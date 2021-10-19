Log in
First Internet Bancorp : 2021 ESG Report

10/19/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

A BANK THAT IMAGINES MORE … …………………………………………………………………… 1

ABOUT THIS REPORT … ………………………………………………………………………………… 2

A WORD FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO… ……………………………………………………… 3

1. GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP … ……………………………………………………………… 4 Governance of ESG ……………………………………………………………………………… 4 Board Independence and Diversity …………………………………………………………… 4

Commitment to Ethics and Compliance … …………………………………………………

5

Risk Management and Business Continuity … ………………………………………………

7

Data Security and Customer Privacy… ………………………………………………………

9

Incorporation of ESG Factors In Credit Analysis……………………………………………

11

  1. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT… ……………………………………………………………… 12 Energy Management …………………………………………………………………………… 12 Paper and Waste Management………………………………………………………………… 13
  2. HUMAN CAPITAL… …………………………………………………………………………………… 14

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Employee Engagement …………………… 16

Diversity Metrics… ………………………………………………………………………………… 18

Training and Development ……………………………………………………………………… 20

Employee Health and Safety …………………………………………………………………… 21

4. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY… ………………………………………………………………………… 22

Small Business, Access and Community Development ……………………………………

22

Philanthropy and Volunteerism …………………………………………………………………

24

5. FRAMEWORKS AND STANDARDS … ……………………………………………………………… 26 Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) … …………………………………… 26

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) … ………………………… 27

DISTINCT VOICES

The diversity of our backgrounds, perspectives and talents makes us stronger. Therefore, First Internet Bank strives to maintain and increase diversity while fostering a greater sense of inclusion. This allows us to better support our team members and the communities we serve.

A BANK THAT IMAGINES MORE

Since our beginnings, we have been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit to "Imagine More." As the first state chartered, FDIC-insured institution to operate entirely online, we reconceived banking. While we continue to push forward, it is imperative that we challenge ourselves to do even more to ensure we continue to do things the right way.

FIRST INTERNET BANK AT-A-GLANCE*

$

3.2BTOTAL DEPOSITS

$3.0B

TOTAL LOANS

$2.4B

$500MM

$100MM

COMMERCIAL

PERSONAL LOANS

SMALL BUSINESS LOANS

LOANS

273

FISHERS,

INDIANA

HEADQUARTERS

TOTAL EMPLOYEES

*AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) is the parent company of First Internet Bank. We combine a nationwide consumer, small business and commercial deposit base with a diversified asset generation platform that provides exposure to several attractive commercial and consumer lending channels. Our highly scalable branchless banking model has a history of dynamic innovation and strong growth and our high-quality loan portfolio stems from a strong credit culture, conservative underwriting standards, disciplined risk management processes and a diverse national and local customer base.

2021 ESG 1

REPORT

ABOUT THIS REPORT

We are pleased to publish our inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting our efforts and initiatives. In developing this report, we referenced the accounting standards published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), incorporating the ESG factors that are most likely to impact our long-term financial and operational performance and are most relevant to our investors.

The report is divided into four main areas:

Governance

Environmental

and Leadership

Management

Human

Social

Capital

Responsibility

In this report, references to "First Internet Bank," "the Bank," "the Company," "the organization," "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the consolidated entity of First Internet Bancorp and its subsidiary First Internet Bank.

2 FIRST

INTERNET

BANCORP

A WORD FROM OUR CHAIRMAN & CEO

A better way. First Internet Bank has always sought to find a better way of doing things, from providing innovative banking solutions to finding better ways to serve our customers.

Today it means that and so much more. We must challenge ourselves to be more and do more. Our aspirations must be committed to a tangible and measurable effort that holds us accountable to our constituencies. We must be thoughtful about our contributions to the communities we serve and disrupt conventional thought with new ideas.

By advancing our own ESG initiatives, we aim to more effectively manage risks and capitalize on opportunities that will result from this holistic approach. While we recognize that we have more to do, we have made - and continue to make - significant progress, benefitting our shareholders, associates and customers:

Our Board of Directors guides our ESG efforts, working with our leadership team to advance ideas that bring greater value to stakeholders.

We continue to invite

To support our small

and embrace a broader

business customers

range of ideas. Our

through the pandemic,

diversity, equity and

we offered payment

inclusion initiatives

deferral options and

encourage different

assisted with securing

perspectives that

Paycheck Protection

work toward positive

Program efforts to help

customer outcomes.

provide relief.

I am so proud of the many ways that First Internet Bank has been a model for corporate culture over the years. We have always believed in the power of personal connections - ones that are built on trust and understanding. This ESG report reflects the initiatives that represent the ways in which we consistently strive to achieve transparency and imagine more.

DAVID B. BECKER

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

2021 ESG 3

REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
