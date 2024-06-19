First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, recently signed a full-building lease at its newly-constructed 1 million square-foot First Stockton Logistics Center in Northern California. The property features 42' clear heights, energy-efficient lighting, and abundant car and trailer parking.

Located at 6201 Newcastle Road in the Stockton Airport submarket, First Stockton Logistics Center benefits from immediate access to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 via Arch Road. The site offers excellent proximity to major distribution channels across Northern California including BNSF & Union Pacific Intermodal Facilities, Stockton Metro Airport, and the Port of Stockton. First Industrial broke ground in early 2023 and completion is expected by the third quarter of 2024. The building is being developed to LEED Silver Certification standards.

"We were excited to lease our state-of-the-art First Stockton development prior to completion," said John Quinn, senior regional director for First Industrial. "This logistics facility features high throughput functionality as well as access to major distribution channels emanating from Northern California."

First Industrial would like to thank the Colliers team of Mike Goldstein, SIOR, Ryan McShane, SIOR, and Gregory O'Leary, SIOR, for their assistance leasing this project. KBC Advisors represented the tenant. Construction of the building was led by Millie and Severson as the general contractor. HPA was the architect and Keir + Wright provided civil engineering for the project.



