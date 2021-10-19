First Internet Bancorp : 2021 ESG Report

ABOUT THIS REPORT

We are pleased to publish our inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting our efforts and initiatives. In developing this report, we referenced the accounting standards published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), incorporating the ESG factors that are most likely to impact our long-term financial and operational performance and are most relevant to our investors.

The report is divided into four main areas:

Governance Environmental and Leadership Management

Human Social Capital Responsibility

In this report, references to "First Internet Bank," "the Bank," "the Company," "the organization," "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the consolidated entity of First Internet Bancorp and its subsidiary First Internet Bank.