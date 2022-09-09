Log in
First Industrial Realty Trust : 2021 CSR Report

09/09/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Message from our CEO

Continuous improvement is part of our culture and 2021 saw our company continue to make important strides forward across our business including a number of ESG-related aspects.

On the building side, we have been developing high-quality, energy and other resource efficient buildings for many years. In 2021, we launched our LEED volume program where we are in the process of seeking LEED certification for virtually all of our new projects. Thus far in 2022, we were successful in receiving approval for our prototype from the US Green Building Council with approved components aligned with LEED Silver Level. We are pleased to have independent confirmation of our development practices and building standards and look forward to attaining LEED certification on our future developments. In 2021, outside of the program, we received LEED certification for three facilities in Southern California, including our 1.4 million square-foot First Nandina Logistics Center and the neighboring 221,000 square-foot First Nandina II project.

In 2022, we invested in additional resources to capture energy usage and emissions data, along with water usage data, from our controlled spaces and from our tenants to the extent provided by them. These efforts will help us establish a baseline for future reporting and measurement purposes and identify opportunities for increasing efficiencies.

Our team continued to donate their time, talents and resources to a number of worthy charities across our regions. We were thankful that our efforts included a few more team events led by our Cause Champions relative to pandemic- marred 2020. A number of teammates also made use of our "paid time-off for charity" benefit to support their favorite organizations.

First Network, a group directed by several senior women leaders in our company, was impactful again in its second year. This group provides networking opportunities, along with programs for personal and professional growth, targeted for the many talented women we are fortunate to have on our team. Creating and nurturing connectivity further enhances our strong corporate culture.

Customer engagement and satisfaction is part of our company's culture. We continue to measure customer satisfaction by participating in the respected Kingsley Index on a regular basis. Once again in 2021, our property management team achieved top overall satisfaction scores for participants reporting more than 35 million square feet. Overall, we scored in the 98th percentile. Members of our property management team and many of our buildings were also recognized with Kingsley Excellence awards.

Our team looks forward to continuing to contribute to the sustainability of our business, our communities and our planet through our actions and polices including prudent allocation of capital

and use of our precious resources.

Thank you for your interest in our company and our sustainability efforts.

| 1

Our Organization

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is

  1. US-only,fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate.

We have a track record of providing industry- leading customer service to multinational

corporations and regional customers measured by the Kingsley Index.

Our resilient platform spans across coastal and other major logistics hubs, where our team manages, leases, buys, (re)develops, and sells bulk and regional distribution centers and other industrial facility types.

Focus Market

All data as of December 31, 2021, except for employee count which is as of June 30, 2022. Includes properties owned and under construction.

27+

$10.5B

YEARS ON NYSE

TOTAL MARKET CAP

67.3 MSF

427

TOTAL PORTFOLIO

BUILDINGS

165

970

EMPLOYEES

CUSTOMERS

15

BBB/Baa2

MARKET FOCUS

CREDIT RATINGS

| 2

Our ESG Policy

To ensure the sustainability of our business and assets and reduce the environmental impact of our business activities, First Industrial seeks to:

  • Own and manage a portfolio of high-quality distribution properties that provide efficient delivery of goods and services for our tenants' business needs
  • Build high-quality sustainable buildings and pursue LEED certification for new developments
  • Incorporate efficient energy and water conservation technologies to benefit our customers and manage our environmental impact
  • Endeavor to monitor and optimize the use of energy and water resources for our controlled spaces
  • Provide information and support for our tenants that are seeking to operate their spaces in more sustainable ways
  • Invest in predominantly infill locations that support more environmentally efficient distribution of goods
  • Provide an inclusive working environment and offer professional development and training, and appropriate compensation, health and wellness benefits, and a 401(k) retirement plan
  • Support the protection of human rights and ethics within our business activities in accordance with our human rights policy, code of business ethics and vendor code of conduct
  • Maintain strong governance principles, centered in performance, and a risk management strategy that fosters and supports relationships with all stakeholders to contribute to our organizational resiliency

First Industrial's ESG activities are overseen by its Audit Committee and reported to its Board of Directors on at least an annual basis.

ESG At A Glance

COMMITMENT TO

MAKING AN IMPACT

VALUABLE

BUILDING GREEN

IN OUR COMMUNITIES

RELATIONSHIPS

THROUGH LEED

THROUGH GROUP

WITH OUR BUSINESS

VOLUME PROGRAM

VOLUNTEER OUTINGS

PARTNERS

ENERGY-SAVING

TEAM-ORIENTED

POLICIES/PRACTICES

LIGHTING AND WATER

CULTURE THAT

SUPPORT GROWTH,

FIXTURES FOR OUR

PROMOTES DIVERSITY

RESILIENCY AND RISK

TENANTS

AND INCLUSION

MANAGEMENT

| 3

Environmental

The Company is focused on building and maintaining a socially responsible and sustainable business that succeeds by delivering long-term value for our stockholders. FR is working with Conservice ESG (formerly Goby), a consultant and software provider, to analyze and collect information regarding energy and water usage efficiency for First Industrial's controlled spaces as well as from our tenants where possible. We have been performing these efforts in California and several municipalities around the country where there are requirements for landlords to request that tenants submit certain energy and water consumption information, including CO₂ emissions.

We have deployed energy-efficient lighting across our portfolio as well as skylights to make use of natural sunlight. All of our new developments incorporate LED lights that reduce CO₂ emissions. We also work with our tenants to prioritize LED lighting when retrofitting existing buildings and incorporate water conservation measures, including sensors, drought-resistant landscaping and water-efficient fixtures. We continue to evaluate opportunities for rooftop solar installations that benefit the environment and our tenants. Cool roofs may be installed where appropriate based on local climate.

The vast majority of our properties are net leased, meaning each tenant is ultimately responsible for maintaining the leased property. One of our key corporate responsibility priorities is to engage with and encourage our tenants to implement environmentally sustainable practices, such as the use of energy and water efficient fixtures and recycling programs. We have incorporated language into our standard lease to support these efforts. Additionally, as we add properties to our portfolio or enhance existing facilities, environmental sustainability is a key consideration of our efforts to improve or develop such properties, and we seek to employ green building techniques and incorporate energy, water and other resource-efficient features.

FR embarked upon a LEED volume program to certify virtually all of our new development projects. In 2022, we received approval for our prototype building based on the Company's building features and construction practices which serves as the "template" for certification of future projects at the Silver Level. Our headquarters office in Chicago is an energy-efficientLEED-certified building, with an abundance of recycling bins.

HT

G

I

N

I

L

G

100%

OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS

INCORPORATE LED

90%

OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO SF

ENERGY EFFICIENT

45%

OF TOTAL PORTFOLIO SF

LED

MAKING STRIDES IN 2021

LEED VOLUME PROGRAM

CONSTRUCTION PROTOTYPE

REDUCING CO2 EMISSIONS

Commitment to certify

Approval for building

Energy-efficient lighting across

virtually all of our new

template to achieve LEED

our portfolio; LED lighting in

development projects

Silver Certification

100% of new developments

TRACKING METRICS

GREEN LEASE LANGUAGE

GREEN HEADQUARTERS

Investing in tracking/

Incorporated in standard form

LEED-certified Chicago HQ;

measuring utility data, focus

to foster sharing of energy

recycling, public

on FR-controlled spaces

and water usage data

transit benefit

| 4

Disclaimer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
