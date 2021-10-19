Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Internet Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/19 03:42:20 pm
32.67 USD   +1.37%
03:31pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : 2021 ESG Report
PU
03:26pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
10/13FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Bank and ApplePie Formalize New Partnership
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Internet Bancorp : Releases Inaugural ESG Report

10/19/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marking its commitment to heightened corporate transparency, responsibility and accountability, First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report provides a comprehensive and transparent method of reporting sustainability and societal metrics to the Company’s stakeholders. The report highlights the Company’s ongoing practices and achievements in four primary areas: governance and leadership, environmental management, human capital and social responsibility. The report provides select data on First Internet Bancorp’s efforts to date, including the company’s response to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its customers and its community. Additionally, the Company details enhanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts built around five organizational pillars it deems foundational to long-term success.

“We are pleased to release our inaugural ESG report, which chronicles our existing commitments and future priorities around mindful governance and responsible corporate citizenry,” said David Becker, Chairman and CEO of First Internet Bancorp. “We aspire to have a more meaningful and lasting positive impact on our customers and the communities they call home. By advancing our own ESG initiatives, we hold ourselves accountable for effectively managing risk while also facilitating financial inclusion. I am proud of our efforts and am grateful for this opportunity to highlight our successes.”

The disclosure is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and elements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) framework. The report also identifies the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) that most closely align with the Company’s mission and vision.

To learn more about First Internet Bancorp’s ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit First Internet Bancorp’s corporate website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
03:31pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : 2021 ESG Report
PU
03:26pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
10/13FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Bank and ApplePie Formalize New Partnership
BU
10/06FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, Oc..
BU
10/06FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06First Internet Bancorp Completes the Redemption of $25.0 Million Aggregate Principal Am..
CI
09/28FIRST INTERNET BANK : Welcomes Dustin DeNeal as Counsel
BU
09/20FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : to Pay Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
09/20FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20FIRST INTERNET BANCORP : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 a Share, Payable Oct. ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,3 M - -
Net income 2021 46,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,94x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,23 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Becker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicole S. Lorch President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP12.14%318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.78%197 568