Experienced Senior Credit Officer Joins First Internet Bank Small Business Administration Team

First Internet Bank announced today that David Bybee has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. In this role, he will oversee credit guidelines, underwriting and the credit approval process for the bank’s small business lending effort.

“David is highly accomplished in administering government guaranteed lending programs, but his passion for helping small businesses succeed is what drives him,” noted President and Chief Operating Officer Nicole Lorch. “His exceptional leadership and communication skills allow him to clearly convey complex ideas, drive consensus, and influence decisions, so we are able to optimize our customers’ experience with us. David has shown a capacity for optimizing outcomes while managing risk, and we are thrilled to have this analytical problem-solver join our SBA lending team.”

David added, “What the First Internet Bank SBA lending team has accomplished in a short period of time is impressive and indicative of its commitment to the small business community. I am pleased to join this outstanding organization and I am confident that my experience will be an asset to the team and our customers.”

From his early days with the Federal Reserve Bank through positions with Touchmark National Bank, Atlantic Capital Bank, and SouthState Bank, David has served in a variety of leadership positions directing all aspects of financial risk management. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

