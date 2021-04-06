First Industrial Realty Trust : 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Proxy Statement

A Letter to Our Shareholders

From the President and Chief Executive Officer

During 2020 we all lived through not one but several shared experiences. These events changed our lives and our outlook for the future. They impacted our health, relationships and traditional life practices and tested our core beliefs. I am of course referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social and political unrest not seen in the USA for decades. We all know too well the terrible suffering of so many during 2020. But let us also remember the great things that helped us all grow. By now we have all taken stock of what is most important to us. We have sheltered at home with extended families, spent more time with our children and significant others than we otherwise would have and in so doing, hopefully we have strengthened the family unit in this country. Something that has been necessary for so many decades. We have grown closer to our friends through this shared sacrifice and we have become more health conscious which may shed some light on some of the lifestyle choices we make in the future. We have all grown. We are all stronger and as we look forward to a better 2021 we do so with the confidence of knowing that if we can battle through a year like 2020, we can take on any challenge, especially when we work as a team and with compassion for others.

The First Industrial team met the volatile and unpredictable challenges of 2020 head on with tenacity and a sense of purpose. It is with this foundation of resolve that we continue to build our business in 2021. Our industry has come through the pandemic in stunning fashion, nearly unscathed. E-commerce market share has grown almost 50% in one year and with millions of new adopters it is likely to continue its strong growth trajectory. Those goods move through our properties and give us the demand characteristics we seek to confidently build our development pipeline, which is currently the largest it's been since before the Great Financial Crisis. Over the coming years, we expect our net investment activity to pick up significantly to meet the opportunities ahead.

Notwithstanding the turmoil and uncertain operating environment of 2020, the First Industrial team remained focused, executed the plan, made necessary adjustments due to the volatile business environment, and performed admirably, which generated outstanding results for shareholders. Our portfolio performance was strong, we maintained high occupancy levels, grew cash rents, and collected virtually all cash billings.

First Cypress Commerce Center | South Florida