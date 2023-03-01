Advanced search
    FR   US32054K1034

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(FR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
52.75 USD   -0.21%
08:36aFirst Industrial Realty Trust : Wolfe Research Third Annual Real Estate Conference
PU
02/24First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21Truist Adjusts Price Target on First Industrial Realty to $60 From $55, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
First Industrial Realty Trust : Wolfe Research Third Annual Real Estate Conference

03/01/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wolfe Research Third Annual Real Estate Conference

March 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; technological developments, particularly those affecting supply chains and logistics; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

| 2

Company Overview

Strategy to Create Value

U.S. industrial platform

focused on 15 key logistics markets

with a Coastal orientation

Distribution/logistics critical supply chain properties

Drive cash flow growth by:

  • increasing rents
  • capturing rental rate bumps
  • sustaining occupancy

New investment primarily via profitable development of best-in-class assets

Strong balance sheet,

prudent enterprise risk management

| 4

4Q and FY22 Highlights(1)

Portfolio Metrics - FY 22

98.8%

10.1%

26.7%

Year End

Cash Same Store

Cash Rental Rate

Occupancy

NOI Growth (2)

Increase

Company Records for All Three Metrics

33%

Cash Rental Rate Increase on Signed Leases

Commencing in 2023 To-Date(1)

Development 1 MSF start in Northern California in 4Q, $126M estimated investment

Placed in service 4.1 MSF in 2022; 100% leased, estimated total investment of $448M, cash yield 6.6%

Dispositions One property for $54M in 4Q; $178M in 2022, including Cleveland exit

Dividend

1Q23

$0.32/share, increase of 8.5% from prior

(1)

Per the Company's results press release dated February 8, 2023 and earnings call dated February 9, 2023.

| 5

(2)

Excludes $1.4M of income in 2022 from final settlement of insurance claims for damaged properties.

Disclaimer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 585 M - -
Net income 2023 156 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,7x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 6 974 M 6 974 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
EV / Sales 2024 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 52,75 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter E. Baccile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Musil Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Dominski Chairman
Christopher M. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Johannson L. Yap Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.30%6 974
PROLOGIS, INC.9.47%113 951
GOODMAN GROUP14.40%25 399
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.10.65%11 878
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.3.85%7 936
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.10.27%7 095