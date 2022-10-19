First Industrial Realty Trust : Third Quarter Supplemental Information

This supplemental information package presents funds from operations, net operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted funds from operations and same store net operating income, which are standard REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see page 27for a definition of these supplemental performance measures, which are denoted with endnote (A). Please see the Statements of Operations Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities to the non-GAAP financial measures.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this supplemental information or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Investment in Real Estate
Land
$
1,613,503
$
1,542,565
$
1,387,198
Buildings and Improvements
3,354,342
3,221,939
3,020,221
Construction in Progress
265,753
316,398
239,025
Gross Real Estate Investment
5,233,598
5,080,902
4,646,444
Less: Accumulated Depreciation
(909,282)
(907,967)
(868,296)
Net Investment in Real Estate
4,324,316
4,172,935
3,778,148
Real Estate and Other Assets Held for Sale, Net
-
297
-
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
24,332
24,594
24,927
Cash and Cash Equivalents
147,255
135,233
58,591
Restricted Cash
4,580
-
189
Tenant Accounts Receivable
5,195
5,267
5,104
Investment in Joint Venture (1)
9,452
8,415
36,049
Deferred Rent Receivable
114,313
108,096
98,727
Deferred Leasing Intangibles, Net
25,341
24,080
21,316
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets, Net (2)
209,608
184,201
156,047
Total Assets
$
4,864,392
$
4,663,118
$
4,179,098
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Mortgage Loans Payable, Net
$
10,377
$
10,454
$
79,674
Senior Unsecured Notes, Net
993,562
993,382
993,021
Unsecured Term Loans, Net
619,061
620,952
458,325
Unsecured Credit Facility
357,000
282,000
79,000
Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
216,347
210,007
153,096
Operating Lease Liabilities
22,011
22,275
22,592
Deferred Leasing Intangibles, Net
15,616
12,436
9,252
Rents Received in Advance and Security Deposits
103,180
99,694
98,588
Dividends and Distributions Payable
40,794
40,359
37,178
Total Liabilities
2,377,948
2,291,559
1,930,726
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
-
Equity
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Equity
Common Stock
1,321
1,321
1,317
Additional Paid-in Capital
2,397,977
2,393,462
2,376,026
Distributions in Excess of Accumulated Earnings
(19,757)
(104,544)
(178,293)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
36,390
12,371
(4,238)
Total First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Equity
2,415,931
2,302,610
2,194,812
Noncontrolling Interests
70,513
68,949
53,560
Total Equity
2,486,444
2,371,559
2,248,372
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
4,864,392
$
4,663,118
$
4,179,098
Seepage 22, footnote (2) for information on developable land owned by our joint venture.
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets, Net at September 30, 2022, are comprised of: Furniture, Fixtures, Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, Net of $2,190, Prepaid Real Estate Taxes of $4,645, Earnest Money, Escrow and Other Deposits of $31,589, Unsecured Credit Facility Debt Issuance Costs, Net of $3,608, Leasing Commissions, Net and Lease Inducements, Net of $118,208, Fair Value of Interest Rate Swaps of $39,931, and Other of $9,437.
GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
REVENUES
Lease Revenue
$
137,744
$
120,323
$
391,613
$
352,754
Joint Venture Fees
438
60
512
290
Other Revenue
1,571
699
3,190
1,695
Total Revenues
139,753
121,082
395,315
354,739
EXPENSES
Property Expenses
35,775
33,396
106,050
98,386
General and Administrative
8,227
8,598
25,217
25,631
Joint Venture Development Services Expense
318
-
318
-
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
255
257
711
657
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
38,077
32,886
108,001
96,907
Total Expenses
82,652
75,137
240,297
221,581
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
83,907
8,879
84,204
66,378
Interest Expense
(13,094)
(9,849)
(33,104)
(34,374)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
(801)
(782)
(2,287)
(2,666)
Total Other Income (Expense)
70,012
(1,752)
48,813
29,338
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE EQUITY IN (LOSS) INCOME OF JOINT VENTURES AND INCOME TAX PROVISION
127,113
44,193
203,831
162,496
Equity in (Loss) Income of Joint Ventures
(7)
(15)
118,182
(154)
Income Tax Provision
(231)
(759)
(24,339)
(2,179)
NET INCOME
126,875
43,419
297,674
160,163
Less: Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
(2,987)
(973)
(20,537)
(3,583)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES
$
123,888
$
42,446
$
277,137
$
156,580
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(124)
(48)
(258)
(170)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
123,764
$
42,398
$
276,879
$
156,410
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
132,092
129,633
131,986
129,275
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
132,176
129,722
132,057
129,362
EPS - Basic and Diluted
$
0.94
$
0.33
$
2.10
$
1.21
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A)
(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE/UNIT DATA)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Rent Revenue
$
107,677
$
93,285
$
304,138
$
273,498
Tenant Recoveries and Other Revenue, Including Joint Venture Fees, Net
31,758
27,797
90,859
81,241
Total Revenues
139,435
121,082
394,997
354,739
Property Expenses
(35,775)
(33,396)
(106,050)
(98,386)
NET OPERATING INCOME (A)
103,660
87,686
288,947
256,353
FFO from Joint Ventures
(7)
(15)
(62)
(154)
General and Administrative
(8,227)
(8,598)
(25,217)
(25,631)
ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)
95,426
79,073
263,668
230,568
Interest Expense
(13,094)
(9,849)
(33,104)
(34,374)
Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(126)
(422)
9
(291)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
(801)
(782)
(2,287)
(2,666)
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
(255)
(257)
(711)
(657)
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - FFO (NAREIT) (A)
81,150
67,763
227,575
192,580
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
(38,077)
(32,886)
(108,001)
(96,907)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
83,907
8,879
84,204
66,378
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Ventures
-
-
118,244
-
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Including Joint Ventures
(105)
(337)
(24,348)
(1,888)
NET INCOME
126,875
43,419
297,674
160,163
Less: Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
(2,987)
(973)
(20,537)
(3,583)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES
$
123,888
$
42,446
$
277,137
$
156,580
ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)
$
95,426
$
79,073
$
263,668
$
230,568
Interest Expense
(13,094)
(9,849)
(33,104)
(34,374)
Capitalized Interest
(4,117)
(3,814)
(12,551)
(8,150)
Capitalized Overhead
(2,330)
(1,658)
(7,622)
(4,737)
Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs
104
104
312
312
Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(126)
(422)
9
(291)
Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market Leases and Lease Inducements
(7,919)
(3,417)
(17,210)
(12,597)
Amortization of Equity Based Compensation
3,584
3,508
12,577
10,572
Non-incremental Building Improvements (1)
(5,451)
(5,728)
(10,800)
(10,365)
Non-incremental Leasing Costs (1)
(7,674)
(6,039)
(21,207)
(20,087)
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - AFFO (A)
$
58,403
$
51,758
$
174,072
$
150,851
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - FFO (NAREIT) (A)
$
81,150
$
67,763
$
227,575
$
192,580
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(199)
(194)
(533)
(531)
FFO (NAREIT) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND UNITHOLDERS
$
80,951
$
67,569
$
227,042
$
192,049
Weighted Average Shares/Units - Basic
134,282
131,668
134,212
131,345
Weighted Average Shares/Units - Diluted
134,761
132,178
134,616
131,841
EPS - Basic and Diluted
$
0.94
$
0.33
$
2.10
$
1.21
FFO (NAREIT) Per Share/Unit - Basic and Diluted
$
0.60
$
0.51
$
1.69
$
1.46
COMMON DIVIDENDS/DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE/UNIT
$
0.295
$
0.270
$
0.885
$
0.810
Non-incrementalcapital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.
