First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Commentary Market forces and the economic climate, both driven in part by the post-pandemic recovery, had a significant impact on the Company’s 2022 financial results and frame the Company’s strategy for 2023 and beyond. Loan demand was strong throughout the year. Total loan portfolio balances increased 7.5% from the third quarter of 2022 and 21.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021. However, intense competition for deposits through the most rapid set of Federal Funds rate hikes since the late 1980s drove interest expense higher and pressured net interest margin. Average loan portfolio yields were up 39 bps in the fourth quarter compared to the linked quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits was up 104 bps. The Company recorded a higher provision for loan loss expense in the fourth quarter based primarily upon loan growth while credit quality remained excellent with nonperforming ratios well below industry averages. The Company has healthy loan pipelines and will focus its 2023 origination efforts on its floating rate loan products, notably commercial construction and small business lending, as well as its higher-yielding fixed rate programs, such as franchise finance. While other lending lines have strong demand, the combination of housing prices, housing supply, economic uncertainty and interest rates have caused mortgage applications nationally to plunge to their lowest level in 26 years. Due to the steep decline in mortgage volumes and the negative outlook for mortgage lending over the next several years, the Company decided to exit its consumer mortgage business during the first quarter of 2023. This includes its nationwide digital direct-to-consumer mortgage platform that originates residential loans for sale in the secondary market as well as its local traditional consumer mortgage and construction-to-permanent business. (The Company’s commercial construction and land development business will not be affected by this decision and will remain an important part of the Company’s lending strategy, as noted above.) This action is expected to reduce total annual noninterest expense by approximately $6.8 million and increase annualized pre-tax income by approximately $2.7 million, with 80% of the benefit realized in 2023 and 100% thereafter. The Company estimates that it will incur total pre-tax expense of approximately $3.3 million in the first and second quarters of 2023 associated with exiting this line of business. While navigating market headwinds, management remains committed to creating shareholder value. The Company repurchased 284,286 shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $25.16. For the year, the Company repurchased over 800,000 shares at an average price well below tangible book value. Tangible book value reached its highest value to date, at $39.74 as of December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year include: Annual net income and diluted earnings per share of $35.5 million and $3.70, compared to $48.1 million and $4.82, respectively, for the full year of 2021

Quarterly net income of $6.4 million and $0.68 diluted earnings per share, compared to $8.4 million and $0.89 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022, and $12.5 million and $1.25 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Loan growth of $243.5 million in the fourth quarter, a 7.5% increase from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $611.7 million, or 21.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021

Quarterly net interest margin of 2.09% and fully-taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.22% “We satisfied strong, high quality loan demand in our commercial and consumer lending businesses in the fourth quarter, capping off a year of robust loan growth and annual growth in net interest income,” said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While higher deposit costs impacted earnings in the fourth quarter, we were pleased with the increase in income generated by our loan portfolio and the strong finish to the year by our small business lending team. As a result of investments we made during 2021 and 2022 in government guaranteed lending talent, we continue to move up the rankings, placing in the top 30 of 7(a) program lenders for the SBA’s 2022 fiscal year, and are in the top 15 for the 2023 fiscal year-to-date. “We are also beginning to realize the rewards from important investments in our Banking-as-a-Service efforts. We made significant progress in the fourth quarter, going live with our platform partner, Increase, and providing payments services to power the small business bill pay product from Ramp, a leading corporate card and spend management platform. We have two additional fintech partners in the pilot phase, another four approaching the pilot phase and one in due diligence. We also expect our partnership with the platform Treasury Prime to be fully implemented during the first quarter of 2023 with the first associated fintech program to be on-boarded in the second quarter. “As we enter 2023, we believe our increasing mix of variable rate loans, combined with new loan production coming on at higher rates, will help to offset the pressure of higher deposit costs. If interest rates follow the market’s expectations, deposit costs should stabilize later this year and decline thereafter, setting the stage to achieve higher earnings and profitability in 2024. Furthermore, our balance sheet and capital levels are strong and asset quality remains high, leaving us well-positioned for any changes in the broader economic environment.” Mr. Becker concluded, “I want to thank the entire First Internet team for their hard work and unwavering commitment to client service throughout 2022, which are the keys to our ongoing success and the reason we are confident in our future.” Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.7 million, compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.1 million, compared to $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $45.7 million, an increase of 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 33.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $47.1 million, an increase of 16.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 32.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential increase was due primarily to growth in interest income earned on the commercial and consumer loan portfolios as well as from the securities portfolio and other earning assets. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 4.40% from 3.91% in the linked quarter due primarily to a 39 basis point (“bp”) increase in the average loan yield, a 60 bp increase in the yield earned on securities and a 103 bp increase in the yield earned on other earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, average loan balances increased $215.5 million, or 6.8%, while the average balance of securities decreased $27.7 million, or 4.6%, and the average balance of other earning assets decreased $38.6 million, or 20.5%. Interest income earned on commercial loans was positively impacted by higher rates and average balances in the variable rate small business lending, construction and commercial and industrial portfolios as well as strong growth and higher new origination yields in the franchise finance portfolio. Other portfolios also benefitted from higher average balances and increases in new origination yields as well as higher prepayment fees. In the consumer portfolio, interest income was up due to the combination of higher new origination yields and growth in the residential mortgage, trailers and recreational vehicles portfolios. New funded portfolio origination yields increased 84 bps compared to the third quarter, and for the full year 2022 were approximately 118 bps higher than for 2021. Because of the fixed rate nature of certain larger portfolios, there is a lagging impact of the higher origination yields on the portfolio. The Federal Reserve increased the federal funds (“Fed Funds”) target rate 425 bps in 2022. During the course of the year, the Company increased the rates paid on consumer, small business and commercial interest-bearing demand deposits. While money market deposit pricing was relatively rational during the first half of the year, competition in both the digital banking space and local markets intensified in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter, and deposit betas increased as a result. Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.0 million, an increase of 58.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 124.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $79.7 million, or 2.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 and the cost of these deposits increased 104 bps. The increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances was due to an increase in average certificates and brokered deposit balances, which increased $183.2 million, or 17.7%, during the quarter while the cost of these deposits increased 76 bps. Additionally, the average balance of money market accounts increased $71.8 million, or 5.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 while the cost of these deposits increased 156 bps. The average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits increased $11.6 million, or 9.4%, during the fourth quarter compared to the linked quarter, driven by deposits related to growth in construction lending. The average balance of BaaS – brokered deposits declined significantly as a large relationship was exited early in the quarter. However, deposits related to the program with Ramp on-boarded during the quarter began to see deposit inflows in December, which totaled $13.6 million at year end and are priced significantly lower than the exited relationship. Additionally, with the inverted yield curve, the Company used medium- and longer-term brokered deposits, as well as longer-term FHLB advances, to supplement funding needs, manage long term interest rate risk and offset the impact of further increases in Fed Funds and other short term interest rates. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 2.40% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.30% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM (“FTE NIM”) was 2.22% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 2.53% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.43% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreases in NIM and FTE NIM compared to the linked quarter were driven primarily by the effect of higher interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by higher yields on loans, securities and other earning assets and higher average loan balances. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.8 million, up $1.5 million, or 34.5%, from the third quarter of 2022, and down $1.9 million, or 24.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Gain on sale of loans totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $0.1 million, or 5.5%, from the linked quarter. Gain on sale revenue in the quarter consisted entirely of gain on the sales of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) guaranteed loans. The increase in revenue related to SBA loan sales was due to a higher volume of sales, partially offset by lower net gain on sale premiums. Other income totaled $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing $1.4 million compared to the linked quarter due to distributions received on certain Small Business Investment Company and venture capital fund investments. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the higher interest rate environment and other economic factors continued to impact interest rate lock and sold loan volume as well as gain on sale margins. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.5 million, up $0.5 million, or 2.9%, from the third quarter of 2022 and up $1.6 million, or 9.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Other expense, consulting and professional fees, deposit insurance premium and premises and equipment costs increased from the linked quarter, while marketing, advertising and promotion costs and loan expenses were lower. The increases in other expense and premises and equipment were due to several items, none of which were individually significant. The increase in consulting and professional fees was due primarily to the timing of third party loan review. The increase in deposit insurance premium was due primarily to year-over-year asset growth as well as the composition of loans and deposits. The decreases in marketing costs and loan expenses were due primarily to lower mortgage origination activity. Income Taxes The Company reported an income tax expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an effective tax rate of 7.3%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million and an effective tax rate of 10.5% for the third quarter of 2022 and an income tax expense of $2.0 million and an effective tax rate of 13.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects the impact of the decline in taxable income during the second half of the year compared to estimates earlier in the year. Loans and Credit Quality Total loans as of December 31, 2022 were $3.5 billion, an increase of $243.5 million, or 7.5%, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $611.7 million, or 21.2%, compared to December 31, 2021. Total commercial loan balances were $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $184.3 million, or 7.3%, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $355.5 million, or 15.0%, compared to December 31, 2021. Compared to the linked quarter, the increase in commercial loan balances was driven primarily by growth in franchise finance, single tenant lease financing, construction, commercial and industrial and small business lending balances. These items were partially offset by continued runoff in the healthcare finance portfolio. Total consumer loan balances were $733.3 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $61.1 million, or 9.1%, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $263.3 million, or 56.0%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was due to higher balances in the residential mortgage, recreational vehicles and trailers loan portfolios. Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 0.17% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2022 and 0.04% as of December 31, 2022. The increase in delinquencies during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to one construction loan that was brought current subsequent to year end. Overall credit quality remained strong during the quarter as nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.22% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2022 and 0.26% as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans totaled $7.5 million at December 31, 2022, up from $6.0 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.91% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.92% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.96% as of December 31, 2021. While growth in the allowance for loan losses was generally in-line with overall loan portfolio growth, the slight decline in the allowance coverage ratio compared to the linked quarter reflects the removal of a specific reserve due to positive developments on a certain monitored loan, growth in certain portfolios with lower coverage ratios and the continued decline in healthcare finance balances that have a higher coverage ratio. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.03%, compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% for the third quarter of 2022 and net recoveries to average loans of 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, compared to a provision of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for the quarter was driven by the overall growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by the reduction in specific reserves mentioned above. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company will be replacing its incurred loss model for recognizing credit losses with an expected loss model referred to as the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) model. As a result, the Company expects its initial adjustment to the allowance for credit losses to be in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million. Capital As of December 31, 2022, total shareholders’ equity was $365.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 1.1%, compared to September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $15.4 million, or 4.0%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the fourth quarter of 2022 was due primarily to the net income earned during the quarter and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from an increase in the value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio caused by the decline in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges and stock repurchase activity. Book value per common share increased to $40.26 as of December 31, 2022, up from $38.84 as of September 30, 2022 and $38.99 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $39.74, up from $38.34 as of September 30, 2022 and $38.51 as of December 31, 2021. In connection with its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 284,286 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average price of $25.16 per share. Including shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has repurchased $32.2 million of stock under its authorized programs. The following table presents the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory and other capital ratios as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.03 % 9.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.94 % 9.62 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 9.06 % 10.84 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 10.93 % 13.10 % Tier 1 capital ratio 2 10.93 % 13.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 2 14.75 % 13.99 % 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (844) 200-6205; access code: 960605. A recorded replay can be accessed through February 25, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403; access code: 361353. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. About First Internet Bancorp First Internet Bancorp is a financial holding company with assets of $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. First Internet Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about First Internet Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies and loan programs, plans and prospective business partnerships, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “growth,” “help,” “may,” “opportunities,” “pending,” “plan,” “position,” “preliminary,” “remain,” “should,” “thereafter,” “well-positioned,” “will,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including: our business and operations and the business and operations of our vendors and customers: general economic conditions, whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products; our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that is the collateral for our loans. Other factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial and industrial, construction, SBA, and franchise finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; the anticipated impacts of inflation and rising interest rates on the general economy; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, adjusted total interest income - FTE, net interest income – FTE, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest income – FTE, net interest margin – FTE, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted net interest margin – FTE, provision (benefit) for loan losses, excluding tax refund advance loans, average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans, net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted effective income tax rate, income before income taxes, excluding tax refund advance loans, income tax provision, excluding tax refund advance loans and net income, excluding tax refund advance loans are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” First Internet Bancorp Summary Financial Information (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 6,351 $ 8,436 $ 12,478 $ 35,541 $ 48,114 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.89 $ 1.26 $ 3.73 $ 4.85 Earnings per share - diluted 0.68 0.89 1.25 3.70 4.82 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.24 0.24 Book value per common share 40.26 38.84 38.99 40.26 38.99 Tangible book value per common share 1 39.74 38.34 38.51 39.74 38.51 Common shares outstanding 9,065,883 9,290,885 9,754,455 9,065,883 9,754,455 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,281,309 9,458,259 9,903,856 9,530,921 9,918,083 Diluted 9,343,533 9,525,855 9,989,951 9,595,115 9,976,261 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.82 % 1.19 % 0.85 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.91 % 9.01 % 13.14 % 9.53 % 13.44 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 7.00 % 9.13 % 13.30 % 9.65 % 13.61 % Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.11 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 2.22 % 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.54 % 2.25 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.03 % 8.46 % 9.03 % 8.03 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.94 % 8.36 % 8.93 % 7.94 % 8.93 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.06 % 9.49 % 9.22 % 9.06 % 9.22 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.93 % 11.72 % 12.93 % 10.93 % 12.93 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.93 % 11.72 % 12.93 % 10.93 % 12.93 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.75 % 15.73 % 17.37 % 14.75 % 17.37 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 7,529 $ 6,006 $ 7,401 $ 7,529 $ 7,401 Nonperforming assets 7,571 6,006 8,618 7,571 8,618 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.96 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 1 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 0.91 % 0.97 % Nonperforming loans 421.5 % 497.3 % 376.2 % 421.5 % 376.2 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.03 % 0.09 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 3,382,212 $ 3,161,850 $ 2,914,858 $ 3,123,972 $ 2,972,224 Total securities 578,608 606,329 677,580 613,303 629,095 Other earning assets 149,910 188,467 431,621 278,073 466,608 Total interest-earning assets 4,119,897 3,970,650 4,056,254 4,033,542 4,094,935 Total assets 4,263,246 4,105,688 4,177,578 4,170,526 4,205,926 Noninterest-bearing deposits 135,702 124,067 113,887 120,325 101,825 Interest-bearing deposits 3,041,022 2,961,327 3,032,435 3,022,794 3,098,706 Total deposits 3,176,724 3,085,394 3,146,322 3,143,119 3,200,531 Shareholders' equity 364,657 371,303 376,832 372,844 358,105 1 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, except for December 31, 2021) Dollar amounts in thousands December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,426 $ 14,743 $ 7,492 Interest-bearing deposits 239,126 206,309 435,468 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 390,384 393,565 603,044 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 189,168 191,057 59,565 Loans held-for-sale 21,511 23,103 47,745 Loans 3,499,401 3,255,906 2,887,662 Allowance for loan losses (31,737 ) (29,866 ) (27,841 ) Net loans 3,467,664 3,226,040 2,859,821 Accrued interest receivable 21,069 16,918 16,037 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 28,350 28,350 25,650 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 39,859 39,612 38,900 Premises and equipment, net 72,711 70,747 59,842 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Servicing asset 6,255 5,795 4,702 Other real estate owned - - 1,188 Accrued income and other assets 44,894 43,498 46,853 Total assets $ 4,543,104 $ 4,264,424 $ 4,210,994 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 175,315 $ 142,875 $ 117,531 Interest-bearing deposits 3,265,930 3,049,769 3,061,428 Total deposits 3,441,245 3,192,644 3,178,959 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 614,928 589,926 514,922 Subordinated debt 104,532 104,456 104,231 Accrued interest payable 2,913 1,887 2,018 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,512 14,654 30,526 Total liabilities 4,178,130 3,903,567 3,830,656 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 192,935 200,123 218,946 Retained earnings 205,675 199,877 172,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,636 ) (39,143 ) (11,039 ) Total shareholders' equity 364,974 360,857 380,338 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,543,104 $ 4,264,424 $ 4,210,994 First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, except for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 40,354 $ 34,643 $ 31,621 $ 140,600 $ 123,467 Securities - taxable 3,222 2,701 1,973 10,711 7,970 Securities - non-taxable 699 491 236 1,767 1,017 Other earning assets 1,394 1,264 362 3,830 1,429 Total interest income 45,669 39,099 34,192 156,908 133,883 Interest expense Deposits 18,807 10,520 6,399 41,832 29,822 Other borrowed funds 5,193 4,585 4,288 17,983 17,505 Total interest expense 24,000 15,105 10,687 59,815 47,327 Net interest income 21,669 23,994 23,505 97,093 86,556 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 2,109 892 (238 ) 4,977 1,030 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 19,560 23,102 23,743 92,116 85,526 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 226 248 292 1,071 1,114 Loan servicing revenue 715 653 544 2,573 1,934 Loan servicing asset revaluation (539 ) (333 ) (400 ) (1,639 ) (1,069 ) Mortgage banking activities 1,010 871 2,776 5,464 15,050 Gain on sale of loans 2,862 2,713 4,137 11,372 11,598 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - 2,523 Other 1,533 164 345 2,416 1,694 Total noninterest income 5,807 4,316 7,694 21,257 32,844 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,404 10,439 10,183 41,553 38,223 Marketing, advertising and promotion 837 1,041 896 3,554 3,261 Consulting and professional fees 914 790 1,262 4,826 4,054 Data processing 567 483 425 1,989 1,649 Loan expenses 1,018 1,142 654 4,435 2,112 Premises and equipment 2,921 2,808 2,188 10,688 7,063 Deposit insurance premium 355 229 283 1,152 1,213 Other 1,497 1,063 1,064 5,076 4,223 Total noninterest expense 18,513 17,995 16,955 73,273 61,798 Income before income taxes 6,854 9,423 14,482 40,100 56,572 Income tax provision 503 987 2,004 4,559 8,458 Net income $ 6,351 $ 8,436 $ 12,478 $ 35,541 $ 48,114 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.89 $ 1.26 $ 3.73 $ 4.85 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.89 $ 1.25 $ 3.70 $ 4.82 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,391,379 $ 40,354 4.72 % $ 3,175,854 $ 34,643 4.33 % $ 2,947,053 $ 31,621 4.26 % Securities - taxable 508,725 3,222 2.51 % 532,470 2,701 2.01 % 595,024 1,973 1.32 % Securities - non-taxable 69,883 699 3.97 % 73,859 491 2.64 % 82,556 236 1.13 % Other earning assets 149,910 1,394 3.69 % 188,467 1,264 2.66 % 431,621 362 0.33 % Total interest-earning assets 4,119,897 45,669 4.40 % 3,970,650 39,099 3.91 % 4,056,254 34,192 3.34 % Allowance for loan losses (30,543 ) (29,423 ) (27,946 ) Noninterest-earning assets 173,892 164,461 149,270 Total assets $ 4,263,246 $ 4,105,688 $ 4,177,578 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 326,102 $ 628 0.76 % $ 342,116 $ 551 0.64 % $ 210,283 $ 158 0.30 % Savings accounts 47,799 104 0.86 % 57,700 111 0.76 % 63,575 58 0.36 % Money market accounts 1,441,583 10,508 2.89 % 1,369,783 4,581 1.33 % 1,453,447 1,507 0.41 % BaaS - brokered deposits 4,563 13 1.13 % 153,936 859 2.21 % - - 0.00 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,220,975 7,554 2.45 % 1,037,792 4,418 1.69 % 1,305,130 4,676 1.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,041,022 18,807 2.45 % 2,961,327 10,520 1.41 % 3,032,435 6,399 0.84 % Other borrowed funds 712,465 5,193 2.89 % 637,877 4,585 2.85 % 619,115 4,288 2.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,753,487 24,000 2.54 % 3,599,204 15,105 1.67 % 3,651,550 10,687 1.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 135,702 124,067 113,887 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 9,400 11,114 35,309 Total liabilities 3,898,589 3,734,385 3,800,746 Shareholders' equity 364,657 371,303 376,832 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,263,246 $ 4,105,688 $ 4,177,578 Net interest income $ 21,669 $ 23,994 $ 23,505 Interest rate spread 1.86 % 2.24 % 2.18 % Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.22 % 2.53 % 2.43 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,142,166 $ 140,600 4.47 % $ 2,999,232 $ 123,467 4.12 % Securities - taxable 537,921 10,711 1.99 % 544,613 7,970 1.46 % Securities - non-taxable 75,382 1,767 2.34 % 84,482 1,017 1.20 % Other earning assets 278,073 3,830 1.38 % 466,608 1,429 0.31 % Total interest-earning assets 4,033,542 156,908 3.89 % 4,094,935 133,883 3.27 % - Allowance for loan losses (29,143 ) (29,068 ) Noninterest-earning assets 166,127 140,059 Total assets $ 4,170,526 $ 4,205,926 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 333,737 $ 2,056 0.62 % $ 195,699 $ 583 0.30 % Savings accounts 58,156 336 0.58 % 56,967 203 0.36 % Money market accounts 1,423,185 18,513 1.30 % 1,434,829 5,892 0.41 % BaaS - brokered deposits 60,699 1,033 1.70 % - - 0.00 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,147,017 19,894 1.73 % 1,411,211 23,144 1.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,022,794 41,832 1.38 % 3,098,706 29,822 0.96 % Other borrowed funds 638,526 17,983 2.82 % 600,035 17,505 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,661,320 59,815 1.63 % 3,698,741 47,327 1.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 120,325 101,825 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,037 47,255 Total liabilities 3,797,682 3,847,821 Shareholders' equity 372,844 358,105 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,170,526 $ 4,205,926 Net interest income $ 97,093 $ 86,556 Interest rate spread 2.26 % 1.99 % Net interest margin 2.41 % 2.11 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.54 % 2.25 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below First Internet Bancorp Loans and Deposits (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 126,108 3.6 % $ 104,780 3.2 % $ 96,008 3.3 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 61,836 1.8 % 58,615 1.8 % 66,732 2.3 % Investor commercial real estate 93,121 2.7 % 91,021 2.8 % 28,019 1.0 % Construction 181,966 5.2 % 139,509 4.3 % 136,619 4.7 % Single tenant lease financing 939,240 26.8 % 895,302 27.4 % 865,854 30.0 % Public finance 621,032 17.7 % 614,139 18.9 % 592,665 20.5 % Healthcare finance 272,461 7.8 % 293,686 9.0 % 387,852 13.4 % Small business lending 123,750 3.5 % 113,001 3.5 % 108,666 3.8 % Franchise finance 299,835 8.6 % 225,012 6.8 % 81,448 2.8 % Total commercial loans 2,719,349 77.7 % 2,535,065 77.7 % 2,363,863 81.8 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 383,948 11.0 % 337,565 10.4 % 186,770 6.5 % Home equity 24,712 0.7 % 22,114 0.7 % 17,665 0.6 % Trailers 167,326 4.8 % 162,161 5.0 % 146,267 5.1 % Recreational vehicles 121,808 3.5 % 115,694 3.6 % 90,654 3.1 % Other consumer loans 35,464 1.0 % 34,657 1.1 % 28,557 1.0 % Total consumer loans 733,258 21.0 % 672,191 20.8 % 469,913 16.3 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1 46,794 1.3 % 48,650 1.5 % 53,886 1.9 % Total loans $ 3,499,401 100.0 % $ 3,255,906 100.0 % $ 2,887,662 100.0 % December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 175,315 5.1 % $ 142,635 4.5 % $ 117,531 3.7 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 335,611 9.8 % 337,765 10.6 % 247,967 7.8 % Savings accounts 44,819 1.3 % 52,228 1.6 % 59,998 1.9 % Money market accounts 1,418,599 41.2 % 1,378,087 43.2 % 1,483,936 46.7 % BaaS - brokered deposits 13,607 0.4 % 96,287 3.0 % - 0.0 % Certificates of deposits 874,490 25.4 % 773,040 24.2 % 970,107 30.5 % Brokered deposits 578,804 16.8 % 412,602 12.9 % 299,420 9.4 % Total deposits $ 3,441,245 100.0 % $ 3,192,644 100.0 % $ 3,178,959 100.0 % 1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $32.5 million, $33.9 million and $37.5 million related to terminated interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total equity - GAAP $ 364,974 $ 360,857 $ 380,338 $ 364,974 $ 380,338 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible common equity $ 360,287 $ 356,170 $ 375,651 $ 360,287 $ 375,651 Total assets - GAAP $ 4,543,104 $ 4,264,424 $ 4,210,994 $ 4,543,104 $ 4,210,994 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible assets $ 4,538,417 $ 4,259,737 $ 4,206,307 $ 4,538,417 $ 4,206,307 Common shares outstanding 9,065,883 9,290,885 9,754,455 9,065,883 9,754,455 Book value per common share $ 40.26 $ 38.84 $ 38.99 $ 40.26 $ 38.99 Effect of goodwill (0.52 ) (0.50 ) (0.48 ) (0.52 ) (0.48 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 39.74 $ 38.34 $ 38.51 $ 39.74 $ 38.51 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.03 % 8.46 % 9.03 % 8.03 % 9.03 % Effect of goodwill (0.09 %) (0.10 %) (0.10 %) (0.09 %) (0.10 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.94 % 8.36 % 8.93 % 7.94 % 8.93 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 364,657 $ 371,303 $ 376,832 $ 372,844 $ 358,105 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Average tangible common equity $ 359,970 $ 366,616 $ 372,145 $ 368,157 $ 353,418 Return on average shareholders' equity 6.91 % 9.01 % 13.14 % 9.53 % 13.44 % Effect of goodwill 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Return on average tangible common equity 7.00 % 9.13 % 13.30 % 9.65 % 13.61 % Total interest income $ 45,669 $ 39,099 $ 34,192 $ 156,908 $ 133,883 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,384 1,280 1,348 5,355 5,453 Total interest income - FTE $ 47,053 $ 40,379 $ 35,540 $ 162,263 $ 139,336 Total interest income - FTE $ 47,053 $ 40,379 $ 35,540 $ 162,263 $ 139,336 Adjustments: Income from tax refund advance loans - - - (3,013 ) - Adjusted total interest income - FTE $ 47,053 $ 40,379 $ 35,540 $ 159,250 $ 139,336 Net interest income $ 21,669 $ 23,994 $ 23,505 $ 97,093 $ 86,556 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,384 1,280 1,348 5,355 5,453 Net interest income - FTE $ 23,053 $ 25,274 $ 24,853 $ 102,448 $ 92,009 Net interest income $ 21,669 $ 23,994 $ 23,505 $ 97,093 $ 86,556 Adjustments: Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 810 Income from tax refund advance loans - - - (3,013 ) - Adjusted net interest income $ 21,669 $ 23,994 $ 23,505 $ 94,080 $ 87,366 Net interest income $ 21,669 $ 23,994 $ 23,505 $ 97,093 $ 86,556 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,384 1,280 1,348 5,355 5,453 Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 810 Income from tax refund advance loans - - - (3,013 ) - Adjusted net interest income - FTE $ 23,053 $ 25,274 $ 24,853 $ 99,435 $ 92,819 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.11 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Net interest margin - FTE 2.22 % 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.54 % 2.25 % Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.11 % Effect of subordinated debt redemption cost 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Effect of income from tax refund advance loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.07 %) 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % 2.34 % 2.13 % Net interest margin 2.09 % 2.40 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.11 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Effect of subordinated debt redemption cost 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Effect of income from tax refund advance loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.07 %) 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin - FTE 2.22 % 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.47 % 2.27 % Provision (benefit) for loan losses $ 2,109 $ 892 $ (238 ) $ 4,977 $ 1,030 Adjustments: Provision for tax refund advance loans losses - - - (1,860 ) - Provision (benefit) for loan losses, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 2,109 $ 892 $ (238 ) $ 3,117 $ 1,030 Average loans $ 3,382,212 $ 3,161,850 $ 2,914,858 $ 3,123,972 $ 2,972,224 Adjustments: Average tax refund advance loans - - - (15,712 ) - Average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 3,382,212 $ 3,161,850 $ 2,914,858 $ 3,108,260 $ 2,972,224 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.03 % 0.09 % Adjustments: Effect of tax refund advance lending net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.06 %) 0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.01 %) (0.03 %) 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses $ 31,737 $ 29,866 $ 27,841 $ 31,737 $ 27,841 Loans $ 3,499,401 $ 3,255,906 $ 2,887,662 $ 3,499,401 $ 2,887,662 Adjustments: PPP loans - - (3,152 ) - (3,152 ) Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 3,499,401 $ 3,255,906 $ 2,884,510 $ 3,499,401 $ 2,884,510 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.96 % Effect of PPP loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue - GAAP $ 27,476 $ 28,310 $ 31,199 $ 118,350 $ 119,400 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (2,523 ) Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 810 Adjusted total revenue $ 27,476 $ 28,310 $ 31,199 $ 118,350 $ 117,687 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 5,807 $ 4,316 $ 7,694 $ 21,257 $ 32,844 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (2,523 ) Adjusted noninterest income $ 5,807 $ 4,316 $ 7,694 $ 21,257 $ 30,321 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 18,513 $ 17,995 $ 16,955 $ 73,273 $ 61,798 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses - - (163 ) (273 ) (163 ) Write-down of software - (125 ) - (125 ) - IT Termination fee - - (475 ) - (475 ) Nonrecurring consulting fee - - - (875 ) - Discretionary inflation bonus - - - (531 ) - Accelerated equity compensation - - - (289 ) - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 18,513 $ 17,870 $ 16,317 $ 71,180 $ 61,160 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 6,854 $ 9,423 $ 14,482 $ 40,100 $ 56,572 Adjustments: 1 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (2,523 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 163 273 163 Write-down of software - 125 - 125 - IT Termination fee - - 475 - 475 Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 810 Nonrecurring consulting fee - - - 875 - Discretionary inflation bonus - - - 531 - Accelerated equity compensation - - - 289 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 6,854 $ 9,548 $ 15,120 $ 42,193 $ 55,497 Income tax provision - GAAP $ 503 $ 987 $ 2,004 $ 4,559 $ 8,458 Adjustments:1 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (530 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 34 57 34 Write-down of software - 26 - 26 - IT Termination fee - - 100 - 100 Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 170 Nonrecurring consulting fee - - - 184 - Discretionary inflation bonus - - - 112 - Accelerated equity compensation - - - 61 - Adjusted income tax provision $ 503 $ 1,013 $ 2,138 $ 4,999 $ 8,232 Net income - GAAP $ 6,351 $ 8,436 $ 12,478 $ 35,541 $ 48,114 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (1,993 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 129 216 129 Write-down of software - 99 - 99 - IT Termination fee - - 375 - 375 Subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 640 Nonrecurring consulting fee - - - 691 - Discretionary inflation bonus - - - 419 - Accelerated equity compensation - - - 228 - Adjusted net income $ 6,351 $ 8,535 $ 12,982 $ 37,194 $ 47,265 Diluted average common shares outstanding 9,343,533 9,525,855 9,989,951 9,595,115 9,976,261 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.68 $ 0.89 $ 1.25 $ 3.70 $ 4.82 Adjustments: Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (0.19 ) Effect of acquisition-related expenses - - 0.01 0.02 0.01 Effect of write-down of software - 0.01 - 0.01 - Effect of IT termination fee - - 0.04 - 0.04 Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee - - - 0.07 - Effect of subordinated debt redemption cost - - - - 0.06 Effect of discretionary inflation bonus - - - 0.04 - Effect of accelerated equity compensation - - - 0.02 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.90 $ 1.30 $ 3.86 $ 4.74 Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.82 % 1.19 % 0.85 % 1.14 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.05 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Effect of write-down of software 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Effect of IT termination fee 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Effect of subordinated debt redemption cost 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.59 % 0.83 % 1.24 % 0.90 % 1.12 % 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average shareholders' equity 6.91 % 9.01 % 13.14 % 9.53 % 13.44 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.56 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Effect of write-down of software 0.00 % 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Effect of IT termination fee