Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Internet Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:54 2022-10-06 pm EDT
34.05 USD   -2.11%
10/05First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 19
BU
09/23Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank SBA Team
BU
09/20First Internet Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.06 a Share, Payable Oct. 17 to Shareholders as of Sept. 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Experienced Senior Credit Officer Joins First Internet Bank Small Business Administration Team

10/06/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Internet Bank announced today that David Bybee has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. In this role, he will oversee credit guidelines, underwriting and the credit approval process for the bank’s small business lending effort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005947/en/

David Bybee, First Internet Bank VP, Senior Credit Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

David Bybee, First Internet Bank VP, Senior Credit Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“David is highly accomplished in administering government guaranteed lending programs, but his passion for helping small businesses succeed is what drives him,” noted President and Chief Operating Officer Nicole Lorch. “His exceptional leadership and communication skills allow him to clearly convey complex ideas, drive consensus, and influence decisions, so we are able to optimize our customers’ experience with us. David has shown a capacity for optimizing outcomes while managing risk, and we are thrilled to have this analytical problem-solver join our SBA lending team.”

David added, “What the First Internet Bank SBA lending team has accomplished in a short period of time is impressive and indicative of its commitment to the small business community. I am pleased to join this outstanding organization and I am confident that my experience will be an asset to the team and our customers.”

From his early days with the Federal Reserve Bank through positions with Touchmark National Bank, Atlantic Capital Bank, and SouthState Bank, David has served in a variety of leadership positions directing all aspects of financial risk management. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
10/05First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, O..
BU
09/23Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank SBA Team
BU
09/20First Internet Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.06 a Share, Payable Oct. 17 t..
MT
09/20First Internet Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/20First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
09/20First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend, Payable on October 17, 2022
CI
08/26First Internet Bank Executive to Lead Women in Public Finance Indiana Chapter
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking
BU
08/15First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking, an Account Designed to He..
CI
08/09FIRST INTERNET BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 327 M 327 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,78 $
Average target price 46,80 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP-25.60%327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%324 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%256 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.41%206 987
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.73%164 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 780