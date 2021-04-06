First Industrial Realty Trust : 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Proxy Statement
04/06/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
2021
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING PROXY STATEMENT
2020
ANNUAL REPORT
Table of Contents
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Proxy Statement 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
How to Attend the Virtual Annual Meeting
How to Vote Your Shares
Broker Non-Votes
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
5
Information Regarding the Director Nominees
8
Information About Our Executive Officers
10
The Board of Directors and Corporate Governance
11
The Board of Directors and Corporate Responsibility
13
Board Oversight of Risk Management
13
Communications by Stockholders and Other Interested Parties
14
Board Committees
17
Director Compensation
18
2020 Director Compensation Table
19
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
34
Compensation Committee Report
35
Summary Compensation Table
38
CEO Pay Ratio
39
2020 Grants of Plan-Based Awards
40
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End 2020
41
2020 Option Exercises and Stock Vested
41
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
45
Equity Compensation Plans
45
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
46
Transactions with Related Persons, Promoters and Certain Control Persons
47
Report of the Audit Committee
48
Security Ownership of Management and Certain Beneficial Owners
Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Proposal 3 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
53
Other Matters
53
Solicitation of Proxies
53
Stockholder Proposals
53
Incorporation by Reference
53
Availability of Proxy Materials
53
Other Business
Appendix A - 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Reservation Request Form Appendix B - 2020 Annual Report
A Letter to Our Shareholders
From the President and Chief Executive Officer
During 2020 we all lived through not one but several shared experiences. These events changed our lives and our outlook for the future. They impacted our health, relationships and traditional life practices and tested our core beliefs. I am of course referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social and political unrest not seen in the USA for decades. We all know too well the terrible suffering of so many during 2020. But let us also remember the great things that helped us all grow. By now we have all taken stock of what is most important to us. We have sheltered at home with extended families, spent more time with our children and significant others than we otherwise would have and in so doing, hopefully we have strengthened the family unit in this country. Something that has been necessary for so many decades. We have grown closer to our friends through this shared sacrifice and we have become more health conscious which may shed some light on some of the lifestyle choices we make in the future. We have all grown. We are all stronger and as we look forward to a better 2021 we do so with the confidence of knowing that if we can battle through a year like 2020, we can take on any challenge, especially when we work as a team and with compassion for others.
The First Industrial team met the volatile and unpredictable challenges of 2020 head on with tenacity and a sense of purpose. It is with this foundation of resolve that we continue to build our business in 2021. Our industry has come through the pandemic in stunning fashion, nearly unscathed. E-commerce market share has grown almost 50% in one year and with millions of new adopters it is likely to continue its strong growth trajectory. Those goods move through our properties and give us the demand characteristics we seek to confidently build our development pipeline, which is currently the largest it's been since before the Great Financial Crisis. Over the coming years, we expect our net investment activity to pick up significantly to meet the opportunities ahead.
Notwithstanding the turmoil and uncertain operating environment of 2020, the First Industrial team remained focused, executed the plan, made necessary adjustments due to the volatile business environment, and performed admirably, which generated outstanding results for shareholders. Our portfolio performance was strong, we maintained high occupancy levels, grew cash rents, and collected virtually all cash billings.
First Cypress Commerce Center | South Florida
We delivered bottom-line growth during this challenging year as NAREIT Funds from Operations (FFO) per share were $1.84 (1) versus $1.74 in 2019.
In a rollercoaster year for the equity markets, our total return to shareholders for 2020 was 4.2%, placing us in the 26th percentile for real estate companies tracked by REITZone Publications.
RESILIENCY
FFO Per Share (2)
$2.00
$1.75
$1.80
$1.74
$1.50
$1.56
$1.60
$1.45
$1.25
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
The pandemic was a major test of our operating and capital
Occupancy
allocation strategies. The performance of the portfolio as
(Year End)
measured by several metrics was excellent. We maintained
100%
high levels of occupancy throughout 2020, ending the year at
98.5%
95.7%. Cash same store NOI growth before lease termination
97.3%
97.6%
95%
fees was 4.4%.
96.0%
95.7%
As I mentioned earlier, we collected virtually all rent billings
90%
in 2020. Faced with COVID-19-related business pressures and
shutdowns, collecting rent was not something that we took
85%
for granted. In mid-March we communicated with our tenants,
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
formulated a plan and engaged our platform to tackle the
challenge. This included ensuring our tenants understood what was available to them under the federal PPP programs, offering assistance in submitting their applications, and putting interested tenants in touch with a banking resource. We also worked closely with tenants who demonstrated a financial need for rent deferral. The early actions of our team to provide comprehensive assistance to our tenants resulted in a win-win. Those tenants in financial distress received the relief they needed to remain solvent and in the end we were able to achieve outstanding rent collection results. As of our most recent earnings call in February, we had collected 99% of 2020 monthly cash rental billings every month since April. Including actual cash reserves that came in lower than what we assumed in our original 2020 earnings guidance, we effectively collected 100% of all billings in 2020. All tenants with whom we established deferral agreements repaid those obligations in full prior to year-end 2020. We currently have no accounts receivable exposure related to our COVID-related watch list.
In addition to our performance on collections, we were also successful in replacing a few tenants who faced financial challenges or who were operating in bad faith. In particular, our team in Southern California executed on several creative leasing solutions where eviction moratoriums limited our legal remedies, resulting in improved credit profiles and substantially higher rents.
OUR TEAM
The First Industrial team locked arms to take on the challenges of the pandemic, adapting to working from home and occupancy limitations at our offices and properties, leveraging new technology and finding creative avenues for collaboration and growth.
Excluding income from two insurance settlements, offset in part by a restructuring charge and costs for accelerated vesting of equity awards for retirement-eligible employees, 2020 FFO/share was $1.80.
FFO per share excludes one-time items per disclosures in full year results calls.
Cash Rental Rates
(Period Average)
First Aurora Commerce Center | Denver
In mid-March we moved quickly to procure and distribute personal protective equipment to every member of our team. Medical grade masks, bio-degradable gloves, and sanitizing product were sent to all First Industrial offices. Complying with the individual requirements of each state, we also established protocols and procedures within each office to reduce the risk of outbreaks among our staff and customers.
Our IT team moved quickly to distribute laptops and other mobile devices and to further enhance cybersecurity measures to provide a secure means for all of our people to work from home for an extended period.
All in all, we were successful in our efforts to keep our teammates and our customers healthy, while maintaining high productivity and strong customer service.
Our care for and commitment to our team resulted in us being named to the 2020 Best Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business. We are a company with a strong culture of teamwork that strives for excellence and works with compassion for each other.
INTERNAL GROWTH
We were able to drive cash flow growth, capturing increasing rental rates driven by our team's efforts, which demonstrates the quality of our portfolio and continuing positive industrial real estate fundamentals.
For the full year, we grew cash rental rates 13.5%, the second highest in our company's history, just behind the 13.9% growth rate we achieved in 2019.
Our outlook for rental rate growth remains bullish, supported by strong 2021 renewal results. Per our fourth quarter earnings call, we had signed leases on 54%
of our 2021 rollovers at a cash rental rate increase of approximately 13%. Overall, we expect a 10% to 14% increase on new and renewal cash rents for the full year 2021.
16%
12%
13.9%
13.5%
In addition, contractual rental rate escalations are a
built-in contributor to our FFO growth. As of the date
of this letter, our annualized "bumps" average 2.7% on
8%
8.6%
8.1%
98% of our leases longer than 12 months. We also have
6.6%
the opportunity to drive additional cash flow growth by
4%
leasing the remaining vacancies throughout our portfolio.
