FIRST INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FIRST INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-07-2023 09:13:42 AM

AM 09:13:42 2023-07-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺯﺮﺸﻨﻓ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ﺯﺮﺸﻨﻓ on 10-07-2023 appointed Mr./Mrs. AHMAD

ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-07-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

ABDULLA HASAN SAIF as his representative in the Board

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻒﻴﺳ ﻦﺴﺣ

of Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

representative.

Date of Appointment: 10-07-2023

2023-07-10 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Abo Rashedh

Mohammad Abo Rashedh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

