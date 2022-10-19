Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FR   US32054K1034

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(FR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
44.10 USD   -2.97%
05:28pFirst Industrial Realty Trust : Third Quarter Supplemental Information
PU
05:28pFirst Industrial Realty Trust FFO, Revenue Increase in Q3; Ups Full-Year FFO Guidance
MT
05:12pFirst Industrial Realty Trust : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Industrial Realty Trust : Third Quarter Supplemental Information

10/19/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Park Miami - Building 9 | Medley, FL

132,751 Square Feet

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

THIRD QUARTER 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

First 95 Distribution Center

Pompano Beach, FL

First Wilson Logistics Center I

Perris, CA

SECTION

PAGE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Balance Sheets....................................................................................................

3

GAAP Statements of Operations........................................................................

4

Supplemental Statements of Operations...........................................................

5

Supplemental Statements of Operations Reconciliation...................................

6

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Equity Analysis....................................................................................................

8

Debt Analysis......................................................................................................

9

Debt Covenant Analysis and Credit Ratings.......................................................

11

SELECTED PROPERTY INFORMATION

Property Overview..............................................................................................

12

Same Store Analysis............................................................................................

13

Leasing Activity...................................................................................................

14

Portfolio Information and Same Store Property Statistics.................................

15

Portfolio Statistics and Largest Tenants.............................................................

16

Lease Expiration Schedule..................................................................................

17

Property Acquisition Summary...........................................................................

18

Property Development Summary.......................................................................

20

Developable Site Inventory................................................................................

22

Property Sales Summary....................................................................................

23

COMPONENTS OF NAV...............................................................................................

25

OUTLOOK....................................................................................................................

26

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES.................................................

27

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This supplemental information package presents funds from operations, net operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted funds from operations and same store net operating income, which are standard REIT industry financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see page 27for a definition of these supplemental performance measures, which are denoted with endnote (A). Please see the Statements of Operations Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Common Stockholders and Participating Securities to the non-GAAP financial measures.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this supplemental information or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Q3 2022 SUPPLEMENTAL

2

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS)

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Investment in Real Estate

Land

$

1,613,503

$

1,542,565

$

1,387,198

Buildings and Improvements

3,354,342

3,221,939

3,020,221

Construction in Progress

265,753

316,398

239,025

Gross Real Estate Investment

5,233,598

5,080,902

4,646,444

Less: Accumulated Depreciation

(909,282)

(907,967)

(868,296)

Net Investment in Real Estate

4,324,316

4,172,935

3,778,148

Real Estate and Other Assets Held for Sale, Net

-

297

-

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

24,332

24,594

24,927

Cash and Cash Equivalents

147,255

135,233

58,591

Restricted Cash

4,580

-

189

Tenant Accounts Receivable

5,195

5,267

5,104

Investment in Joint Venture (1)

9,452

8,415

36,049

Deferred Rent Receivable

114,313

108,096

98,727

Deferred Leasing Intangibles, Net

25,341

24,080

21,316

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets, Net (2)

209,608

184,201

156,047

Total Assets

$

4,864,392

$

4,663,118

$

4,179,098

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Mortgage Loans Payable, Net

$

10,377

$

10,454

$

79,674

Senior Unsecured Notes, Net

993,562

993,382

993,021

Unsecured Term Loans, Net

619,061

620,952

458,325

Unsecured Credit Facility

357,000

282,000

79,000

Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

216,347

210,007

153,096

Operating Lease Liabilities

22,011

22,275

22,592

Deferred Leasing Intangibles, Net

15,616

12,436

9,252

Rents Received in Advance and Security Deposits

103,180

99,694

98,588

Dividends and Distributions Payable

40,794

40,359

37,178

Total Liabilities

2,377,948

2,291,559

1,930,726

Commitments and Contingencies

-

-

-

Equity

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Equity

Common Stock

1,321

1,321

1,317

Additional Paid-in Capital

2,397,977

2,393,462

2,376,026

Distributions in Excess of Accumulated Earnings

(19,757)

(104,544)

(178,293)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

36,390

12,371

(4,238)

Total First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s Equity

2,415,931

2,302,610

2,194,812

Noncontrolling Interests

70,513

68,949

53,560

Total Equity

2,486,444

2,371,559

2,248,372

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

4,864,392

$

4,663,118

$

4,179,098

  1. See page 22, footnote (2) for information on developable land owned by our joint venture.
  2. Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets, Net at September 30, 2022, are comprised of: Furniture, Fixtures, Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, Net of $2,190, Prepaid Real Estate Taxes of $4,645, Earnest Money, Escrow and Other Deposits of $31,589, Unsecured Credit Facility Debt Issuance Costs, Net of $3,608, Leasing Commissions, Net and Lease Inducements, Net of $118,208, Fair Value of Interest Rate Swaps of $39,931, and Other of $9,437.

Q3 2022 SUPPLEMENTAL

3

GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

REVENUES

Lease Revenue

$

137,744

$

120,323

$

391,613

$

352,754

Joint Venture Fees

438

60

512

290

Other Revenue

1,571

699

3,190

1,695

Total Revenues

139,753

121,082

395,315

354,739

EXPENSES

Property Expenses

35,775

33,396

106,050

98,386

General and Administrative

8,227

8,598

25,217

25,631

Joint Venture Development Services Expense

318

-

318

-

Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

255

257

711

657

Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

38,077

32,886

108,001

96,907

Total Expenses

82,652

75,137

240,297

221,581

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Gain on Sale of Real Estate

83,907

8,879

84,204

66,378

Interest Expense

(13,094)

(9,849)

(33,104)

(34,374)

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

(801)

(782)

(2,287)

(2,666)

Total Other Income (Expense)

70,012

(1,752)

48,813

29,338

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE EQUITY IN (LOSS) INCOME OF JOINT VENTURES AND INCOME TAX PROVISION

127,113

44,193

203,831

162,496

Equity in (Loss) Income of Joint Ventures

(7)

(15)

118,182

(154)

Income Tax Provision

(231)

(759)

(24,339)

(2,179)

NET INCOME

126,875

43,419

297,674

160,163

Less: Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

(2,987)

(973)

(20,537)

(3,583)

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES

$

123,888

$

42,446

$

277,137

$

156,580

Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(124)

(48)

(258)

(170)

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

123,764

$

42,398

$

276,879

$

156,410

Weighted Average Shares - Basic

132,092

129,633

131,986

129,275

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

132,176

129,722

132,057

129,362

EPS - Basic and Diluted

$

0.94

$

0.33

$

2.10

$

1.21

Q3 2022 SUPPLEMENTAL

4

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A)

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE/UNIT DATA)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Rent Revenue

$

107,677

$

93,285

$

304,138

$

273,498

Tenant Recoveries and Other Revenue, Including Joint Venture Fees, Net

31,758

27,797

90,859

81,241

Total Revenues

139,435

121,082

394,997

354,739

Property Expenses

(35,775)

(33,396)

(106,050)

(98,386)

NET OPERATING INCOME (A)

103,660

87,686

288,947

256,353

FFO from Joint Ventures

(7)

(15)

(62)

(154)

General and Administrative

(8,227)

(8,598)

(25,217)

(25,631)

ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)

95,426

79,073

263,668

230,568

Interest Expense

(13,094)

(9,849)

(33,104)

(34,374)

Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate

(126)

(422)

9

(291)

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

(801)

(782)

(2,287)

(2,666)

Depreciation of Corporate FF&E

(255)

(257)

(711)

(657)

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - FFO (NAREIT) (A)

81,150

67,763

227,575

192,580

Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate

(38,077)

(32,886)

(108,001)

(96,907)

Gain on Sale of Real Estate

83,907

8,879

84,204

66,378

Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Ventures

-

-

118,244

-

Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Including Joint Ventures

(105)

(337)

(24,348)

(1,888)

NET INCOME

126,875

43,419

297,674

160,163

Less: Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

(2,987)

(973)

(20,537)

(3,583)

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES

$

123,888

$

42,446

$

277,137

$

156,580

ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)

$

95,426

$

79,073

$

263,668

$

230,568

Interest Expense

(13,094)

(9,849)

(33,104)

(34,374)

Capitalized Interest

(4,117)

(3,814)

(12,551)

(8,150)

Capitalized Overhead

(2,330)

(1,658)

(7,622)

(4,737)

Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs

104

104

312

312

Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real Estate

(126)

(422)

9

(291)

Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market Leases and Lease Inducements

(7,919)

(3,417)

(17,210)

(12,597)

Amortization of Equity Based Compensation

3,584

3,508

12,577

10,572

Non-incremental Building Improvements (1)

(5,451)

(5,728)

(10,800)

(10,365)

Non-incremental Leasing Costs (1)

(7,674)

(6,039)

(21,207)

(20,087)

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - AFFO (A)

$

58,403

$

51,758

$

174,072

$

150,851

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - FFO (NAREIT) (A)

$

81,150

$

67,763

$

227,575

$

192,580

Less: Allocation to Participating Securities

(199)

(194)

(533)

(531)

FFO (NAREIT) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND UNITHOLDERS

$

80,951

$

67,569

$

227,042

$

192,049

Weighted Average Shares/Units - Basic

134,282

131,668

134,212

131,345

Weighted Average Shares/Units - Diluted

134,761

132,178

134,616

131,841

EPS - Basic and Diluted

$

0.94

$

0.33

$

2.10

$

1.21

FFO (NAREIT) Per Share/Unit - Basic and Diluted

$

0.60

$

0.51

$

1.69

$

1.46

COMMON DIVIDENDS/DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE/UNIT

$

0.295

$

0.270

$

0.885

$

0.810

  1. Non-incrementalcapital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.

Q3 2022 SUPPLEMENTAL

5

Disclaimer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:27:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:28pFirst Industrial Realty Trust : Third Quarter Supplemental Information
PU
05:28pFirst Industrial Realty Trust FFO, Revenue Increase in Q3; Ups Full-Year FFO Guidance
MT
05:12pFirst Industrial Realty Trust : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01pEarnings Flash (FR) FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST Reports Q3 Revenue $139.8M
MT
05:00pFirst Industrial Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on First Industrial Realty Trust to $63 From $71, Reitera..
MT
09/30First Industrial Realty Trust to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Oct..
PR
09/29FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend da..
FA
09/14First Industrial Realty Trust : BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
PU
09/09First Industrial Realty Trust : 2021 CSR Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 M - -
Net income 2022 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 6 003 M 6 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 45,45 $
Average target price 58,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter E. Baccile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Musil Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Dominski Chairman
Christopher M. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Johannson L. Yap Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-31.00%6 003
PROLOGIS, INC.-37.13%78 369
GOODMAN GROUP-37.28%19 746
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-34.74%9 040
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-35.82%6 356
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.88%6 282