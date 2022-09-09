First Industrial Realty Trust : 2021 CSR Report

Message from our CEO

Continuous improvement is part of our culture and 2021 saw our company continue to make important strides forward across our business including a number of ESG-related aspects.

On the building side, we have been developing high-quality, energy and other resource efficient buildings for many years. In 2021, we launched our LEED volume program where we are in the process of seeking LEED certification for virtually all of our new projects. Thus far in 2022, we were successful in receiving approval for our prototype from the US Green Building Council with approved components aligned with LEED Silver Level. We are pleased to have independent confirmation of our development practices and building standards and look forward to attaining LEED certification on our future developments. In 2021, outside of the program, we received LEED certification for three facilities in Southern California, including our 1.4 million square-foot First Nandina Logistics Center and the neighboring 221,000 square-foot First Nandina II project.

In 2022, we invested in additional resources to capture energy usage and emissions data, along with water usage data, from our controlled spaces and from our tenants to the extent provided by them. These efforts will help us establish a baseline for future reporting and measurement purposes and identify opportunities for increasing efficiencies.

Our team continued to donate their time, talents and resources to a number of worthy charities across our regions. We were thankful that our efforts included a few more team events led by our Cause Champions relative to pandemic- marred 2020. A number of teammates also made use of our "paid time-off for charity" benefit to support their favorite organizations.

First Network, a group directed by several senior women leaders in our company, was impactful again in its second year. This group provides networking opportunities, along with programs for personal and professional growth, targeted for the many talented women we are fortunate to have on our team. Creating and nurturing connectivity further enhances our strong corporate culture.

Customer engagement and satisfaction is part of our company's culture. We continue to measure customer satisfaction by participating in the respected Kingsley Index on a regular basis. Once again in 2021, our property management team achieved top overall satisfaction scores for participants reporting more than 35 million square feet. Overall, we scored in the 98th percentile. Members of our property management team and many of our buildings were also recognized with Kingsley Excellence awards.

Our team looks forward to continuing to contribute to the sustainability of our business, our communities and our planet through our actions and polices including prudent allocation of capital

and use of our precious resources.

Thank you for your interest in our company and our sustainability efforts.

| 1