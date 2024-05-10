DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors of M/s IBL Modaraba Management (Private) Limited [IBLMM], the Management Company of First IBL Modaraba [FIBLM], is pleased to present the quarterly results of First IBL Modaraba for the nine month's period ended March 31, 2024 along with directors' report to its certificate holders.

Despite the challenging economic environment, including factors such as political uncertainty, a decrease in foreign exchange reserves, the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee, a high KIBOR rate, an increasing inflation rate, and high fuel prices, your Modaraba has demonstrated significant progress by booking a pre-tax profit of Rs.16.303 million, as compared to Rs. 8.333 million in the preceding period. This achievement is noteworthy given the current circumstances.

Total assets of FIBLM during the period were maintained at Rs.241.282 million as compare to Rs.222.814 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Total liabilities of FIBLM during the period were stood at Rs.25.188 million as compare to Rs.21.585 million reported in audited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

The Modaraba management is striving to invest its funds in more secure and income generating financing options in order to enhance the profitability of the Modaraba.

The board wishes to extend its appreciation to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Registrar Modarabas, State Bank of Pakistan, and the NBFI & Modaraba Association of Pakistan for their consistent support and guidance.

The board expresses its appreciation and gratitude towards the certificate holders and customers for placing their trust in us. We assure them that we will maintain sufficient internal controls, offer personalized services, and uphold a high standard of corporate governance across all our activities.

The Board also appreciates team of the Modaraba for their dedication and hard work for the growth of the Modaraba in all areas of its activities.

May 10, 2024