To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: FIRST INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻰﻟﻭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 16-07-2023 09:13:42 AM
AM 09:13:42 2023-07-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺯﺮﺸﻨﻓ ﺪﻴﻟﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
ﺯﺮﺸﻨﻓ on 10-07-2023 appointed Mr./Mrs. AHMAD
ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-07-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
ABDULLA HASAN SAIF as his representative in the Board
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻒﻴﺳ ﻦﺴﺣ
of Directors of the company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
representative.
Date of Appointment: 10-07-2023
2023-07-10 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Abo Rashedh
Mohammad Abo Rashedh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
