First Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in the provision of general insurance products and services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles (Takaful). The Company is organized into following sectors: Life Insurance sector and General Insurance sector, which includes insurance on motor, marine, fire, natural hazards, accidents, medical and marine vehicles, cargo during transportation and other damage of properties, assistance insurance, ships insurance, aircraft insurance and life insurance, as well as Investment sector, which contains real-estate investments, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and comprehensive statement of income in additions to financial brokerage sector. The Company also provides reinsurance services for general, medical, life and travel businesses.