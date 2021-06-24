Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Internet Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INBK   US3205571017

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP

(INBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Internet Bancorp : Nicole Lorch Named President of First Internet Bancorp, Bank

06/24/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Nicole Lorch as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company as well as its subsidiary, First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), effective at the close of business on June 30, 2021. David B. Becker will remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank.

“Nicole has been an important member of the leadership team, contributing significantly over the years to our growth and success,” noted Mr. Becker. “She possesses the ideal combination of talent and strategic vision. Her unique ability to create innovative solutions, analyze complex issues and communicate effectively has been apparent throughout her career. I am certain the Bank will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

Ms. Lorch added, “It is an honor to assume the role of President. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a talented group of professionals who are truly dedicated to our customers, each other and the overall success of the organization. When David reimagined the traditional banking model, he did so with an entrepreneurial spirit - one that continues to drive us today. I look forward to working with our leadership team and the Board to deliver strong performance and value for our stakeholders.”

Ms. Lorch joined First Internet Bank at its launch in February 1999 as Director of Marketing. She has held roles of progressive responsibility with the Bank and was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Bank in 2017. In addition to her professional responsibilities, she serves on advisory boards for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) and the Hamilton County Community Foundation. She earned her bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and an MBA from Indiana University – Kelley School of Business, in addition to being a 2015 graduate of the CBA Executive Banking School.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
04:27pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Separates CEO, President Roles, Effective June 30
MT
04:19pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
04:15pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Nicole Lorch Named President of First Internet Bancorp..
BU
06/21FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : to Pay Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
06/21FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
06/21FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Retains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 a Share, Paya..
MT
06/21FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : to Pay Cash Dividend
BU
06/08FIRST INTERNET BANK  : Named 2021 Top Workplace by Indianapolis Star
BU
05/28FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/19FIRST INTERNET BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,8 M - -
Net income 2021 45,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Duration : Period :
First Internet Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST INTERNET BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,76 $
Average target price 46,60 $
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Becker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Lovik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicole S. Lorch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paula Deemer Director-Corporate Administration
Jean L. Wojtowicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST INTERNET BANCORP7.90%303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.21%457 460
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.63%344 487
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 161
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.14%214 198
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%200 846