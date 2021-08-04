Log in
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
First Internet Bancorp : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

08/04/2021
Investor Presentation Second Quarter 2021

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "optimistic," "pending," "plan," "position," "preliminary," "remain," "should," "will," "would" or other similar expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our vendors and customers: general economic conditions, whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products; our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance and SBA loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically adjusted revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, net interest income - FTE, net interest margin - FTE, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision (benefit), and adjusted effective income tax rate are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this presentation under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

A Pioneer in Branchless Banking

  • Digital bank with unique business model and over 20 years of operations
  • Highly scalable technology driven business
  • Nationwide deposit gathering and asset generation platforms
  • Attractive lending niches with growth opportunities
  • History of strong growth and a clear pathway to greater profitability

$4.2B $3.0B $3.2B

AssetsLoansDeposits

Nationwide Branchless Deposit Franchise

$508.0 million

$665.7 million

15.8%

20.8%

$1,224.7 million

38.2%

$528.3 million

$279.4 million

16.5%

8.7%

  • As of June 30, 2021; $117 million of brokered deposits and $1.6 million of balances in US territories/Armed Forces included in headquarters/Midwest balance

$3.2 Billion

Total Deposits*

18.2% 5-year CAGR

Nationwide consumer, small business and commercial deposit base

Innovative technology and convenience supported by exceptional service

Digital business model minimized operational disruptions due to COVID-19

Multiple Opportunities to Grow Deposits

Capitalize on the enduring trend toward branchless banking - consumers and small businesses are increasingly moving their banking business online, especially following the

experience of COVID-19

Generate an increased level of lower-cost deposits as expansion of small-business, municipal and commercial relationships continue

Selectively target consumer deposits in tech-centric markets - building off success with Gen-Xers

Draw on over 20 years of branchless banking experience to attract more customers with best practices such as dedicated online relationship bankers delivering a superior client experience

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
