  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   US32054K1034

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:05:30 2023-05-16 am EDT
52.75 USD   -0.58%
First Industrial Realty Trust : Janney Virtual Real Estate Conference
PU
05/04RBC Lifts Price Target on First Industrial Realty Trust to $66 From $65, Says 'Solid Lease Spreads' Raise Organic Growth View; Outperform Kept
MT
05/03First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
First Industrial Realty Trust : Janney Virtual Real Estate Conference

05/16/2023 | 09:43am EDT
Janney Virtual Real Estate Conference

May 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; technological developments, particularly those affecting supply chains and logistics; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

| 2

Company Overview

Strategy to Create Value

U.S. industrial platform

focused on 15 key logistics markets

with a Coastal orientation

Distribution/logistics critical supply chain properties

Drive cash flow growth by:

  • increasing rents
  • capturing rental rate bumps
  • sustaining occupancy

New investment primarily via profitable development of best-in-class assets

Strong balance sheet,

prudent enterprise risk management

| 4

1Q23 Highlights (1)

Portfolio Metrics

98.7%

8.1%

58.3%

Occupancy

Cash Same Store

Cash Rental Rate

NOI Growth (2)

Increase

New FR Quarterly Record

56%

Cash Rental Rate Increase on Signed Leases

Commencing in 2023 To-Date(1)

Development

358 KSF start in Philadelphia in 1Q, $61M estimated investment

Dispositions

31 acres at Camelback 303 JV in Phoenix, $50M, First Industrial share of the

gain and incentive fee before tax is $24M

Dividend

1Q23 $0.32/share, increase of 8.5% from prior

(1)

Per the Company's results press release dated April 19, 2023 and earnings call dated April 20, 2023.

| 5

(2)

Excludes $1.4M of income in 2022 from final settlement of insurance claims for damaged properties.

Disclaimer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 602 M - -
Net income 2023 170 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 7 017 M 7 017 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
EV / Sales 2024 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,06 $
Average target price 59,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter E. Baccile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Musil Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Dominski Chairman
Christopher M. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Johannson L. Yap Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.44%7 017
PROLOGIS, INC.11.04%115 692
GOODMAN GROUP17.45%25 852
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.1.68%11 826
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.6.36%8 086
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.12.29%7 371
