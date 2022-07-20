First Internet Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 07/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Highlights for the second quarter include:

•Quarterly net income of $9.5 million, compared to $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2021

•Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.99, compared to $1.14 for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.31 for the second quarter of 2021

•Quarterly adjusted net income of $10.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, when excluding nonrecurring expenses

•Loan growth of $201.3 million, a 7.0% increase from the first quarter of 2022 and a 4.2% increase from the second quarter of 2021

•Net interest margin and fully-taxable equivalent net interest margin increased 4 basis points ("bps") and 5 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022 to 2.60% and 2.74%, respectively

•Repurchased 294,464 shares at an average price of $37.77

Fishers, Indiana, July 20, 2022 - First Internet Bancorp (the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the "Bank"), announced today financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.5 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $1.14 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $13.1 million, or $1.31 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

"Strong production in both our commercial and consumer lending businesses has driven our loan balances to an all-time high, fueling second quarter results and creating a revenue stream for future periods," said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the first half of 2022, portfolio loan origination yields were up 100 bps over the same time last year, allowing us to deploy existing liquidity and drive growth in net interest margin. Furthermore, loan pipelines remain healthy and we have maintained exceptional asset quality. We are well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities for the remainder of the year."

Mr. Becker concluded, "To be ready to meet our current and future customers' needs, it is imperative that we continue to attract and retain top talent. At First Internet Bank, we have long fostered a



workplace culture that promotes innovation, collaboration and customer focus while supporting work-life balance. It was gratifying to be named one of the "Top Workplaces in Central Indiana" for the ninth consecutive year as a result of these efforts. As an employer of choice, we felt a responsibility to address the rapid rise in transportation, housing and food costs so our employees could devote their best mental energy to serving our customers. In the second quarter, we implemented a $20.00 minimum hourly wage for full-time employees across the company. Additionally, we paid a bonus to those employees most impacted by the current inflationary environment. These initiatives demonstrate we intend to stand behind our professionals, who stand up for our customers on a daily basis. I would like to thank the entire First Internet Bank team for their commitment and focus on executing our strategies and consistently delivering solid financial performance while providing an exceptional experience for our customers."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.7 million, compared to $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, and $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.1 million, stable with the first quarter of 2022, and up compared to $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Total interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $36.1 million, up slightly from the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 8.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.5 million, a slight increase from the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 7.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Growth in interest income earned on the commercial and consumer loan portfolios, the securities portfolio and other earning assets essentially offset the decline in income earned on tax refund advance loans, which was primarily earned in the first quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 3.65% from 3.58% in the linked quarter due primarily to a 33 bp increase in the yield earned on securities and a 66 bp increase in the yield earned on other earning assets. Additionally, excluding the effect of tax refund advance loans, the yield on the loan portfolio increased 7 bps to 4.29%. Compared to the linked quarter, average loan balances increased $43.9 million, or 1.5%, while the average balance of securities decreased $28.3 million, or 4.4%, and the average balance of other earning assets decreased $133.7 million, or 29.3%. Excluding the effect of tax refund advance loans, average loan balances increased $101.2 million, or 3.5%.

Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, a slight increase compared to the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 11.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in expense related to interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower expense paid on other borrowed funds.

During the second quarter of 2022, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $53.0 million, or 1.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 and the cost of these deposits increased 4 bps. The decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances was due to the continued decline in average certificates and brokered deposit balances, which decreased $121.4 million, or 9.9%, during the quarter while the cost of these deposits increased 2 bps. Additionally, the average balance of money market accounts decreased $26.8 million, or 1.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of these deposits increased 12 bps. This activity was partially offset by growth in average



Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") deposit balances, which increased $59.1 million during the quarter, and in average interest-bearing demand balances, which increased $30.0 million.

Beginning in March and through June 30, 2022, the Federal Reserve increased the Fed Funds rate 150 bps. Through this same period, the Company did not increase the rate paid on consumer, small business and commercial interest-bearing demand deposits. With regard to money market products during this period, the rate paid on consumer money market balances increased 50 bps, resulting in a cycle-to-date deposit beta of 33%, and the rate paid on small business and commercial money market balances increased 30 bps, resulting in a cycle-to-date deposit beta of 20%. As small business and commercial balances represent 62% of total money market balances and consumer balances represent 38%, the all-in cycle-to-date deposit beta on money market products is 25%.

Net interest margin ("NIM") improved to 2.60% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.56% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.11% for the second quarter of 2021. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM ("FTE NIM") increased by 5 bps to 2.74% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.69% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.25% for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of income from tax refund advance loans, adjusted FTE NIM was 2.72%, up 31 bps from the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted FTE NIM compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by the increase in average loan balances and yields, as well as higher yields on securities and other earning assets, partially offset by the effect of higher interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million, compared to $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was driven primarily by a decrease in gain on sale of loans, lower other income and lower revenue from mortgage banking activities. Gain on sale of loans totaled $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $1.9 million, or 49.2%. The Company sold single tenant lease financing loans in the first quarter of 2022, which provided $0.4 million in gain on sale revenue, whereas revenue in the second quarter of 2022 consisted entirely of gain on the sales of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) guaranteed loans. The decrease in revenue related to SBA loan sales was due to a lower volume of sales as well as lower net gain on sale premiums. Other income declined $0.3 million, or 55.6%, due primarily to a decline in the value of fund investments carried at fair market value. Lastly, mortgage banking revenue totaled $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $0.2 million, or 8.7%, from the linked quarter due to a decrease in interest rate locks and sold loan volume.

Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $18.0 million, compared to $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease of $0.8 million, or 4.2%, compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to lower loan expenses, consulting and professional fees and other expense, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and marketing costs. The decrease in loan expenses was driven primarily by lower servicing fees as $0.9 million of fees related to tax refund advance loans were incurred in the first quarter of 2022 as opposed to a nominal amount of such fees in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in consulting and professional fees was due primarily to $0.9 million of nonrecurring consulting fees that were incurred in the linked quarter. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.1 million of acquisition-related costs in the second quarter of 2022 versus $0.2 million of such costs in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in other expense was due to administrative and moving costs incurred in the



linked quarter. The higher salaries and employee benefits expense was due mainly to $0.5 million in a discretionary inflation bonus paid to certain employees and $0.3 million of accelerated equity compensation related to employees who retired during the quarter, partially offset by lower incentive compensation in the Company's small business lending and mortgage banking divisions. The increase in marketing costs was due to higher media costs, mortgage lead generation costs and sponsorships.

Income Taxes The Company reported an income tax expense of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an effective tax rate of 11.8%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million and an effective tax rate of 13.8% for the first quarter of 2022 and an income tax expense of $2.4 million and an effective tax rate of 15.4% for the second quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate reflects the decline in noninterest income, resulting in a higher proportion of tax exempt income to total pre-tax income.

Loans and Credit Quality Total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $201.3 million, or 7.0%, compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $124.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to June 30, 2021. Total commercial loan balances were $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $97.7 million, or 4.2%, compared to March 31, 2022 and an increase of $3.1 million, or 0.1%, compared to June 30, 2021. Compared to the linked quarter, the increase in commercial loan balances was driven primarily by growth in franchise finance, public finance, investor commercial real estate, single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial loan balances. These items were partially offset by net payoffs in healthcare finance.

Total consumer loan balances were $594.0 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $105.2 million, or 21.5%, compared to March 31, 2022 and an increase of $127.6 million, or 27.3%, compared to June 30, 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was due to higher balances in the residential mortgage, recreational vehicles and trailers loan portfolios.

Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 0.06% of total loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 0.03% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.07% as of June 30, 2021. Overall credit quality improved during the quarter as nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.15% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.25% at March 31, 2022 and 0.31% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans totaled $4.5 million at quarter end, declining $2.6 million, or 36.1%, from March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.95% as of June 30, 2022, both in total and when excluding PPP loans, compared to 0.98% in both categories as of March 31, 2022 and 0.95% and 0.96%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs of $0.3 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2022, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%, compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05% for the first quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.35% for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding net charge-off activity related to tax refund advance loans, the Company recognized net recoveries of $0.1 million, resulting in net recoveries to average loans of 0.01%, during the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net recoveries of $1.1 million and net recoveries to average loans of 0.16% during the first quarter of 2022.





The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million, compared to a provision of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a provision of $21,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The provision for the second quarter of 2022 was driven primarily by the growth in the loan portfolio.

Capital As of June 30, 2022, total shareholders' equity was $365.3 million, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2022 and an increase of $6.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2021. The decline in shareholders' equity during the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to stock repurchase activity and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from a decline in the value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio caused by the continued rise in interest rates during the quarter. This was partially offset by the net income earned during the quarter and an increase in the value of interest rate swaps classified as cash flow hedges. Book value per common share increased to $38.85 as of June 30, 2022, up from $38.69 as of March 31, 2022 and up from $36.39 as of June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share increased to $38.35, up from $38.21 and up from $35.92, each as of the same reference dates.

In connection with its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 294,464 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at an average price of $37.77 per share. Including shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 498,167 shares at an average price of $41.50 per share under the program through June 30, 2022.

The following table presents the Company's and the Bank's regulatory and other capital ratios as of June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.91% 10.50% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 8.81% 10.40% Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 9.45% 11.03% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 12.55% 14.67% Tier 1 capital ratio 2 12.55% 14.67% Total risk-based capital ratio 2 16.85% 15.61% 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.

Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (844) 200-6205; access code: 984774. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 20, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403; access code: 314161.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.





About First Internet Bancorp First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, franchise finance, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies and loan programs, plans and prospective business partnerships, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "ahead," "anticipate," "believe," "capitalize," "confidence in," "continue," "could," "designed," "effort," "estimate," "expect," "growth," "help," "hope," "intend," "looking forward," "may," "opportunities," "optimistic," "pending," "plan," "position," "preliminary," "remain," "should," "waiting on," "well-positioned," "will," "working on," "would" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our vendors and customers: general economic conditions, whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products; our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans. Other factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance, SBA, healthcare finance and franchise finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; execution of pending and future acquisition, reorganization or disposition transactions, including without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings and other anticipated benefits from such transactions; fluctuations in interest rates; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, adjusted total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest income - FTE, net interest margin - FTE, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted net interest margin - FTE, provision (benefit) for loan losses, excluding tax refund advance loans, average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans, net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted effective income tax rate, income before income taxes, excluding tax refund advance loans, income tax provision, excluding tax refund advance loans and net income, excluding tax refund advance loans are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."





Contact Information: Investors/Analysts Media Paula Deemer Nicole Lorch Director of Corporate Administration President & Chief Operating Officer (317) 428-4628 (317) 532-7906 investors@firstib.com nlorch@firstib.com



First Internet Bancorp Summary Financial Information (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31, 2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net income $ 9,545 11,209 $ 13,096 $ 20,754 $ 23,546 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 0.99 $ 1.14 $ 1.32 $ 2.14 $ 2.37 Earnings per share - diluted 0.99 1.14 1.31 2.13 2.36 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.12 0.12 Book value per common share 38.85 38.69 36.39 38.85 36.39 Tangible book value per common share 1 38.35 38.21 35.92 38.35 35.92 Common shares outstanding 9,404,000 9,683,727 9,854,153 9,404,000 9,854,153 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,600,383 9,790,122 9,932,761 9,694,729 9,916,087 Diluted 9,658,689 9,870,394 9,981,422 9,764,232 9,970,147 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.25 % 1.01 % 1.13 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.23 % 11.94 % 14.88 % 11.09 % 13.78 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 10.36 % 12.09 % 15.09 % 11.23 % 13.97 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.56 % 2.11 % 2.58 % 2.08 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.25 % 2.71 % 2.21 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.91 % 8.87 % 8.53 % 8.91 % 8.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 8.81 % 8.77 % 8.43 % 8.81 % 8.43 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.45 % 9.26 % 8.70 % 9.45 % 8.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.55 % 13.16 % 12.23 % 12.55 % 12.23 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.55 % 13.16 % 12.23 % 12.55 % 12.23 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.85 % 17.62 % 15.51 % 16.85 % 15.51 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 4,527 $ 7,084 $ 9,038 $ 4,527 $ 9,038 Nonperforming assets 4,550 7,085 10,338 4,550 10,338 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.15 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 1 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.95 % 0.96 % Nonperforming loans 644.0 % 398.8 % 310.5 % 644.0 % 310.5 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.35 % 0.05 % 0.18 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 2,998,144 $ 2,947,924 $ 2,994,356 $ 2,973,173 $ 3,020,987 Total securities 620,396 648,728 574,684 634,485 561,630 Other earning assets 322,302 455,960 509,735 388,760 478,065 Total interest-earning assets 3,962,589 4,080,725 4,100,749 4,021,330 4,087,255 Total assets 4,097,865 4,214,918 4,206,966 4,156,068 4,190,212 Noninterest-bearing deposits 108,980 112,248 98,207 110,605 94,506 Interest-bearing deposits 3,018,422 3,071,420 3,109,165 3,044,775 3,112,557 Total deposits 3,127,402 3,183,668 3,207,372 3,155,380 3,207,063 Shareholders' equity 374,274 380,767 352,894 377,504 344,478

1 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports



First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,155 $ 20,976 $ 4,347 Interest-bearing deposits 201,798 496,573 324,450 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 425,489 465,288 663,519 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 185,113 163,370 65,659 Loans held-for-sale 31,580 33,991 27,587 Loans 3,082,127 2,880,780 2,957,608 Allowance for loan losses (29,153) (28,251) (28,066) Net loans 3,052,974 2,852,529 2,929,542 Accrued interest receivable 17,466 15,263 16,345 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 25,219 25,219 25,650 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 39,369 39,133 38,421 Premises and equipment, net 70,288 68,632 44,249 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Servicing asset 5,345 5,249 4,120 Other real estate owned - - 1,300 Accrued income and other assets 34,323 34,487 54,766 Total assets $ 4,099,806 $ 4,225,397 $ 4,204,642 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 126,153 $ 119,196 $ 113,996 Interest-bearing deposits 3,025,948 3,098,783 3,092,151 Total deposits 3,152,101 3,217,979 3,206,147 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 464,925 514,923 514,919 Subordinated debt 104,381 104,306 69,871 Accrued interest payable 2,005 1,532 1,132 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,062 12,002 53,932 Total liabilities 3,734,474 3,850,742 3,846,001 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 204,071 214,473 222,486 Retained earnings 192,011 183,043 149,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,750) (22,861) (12,911) Total shareholders' equity 365,332 374,655 358,641 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,099,806 $ 4,225,397 $ 4,204,642



First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income Loans $ 32,415 $ 33,188 $ 30,835 $ 65,603 $ 61,720 Securities - taxable 2,567 2,221 1,921 4,788 3,700 Securities - non-taxable 328 249 259 577 540 Other earning assets 796 376 362 1,172 697 Total interest income 36,106 36,034 33,377 72,140 66,657 Interest expense Deposits 6,408 6,097 7,705 12,505 16,333 Other borrowed funds 4,018 4,187 4,065 8,205 8,192 Total interest expense 10,426 10,284 11,770 20,710 24,525 Net interest income 25,680 25,750 21,607 51,430 42,132 Provision for loan losses 1,185 791 21 1,976 1,297 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 24,495 24,959 21,586 49,454 40,835 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 281 316 280 597 546 Loan servicing revenue 620 585 457 1,205 879 Loan servicing asset revaluation (470) (297) (240) (767) (395) Mortgage banking activities 1,710 1,873 2,674 3,583 8,424 Gain on sale of loans 1,952 3,845 3,019 5,797 4,742 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - 2,523 - 2,523 Other 221 498 249 719 618 Total noninterest income 4,314 6,820 8,962 11,134 17,337 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,832 9,878 9,232 20,710 18,724 Marketing, advertising and promotion 920 756 872 1,676 1,552 Consulting and professional fees 1,197 1,925 1,078 3,122 2,064 Data processing 490 449 382 939 844 Loan expenses 693 1,582 541 2,275 1,075 Premises and equipment 2,419 2,540 1,587 4,959 3,188 Deposit insurance premium 287 281 275 568 700 Other 1,147 1,369 1,108 2,516 2,245 Total noninterest expense 17,985 18,780 15,075 36,765 30,392 Income before income taxes 10,824 12,999 15,473 23,823 27,780 Income tax provision 1,279 1,790 2,377 3,069 4,234 Net income $ 9,545 $ 11,209 $ 13,096 $ 20,754 $ 23,546 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.99 $ 1.14 $ 1.32 $ 2.14 $ 2.37 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.14 $ 1.31 $ 2.13 $ 2.36 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification



First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest / Dividends Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest / Dividends Yield / Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,019,891 $ 32,415 4.31 % $ 2,976,037 $ 33,188 4.52 % $ 3,016,330 $ 30,835 4.10 % Securities - taxable 543,422 2,567 1.89 % 567,776 2,221 1.59 % 490,634 1,921 1.57 % Securities - non-taxable 76,974 328 1.71 % 80,952 249 1.25 % 84,050 259 1.24 % Other earning assets 322,302 796 0.99 % 455,960 376 0.33 % 509,735 362 0.28 % Total interest-earning assets 3,962,589 36,106 3.65 % 4,080,725 36,034 3.58 % 4,100,749 33,377 3.26 % Allowance for loan losses (28,599) (27,974) (30,348) Noninterest-earning assets 163,875 162,167 136,565 Total assets $ 4,097,865 $ 4,214,918 $ 4,206,966 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 348,274 $ 466 0.54 % $ 318,281 $ 412 0.52 % $ 192,777 $ 143 0.30 % Savings accounts 66,657 68 0.41 % 60,616 53 0.35 % 55,811 49 0.35 % Money market accounts 1,427,665 1,921 0.54 % 1,454,436 1,503 0.42 % 1,416,406 1,462 0.41 % BaaS - brokered deposits 71,234 154 0.87 % 12,111 6 0.20 % - - 0.00 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,104,592 3,799 1.38 % 1,225,976 4,123 1.36 % 1,444,171 6,051 1.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,018,422 6,408 0.85 % 3,071,420 6,097 0.81 % 3,109,165 7,705 0.99 % Other borrowed funds 583,553 4,018 2.76 % 619,191 4,187 2.74 % 584,751 4,065 2.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,601,975 10,426 1.16 % 3,690,611 10,284 1.13 % 3,693,916 11,770 1.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 108,980 112,248 98,207 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,636 31,292 61,949 Total liabilities 3,723,591 3,834,151 3,854,072 Shareholders' equity 374,274 380,767 352,894 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,097,865 $ 4,214,918 $ 4,206,966 Net interest income $ 25,680 $ 25,750 $ 21,607 Interest rate spread 2.49 % 2.45 % 1.98 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.56 % 2.11 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.25 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below



First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest / Dividends Yield / Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 2,998,085 $ 65,603 4.41 % $ 3,047,560 $ 61,720 4.08 % Securities - taxable 555,533 4,788 1.74 % 476,049 3,700 1.57 % Securities - non-taxable 78,952 577 1.47 % 85,581 540 1.27 % Other earning assets 388,760 1,172 0.61 % 478,065 697 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets 4,021,330 72,140 3.62 % 4,087,255 66,657 3.29 % Allowance for loan losses (28,288) (30,117) Noninterest-earning assets 163,026 133,074 Total assets $ 4,156,068 $ 4,190,212 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 333,361 $ 878 0.53 % $ 186,795 $ 276 0.30 % Savings accounts 63,653 121 0.38 % 50,950 89 0.35 % Money market accounts 1,440,976 3,425 0.48 % 1,393,145 2,853 0.41 % BaaS - brokered deposits 41,836 160 0.77 % - - 0.00 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,164,949 7,921 1.37 % 1,481,667 13,115 1.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,044,775 12,505 0.83 % 3,112,557 16,333 1.06 % Other borrowed funds 601,274 8,205 2.75 % 584,268 8,192 2.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,646,049 20,710 1.15 % 3,696,825 24,525 1.34 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 110,605 94,506 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,910 54,403 Total liabilities 3,778,564 3,845,734 Shareholders' equity 377,504 344,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,156,068 $ 4,190,212 Net interest income $ 51,430 $ 42,132 Interest rate spread 2.47 % 1.95 % Net interest margin 2.58 % 2.08 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.71 % 2.21 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below



First Internet Bancorp Loans and Deposits (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 110,540 3.6 % $ 99,808 3.5 % $ 96,203 3.3 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 61,277 2.0 % 56,752 2.0 % 87,136 2.9 % Investor commercial real estate 52,648 1.7 % 34,627 1.2 % 28,871 1.0 % Construction 143,475 4.7 % 149,662 5.2 % 117,970 4.0 % Single tenant lease financing 867,181 28.1 % 852,519 29.6 % 913,115 30.9 % Public finance 613,759 19.9 % 587,817 20.4 % 612,138 20.7 % Healthcare finance 317,180 10.3 % 354,574 12.3 % 455,890 15.3 % Small business lending 102,724 3.3 % 97,040 3.4 % 123,293 4.2 % Franchise finance 168,942 5.5 % 107,246 3.7 % - 0.0 % Total commercial loans 2,437,726 79.1 % 2,340,045 81.3 % 2,434,616 82.3 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 281,124 9.1 % 191,153 6.6 % 177,148 6.0 % Home equity 19,928 0.6 % 18,100 0.6 % 17,510 0.6 % Trailers 154,555 5.0 % 148,870 5.2 % 148,795 5.0 % Recreational vehicles 105,876 3.4 % 93,458 3.2 % 91,030 3.1 % Other consumer loans 32,524 1.2 % 28,002 1.0 % 31,971 1.1 % Tax refund advance loans - 0.0 % 9,177 0.3 % - 0.0 % Total consumer loans 594,007 19.3 % 488,760 16.9 % 466,454 15.8 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1 50,394 1.6 % 51,975 1.8 % 56,538 1.9 % Total loans $ 3,082,127 100.0 % $ 2,880,780 100.0 % $ 2,957,608 100.0 % June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 126,153 4.0 % $ 119,197 3.7 % $ 113,996 3.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 350,551 11.1 % 334,723 10.4 % 196,841 6.1 % Savings accounts 65,365 2.1 % 66,320 2.1 % 56,298 1.8 % Money market accounts 1,363,424 43.3 % 1,475,857 45.8 % 1,432,355 44.6 % BaaS - brokered deposits 194,133 6.2 % 50,006 1.6 % - 0.0 % Certificates of deposits 800,598 25.3 % 889,789 27.6 % 1,087,350 33.9 % Brokered deposits 251,877 8.0 % 282,087 8.8 % 319,307 10.0 % Total deposits $ 3,152,101 100.0 % $ 3,217,979 100.0 % $ 3,206,147 100.0 %

1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $35.4 million, $36.4 million and $40.4 million related to terminated interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.





First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Total equity - GAAP $ 365,332 $ 374,655 $ 358,641 $ 365,332 $ 358,641 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) Tangible common equity $ 360,645 $ 369,968 $ 353,954 $ 360,645 $ 353,954 Total assets - GAAP $ 4,099,806 $ 4,225,397 $ 4,204,642 $ 4,099,806 $ 4,204,642 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) Tangible assets $ 4,095,119 $ 4,220,710 $ 4,199,955 $ 4,095,119 $ 4,199,955 Common shares outstanding 9,404,000 9,683,727 9,854,153 9,404,000 9,854,153 Book value per common share $ 38.85 $ 38.69 $ 36.39 $ 38.85 $ 36.39 Effect of goodwill (0.50) (0.48) (0.47) (0.50) (0.47) Tangible book value per common share $ 38.35 $ 38.21 $ 35.92 $ 38.35 $ 35.92 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.91 % 8.87 % 8.53 % 8.91 % 8.53 % Effect of goodwill (0.10 %) (0.10 %) (0.10 %) (0.10 %) (0.10 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 8.77 % 8.43 % 8.81 % 8.43 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 374,274 $ 380,767 $ 352,894 $ 377,504 $ 344,478 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) (4,687) Average tangible common equity $ 369,587 $ 376,080 $ 348,207 $ 372,817 $ 339,791 Return on average shareholders' equity 10.23 % 11.94 % 14.88 % 11.09 % 13.78 % Effect of goodwill 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.19 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.36 % 12.09 % 15.09 % 11.23 % 13.97 % Total interest income $ 36,106 $ 36,034 $ 33,377 $ 72,140 $ 66,657 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,377 1,314 1,394 2,691 2,750 Total interest income - FTE $ 37,483 $ 37,348 $ 34,771 $ 74,831 $ 69,407 Total interest income - FTE $ 37,483 $ 37,348 $ 34,771 $ 74,831 $ 69,407 Adjustments: Income from tax refund advance loans (149) (2,864) - (3,013) - Adjusted total interest income - FTE $ 37,334 $ 34,484 $ 34,771 $ 71,818 $ 69,407 Net interest income $ 25,680 $ 25,750 $ 21,607 $ 51,430 $ 42,132 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,377 1,314 1,394 2,691 2,750 Net interest income - FTE $ 27,057 $ 27,064 $ 23,001 $ 54,121 $ 44,882 Net interest income $ 25,680 $ 25,750 $ 21,607 $ 51,430 $ 42,132 Adjustments: Income from tax refund advance loans (149) (2,864) - (3,013) - Adjusted net interest income $ 25,531 $ 22,886 $ 21,607 $ 48,417 $ 42,132 Net interest income $ 25,680 $ 25,750 $ 21,607 $ 51,430 $ 42,132 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,377 1,314 1,394 2,691 2,750 Income from tax refund advance loans (149) (2,864) - (3,013) - Adjusted net interest income - FTE $ 26,908 $ 24,200 $ 23,001 $ 51,108 $ 44,882 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate



First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.56 % 2.11 % 2.58 % 2.08 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Net interest margin - FTE 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.25 % 2.71 % 2.21 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.56 % 2.11 % 2.58 % 2.08 % Effect of income from tax refund advance loans (0.02 %) (0.28 %) 0.00 % (0.15 %) 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.58 % 2.28 % 2.11 % 2.43 % 2.08 % Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.56 % 2.11 % 2.58 % 2.08 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Effect of income from tax refund advance loans (0.02 %) (0.28 %) 0.00 % (0.15 %) 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin - FTE 2.72 % 2.41 % 2.25 % 2.56 % 2.21 % Provision for loan losses $ 1,185 $ 791 $ 21 $ 1,976 $ 1,297 Adjustments: Provision for tax refund advance loans losses (18) (1,842) - (1,860) - Provision (benefit) for loan losses, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 1,167 $ (1,051) $ 21 $ 116 $ 1,297 Average loans $ 2,998,144 $ 2,947,924 $ 2,994,356 $ 2,973,173 $ 3,020,987 Adjustments: Average tax refund advance loans (3,185) (60,499) - (29,096) - Average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 2,994,959 $ 2,887,425 $ 2,994,356 $ 2,944,077 $ 3,020,987 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.35 % 0.05 % 0.18 % Adjustments: Effect of tax refund advance lending net charge-offs to average loans (0.05 %) (0.21 %) 0.00 % (0.13) % 0.00 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, excluding tax refund advance loans (0.01 %) (0.16 %) 0.35 % (0.08) % 0.18 % Allowance for loan losses $ 29,153 $ 28,251 $ 28,066 $ 29,153 $ 28,066 Loans $ 3,082,127 $ 2,880,780 $ 2,957,608 $ 3,082,127 $ 2,957,608 Adjustments: PPP loans (194) (1,003) (39,682) (194) (39,682) Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 3,081,933 $ 2,879,777 $ 2,917,926 $ 3,081,933 $ 2,917,926 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Effect of PPP loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1Assuming a 21% tax rate



First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 17,985 $ 18,780 $ 15,075 $ 36,765 $ 30,392 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses (103) (170) - (273) - Nonrecurring consulting fee - (875) - (875) - Discretionary inflation bonus (531) - - (531) - Accelerated equity compensation (289) - - (289) - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 17,062 $ 17,735 $ 15,075 $ 34,797 $ 30,392 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 10,824 $ 12,999 $ 15,473 $ 23,823 $ 27,780 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - (2,523) - (2,523) Acquisition-related expenses 103 170 - 273 - Nonrecurring consulting fee - 875 - 875 - Discretionary inflation bonus 531 - - 531 - Accelerated equity compensation 289 - - 289 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 11,747 $ 14,044 $ 12,950 $ 25,791 $ 25,257 Income tax provision - GAAP $ 1,279 $ 1,790 $ 2,377 $ 3,069 $ 4,234 Adjustments:1 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - (530) - (530) Acquisition-related expenses 21 36 - 57 - Nonrecurring consulting fee - 184 - 184 - Discretionary inflation bonus 112 - - 112 - Accelerated equity compensation 61 - - 61 - Adjusted income tax provision $ 1,473 $ 2,010 $ 1,847 $ 3,483 $ 3,704 Net income - GAAP $ 9,545 $ 11,209 $ 13,096 $ 20,754 $ 23,546 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - (1,993) - (1,993) Acquisition-related expenses 82 134 - 216 - Nonrecurring consulting fee - 691 - 691 - Discretionary inflation bonus 419 - - 419 - Accelerated equity compensation 228 - - 228 - Adjusted net income $ 10,274 $ 12,034 $ 11,103 $ 22,308 $ 21,553 Diluted average common shares outstanding 9,658,689 9,870,394 9,981,422 9,764,232 9,970,147 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.99 $ 1.14 $ 1.31 $ 2.13 $ 2.36 Adjustments: Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment - - (0.20) - (0.20) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 - 0.02 - Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee - 0.07 - 0.07 - Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 0.04 - - 0.04 - Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.02 - - 0.02 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.22 $ 1.11 $ 2.28 $ 2.16 Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.25 % 1.01 % 1.13 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.19 %) 0.00 % (0.09 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1Assuming a 21% tax rate



First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Return on average shareholders' equity 10.23 % 11.94 % 14.88 % 11.09 % 13.78 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.00 % 0.00 % (2.26 %) 0.00 % (1.16 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee 0.00 % 0.74 % 0.00 % 0.37 % 0.00 % Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 0.45 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.22 % 0.00 % Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.24 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 11.01 % 12.82 % 12.62 % 11.92 % 12.62 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.36 % 12.09 % 15.09 % 11.23 % 13.97 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.00 % 0.00 % (2.30 %) 0.00 % (1.18 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee 0.00 % 0.75 % 0.00 % 0.37 % 0.00 % Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 0.45 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.23 % 0.00 % Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.15 % 12.98 % 12.79 % 12.07 % 12.79 % Effective income tax rate 11.8 % 13.8 % 15.4 % 12.9 % 15.2 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment 0.0 % 0.0 % (1.1 %) 0.0 % (0.5 %) Effect of acquisition-related expenses 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.0 % Effect of nonrecurring consulting fee 0.0 % 1.3 % 0.0 % 0.7 % 0.0 % Effect of discretionary inflation bonus 1.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.5 % 0.0 % Effect of accelerated equity compensation 0.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.3 % 0.0 % Adjusted effective income tax rate 13.6 % 15.4 % 14.3 % 14.6 % 14.7 % Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 10,824 $ 12,999 $ 15,473 $ 23,823 $ 27,780 Adjustments: Income from tax refund advance lending (149) (2,864) - (3,013) - Provision for tax refund advance lending losses 18 1,842 - 1,860 - Tax refund advance lending servicing fee 9 921 - 930 - Income before income taxes, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 10,702 $ 12,898 $ 15,473 $ 23,600 $ 27,780 Income tax provision - GAAP $ 1,279 $ 1,790 $ 2,377 $ 3,069 $ 4,234 Adjustments:1 Income from tax refund advance lending (31) (601) - (633) - Provision for tax refund advance lending losses 4 387 - 391 - Tax refund advance lending servicing fee 2 193 - 195 - Income tax provision, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 1,254 $ 1,769 $ 2,377 $ 3,022 $ 4,234 Net Income - GAAP $ 9,545 $ 11,209 $ 13,096 $ 20,754 $ 23,546 Adjustments: Income from tax refund advance lending (118) (2,263) - (2,380) - Provision for tax refund advance lending losses 14 1,455 - 1,469 - Tax refund advance lending servicing fee 7 728 - 735 - Net income, excluding tax refund advance loans $ 9,448 $ 11,129 $ 13,096 $ 20,578 $ 23,546 1Assuming a 21% tax rate 1Assuming a 21% tax rate

