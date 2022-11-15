Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   US32054K1034

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-11-15 am EST
49.08 USD   +0.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Industrial Realty Trust : Nareit REITworld 2022 Conference

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
Nareit REITworld 2022 Conference

November 2022

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan, "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non- renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward- looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

| 2

Q3 Highlights(1)

  • 2022 FFO guidance increased $0.04 at the midpoint to $2.21 to $2.25 per share/unit
  • Occupancy of 98.3%; Q3 cash same store NOI grew 8.5%
  • 25% cash rental rate increase on 2022 rollovers and new leases signed to-date
  • 28% cash rental rate increase on 38% of 2023 rollovers signed as of Q3 call
  • Started a 155,000 square-foot development in the Inland Empire, estimated investment of $29M, 10.5% estimated cash yield
  • Started a three-building 1.8 MSF development in Phoenix, Camelback 303 JV; total estimated investment of $210M, FR's incremental cash out-of-pocket spend
    ≈$20M (2)
  • Completed $123M of asset sales in the third quarter; exited Cleveland market
  • Closed $300M unsecured delayed draw term loan

(1)

Per the Company's results press release dated October 19, 2022 and earnings call dated October 20, 2022.

| 3

(2)

Venture is using construction financing for a portion of the total project cost.

Company Overview

Strategy

U.S. industrial platform

Distribution and other

focused on 15 key logistics markets

critical supply chain

with a Coastal orientation

properties

Drive cash flow growth by:

  • increasing rents
  • capturing rental rate bumps
  • sustaining occupancy

New investment primarily

Strong balance sheet,

via profitable development

and prudent enterprise risk

of best-in-class assets

management

Focused value creation strategy

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
