ہلدابمرذ یکلم ریغ ،ماہبا یسایس ںیم سج ، نارود ےک لوحام یشاعم لکشم ہدوجوم نیرت دنلب یک تقو ،دوس حرش دنلب ، یمک ںیم ردق یک ہیپور یناتسکاپ ،یمک ںیم ےلھچپ ےن ہبراضم ےک پآ دوجواب ےک ںوتمیق یک نھدنیا دنلب روا حرش یک یئاگنہم نیلم16.303 ںیم ےلباقم ےک عفانم سکیٹ زا لبق ےک ےپور نیلم8.333 ےک لاس رکذ لباق ےس ہجو یک تلااح ہدوجوم یبایماک ہی ۔ایاھکد عفانم سکیٹ زا لبق اک ےپور ۔ ےہ
ےک تاج ہثاثا ےک ےپور نیلم222.814 ہدش ٹروپر ںیم جئاتن یلام ےک2023نوج30
۔ ےئاھکد تاج ہثاثا ےک ےپور نیلم023.040 ےن ہبراضم تدم نارود ںیم ےلباقم
ہمذ ادلاا بجاو یک ےپور نیلم21.585 ہدش ٹروپر ںیم جئاتن یلام ےک2023نوج30
ہمذ ادلاا بجاو یک ےپور نیلم08.344 ےن ہبراضم تدم نارود ںیم ےلباقم ےک ںویراد ۔ںیک ٹروپر ںایراد
ظوفحم دیزم وک زڈنف ےنپا ےئل ےک ےناھڑب وک عفانم ےک ہبراضم ،ٹنمجنیم یک ہبراضم ۔ ےہ یہر رک ششوک یک ےنرک یراک ہیامرس ںیم تاقبط ےلاو ےنرک ادیپ یندمآ روا
کنیب ٹیٹس ، ہبراضم رارٹسجر ،ناتسکاپ فآ نشیمک جنیچسکیا ڈنیا زیرٹروکیس ڈروب ادا ہیرکش اک ناتسکاپ فآ نشیا یسوسیا ہبراضم ڈنیا یئآ یس فیا یب نیا ،ناتسکاپ فآ ۔ یک مہارف یئامنہار روا تیامح یلومعم ریغ ینپا ںیمہ ےن ںوہنج ےہ اتہاچ انرک
رپ مہ ےن ںوہنج ےہ روکشم تیاہن اکزرنٹراپ یرابوراک ، زرڈلوہ ٹیکفیٹرس ےنپا ڈروب مامت ےک سننروگ ٹیروپراک روا ہجوت یتاذ رپ ماظن ینوردنا وک نا ڈروب زین ایک ہسورھب یئآ ٹسرف ڈروب ۔ ےہ اتارک یناہد نیقی یک ےنھکر رارقرب وک لوحام یلاثم ںیم ںوبعش
- ےہ اتہارس وک تنحم روا یصلخم یک ہلمع روا ہیماظتنا یک ہبراضم لیا یب ہبراضم لیا یب یئآ ٹسرف مظتنم
میہاربا دمحم یضاق
0202 یئم32
FIRST IBL MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
March 2024
June 2023
Note
Rupees
Rupees
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash & Bank balances
60,748,202
82,104,089
Short term investments
3
1,813,999
1,306,793
Ijarah rentals receivable
4
-
224,868
Short term Musharaka receivables
21,163,381
13,553,483
Advances, prepayments and other receivables
5
12,263,041
2,469,641
Advance tax
2,631,777
1,861,395
Current portion of Musharakah receivable
58,199,298
29,890,654
156,819,698
131,410,923
Non-Current Assets
Long term Musharakah receivables
26,454,226
25,548,004
Long term advances and deposits
20,500
20,500
Investment property
6
43,333,501
47,083,522
Fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements
7
14,549,844
18,512,742
Fixed assets under own use
8
104,959
238,699
84,463,030
91,403,467
Total Assets
241,282,728
222,814,390
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
10,832,818
5,797,293
Musharaka finances payable
700,000
700,000
Current portion of non-current liabilities
2,820,903
4,253,911
Presented profit warrants
10,834,598
10,834,598
25,188,319
21,585,802
Non-Current Liabilities
Long term security deposits
3,822,650
2,075,000
Deferred tax liability
-
361,132
3,822,650
2,436,132
Total Liabilities
29,010,969
24,021,934
NET ASSETS
212,271,756
198,792,456
REPRESENTED BY:
Certificate capital
216,875,000
216,875,000
Statutory Reserves
50,021,274
47,395,690
Accumulated loss
(56,312,028)
(66,814,365)
210,584,246
197,456,325
Unrealized gain on revaluation of investments - Available for sale
1,687,510
1,336,131
212,271,756
198,792,456
Contingencies and commitments
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FIRST IBL MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
"Rupees"
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from Ijarah
3,976,504
2,901,265
11,822,481
8,131,449
Profit on Musharaka investments
4,995,049
2,843,585
15,978,260
7,723,031
8,971,553
5,744,850
27,800,741
15,854,480
OTHER INCOME
Other income
Income from investment property
Income from short term investments
Profit on deposits
Reversal of provision against Musharakah profit - net
TOTAL INCOME
EXPENSES
-
1,873,860
3,749
2,304,875
4,182,484
-
13,154,038
167,197
1,873,860
-
1,362,078
3,403,135
-
9,147,985
1,338
5,621,580
3,749
5,379,948
11,006,615
-
38,807,357
599,364
5,621,580
-
3,105,923
9,326,867
1,853,426
27,034,773
Administrative expenses Depreciation on assets under Ijarah
Unrealized loss on re-measurement of investments
Operating Profit
Charge of Modaraba management fee
Workers' welfare fund
(3,772,043)
(3,016,866)
(811)
(6,789,720)
6,364,318
(636,432)
(90,317)
(2,885,252)
(2,336,750)
(32,364)
(5,254,366)
3,893,619
(389,362)
(58,975)
(11,730,126)
(8,690,727)
98,054
(20,322,799)
18,484,558
(1,848,456)
(332,722)
(11,038,523)
(6,514,630)
(33,211)
(17,586,364)
9,448,409
(944,841)
(170,072)
Profit before taxation Taxation
- Prior Year
- Current Period
- Deferred Tax Profit for the period
5,637,569
(822,789)
(958,387)
-
3,856,393
3,445,282
-
(585,697)
-
2,859,585
16,303,380 8,333,496
(822,789)74,005
(2,771,575)(1,416,694)
418,905(996,558)
13,127,921 5,994,249
Profit per Modaraba Certificate - Basic and Diluted
0.18
0.13
0.61
0.28
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
Chief Financial Officer
FIRST IBL MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Quarter Ended
Nine months ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
"Rupees"
Net Profit for the Period
3,856,393
2,859,585
13,127,921
5,994,249
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss
Net unrealized loss in value of available for sale investments
Total Comprehensive Income/ (loss) for the Period
327,380
327,380
4,183,773
(216,283)
327,380
(216,283)
327,380
2,643,301
13,455,301
(1,045,929)
(1,045,929)
4,948,320
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
Chief Financial Officer
FIRST IBL MODARABA
CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit for the period
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation of fixed assets under own use
- Depreciation of investment properties
- Depreciation of fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements
- Reversal of provision against Musharakah
- Gain on disposal of fixed assets under own use
- Dividend income Management Fee
- Revaluation loss/ (gain) on investment at fair value through profit or loss
- Workers' Welfare fund
- Gain on termination of Ijarah arrangements
- Profit on bank deposits
Operating profit before working capital changes
Decrease / (increase) in current assets:
- Advances, prepayments and other receivables
- Ijarah rentals receivable
- Short term receivable
Decrease in current liabilities:
- Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
Net cash Generated from / (Used in) changes in working capital Cash Generated from Operations
Increase in non-current assets:
-
Long term Musharakah receivables
Increase in non-current assets:
- Short term Musharakah receivables Income taxes paid
Profit received on bank deposits
Net Cash Generated From / (Used in) Investing Activities
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of fixed assets under own use
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets under own use Purchase of fixed assets under Ijarah arrangements
Proceeds from disposal of assets on termination / completion of Ijarah Dividend income received
Receipt of customers' security deposit
Net Cash Generated From / (Used in) Investing Activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid
Net Cash used in Financing Activities
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period
March 31, 2024
Rupees
13,127,921
133,740
3,750,021
8,690,727
-
-
-
1,848,456
98,054
332,722
-
(5,379,948)
9,473,772
22,601,693
(9,793,400)
224,868
-
5,035,525
(4,533,007)
18,068,686
(927,509)
(38,102,044)
(3,541,956)
5,379,948
(19,122,876)
-
-
(5,451,200)
2,903,547
-
314,642
(2,233,011)
-
-
(21,355,887)
82,104,089
60,748,202
June 30, 2023
Rupees
13,494,930
256,255
5,000,028
9,235,969
(3,167,273)
(143,345)
(262)
1,533,515
35,284
306,703
(397,678)
(3,889,600)
8,769,596
22,264,526
6,075,957
988,013
13,946,517
3,050,848
24,061,335
46,325,861
24,812,375
-
(3,455,564)
3,526,280
71,208,952
-
441,200
(7,539,600)
2,893,291
2,762
1,497,816
(2,704,531)
-
-
68,504,421
13,599,668
82,104,089
The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial information (un-audited).
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FIRST IBL MODARABA
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Particulars
Certificate
Statutory
Accumulated
Total Equity
Capital
reserve
loss
Rupees
Balance as at June 30, 2022
216,875,000
45,394,252
(74,820,117)
187,449,135
Comprehensive income for the year
Net profit for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Transferred to statutory reserve
Balance as at June 30, 2022
Balance as at June 30, 2023 Comprehensive income for the period
Net profit for the period
Other comprehensive loss for the period
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Transferred to statutory reserve
-
-
10,007,190
10,007,190
-
-
10,007,190
10,007,190
-
2,001,438
(2,001,438)
-
216,875,000
47,395,690
(66,814,365)
197,456,325
216,875,000
47,395,690
(66,814,365)
197,456,325
-
-
13,127,921
13,127,921
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,127,921
13,127,921
2,625,584
(2,625,584)
Balance as at March 31, 2024
216,875,000
50,021,274
(56,312,028) 210,584,246
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
